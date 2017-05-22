Top Market News: What Happened In Investing Today

When Marc Andreessen talks, I always have to rethink what I believe about stocks. This weekend was no different.

Ford hired Jim Hackett, the guy who hired Jim Harbaugh, to lead a turnaround effort. Does this mean more than the usual CEO shuffle does?

Ford Has A New CEO

(Not the new CEO, but: Is a pro-khaki culture coming to Ford? Wikipedia)

Mark Fields is out as Ford's (F) CEO. Jim Hackett is taking over. Ford's press release features Hackett's position as a turnaround artist for Steelcase during a multi-decade stint managing that company. More recently, he'd been overseeing Ford's autonomous vehicle subsidiary. Also notable: as interim athletic director Hackett recruited Jim Harbaugh to the University of Michigan following Harbaugh's unceremonious departure from the San Francisco 49ers.

I don't often get into personality when thinking about investments, management, and corporate decisionmaking. But if a signature achievement on an executive's resume includes hiring someone as famously volatile, energetic and polarizing Harbaugh, it does seem worth pausing for a second. Sure, Harbaugh's record as a winner at every level was clear, and other NFL teams were reportedly clamoring to sign him following his departure from the 49ers. But still. Harbaugh seemed like a risky hire at the time; there was plenty of bitterness between him and the 49ers as he left. A manager's hiring and recruiting style is important, and the Harbaugh hiring suggests to me that this CEO change may be more consequential than we're used to.

The Harbaugh hire corroborates my view that for Ford, risk-taking seems to be on the table. The most tangible of the three priorities Hackett's been charged with "includes increasingly leveraging big data, artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, 3D printing and more."

We'll see what happens. The U.S. auto industry seems to be at an inflection point these days. Shareholders, especially Ford's, are interested in results. Meanwhile the pinch is coming from all sides. Ford recently announced big staff reductions, while now the company clearly sees technological innovation as key to its future. We'll see how much of a bang Hackett can make with such seemingly tight resources. If there's a way to eke out some budgetary wiggle room and create upside, a set of bold personnel decisions seems like one of few feasible options.

Try to imagine a Harbaugh analogue for Ford: a "never-lose," bombastic manager currently stationed in the Bay Area whose unconventional methods are only matched in attendant controversy by his winning record and outsized personality.

Yeah, I couldn't think of anyone either.

(Image from Wikipedia.)

Madoff Movie

(We're off to see him. Wikipedia.)

In my experience, the Bernie Madoff scandal has always existed in the shadow of the financial crisis. As the scandal unfolded, it scanned more as an almost inevitable consequence of the bubble in real estate and attendant stock market euphoria of the mid-aughts. This says more, I think, about enormity the crisis writ large than it does about the devastation Madoff wrought. It took the greatest economic calamity since the Great Depression for Madoff's enormous fraud to seem like such an afterthought.

With that in mind, it's refreshing that HBO's The Wizard Of Lies takes a micro view of Madoff's downfall, starting with Bernie's resigned confession to his family, then watching as the consequences unfold. Rather than zoom out to try to capture the broad forces at play that enabled Madoff's Ponzi scheme (a task that Hollywood has explicitly treated as a chore in other Wall Street scandal movies like The Big Short and The Wolf Of Wall Street), we get a character study that tries to make sense of this single man's actions.

Through the first 30 minutes I managed to catch this weekend, I'm impressed with the movie's decision to position Madoff as a preternaturally intelligent but otherwise pretty boring financial services insider whose main distinguishing factor vis a vis fraud is his extraordinary comfort with manipulation and deception. This banality extends further. He lives a life of great opulence, but his largesse isn't really that glamorous. He orders lobster for his son because it's expensive, despite his son's protests that he prefers steak. The family comes across as pampered and oblivious ("What's a Ponzi scheme?") in a way that should be familiar to anyone who's been exposed to New York's weightless upper class. I'll be better equipped to talk about the full movie later on, but for now, a few more or less investing related concepts:

1) How do you know you're not being taken for a ride? My introductory comments notwithstanding, the Madoff scandal was world-historic in its scale $50 billion. That means a lot of investors were taken in. Probably some were sophisticated. In recent years we've seen additional scandals that have implicated some of the most legendary investors.

As a Madoff son says in the trailer: "You're asking me how I didn't know? You're the FBI. How did you not know?" Madoff was a prominent Wall Street executive with relevant credentials for running an advisory. The returns were unbelievable, but unbelievable returns are possible in investing.

Taken to the paranoid extreme, I began thinking about the catalog of due diligence activities one can take, and the extent to which many investors simply have to take leaps of faith with their assets. You can call customers, suppliers, competitors, and management to assemble a story that makes it increasingly less likely that you're being defrauded. Tracking an index seems like another way to avoid fraud. But it's nevertheless hard to be totally sure. I often haven't been sure when making investment decisions. I will probably seldom be absolutely, 100% certain that my investments are legit. I don't have the time, and neither do most people or institutions. Trust is important, as they say.

2. Ponzis are perpetual motion machines until they go bust. Logistical issues aside (and The Wizard Of Lies positions logistics as an afterthought; a group of unqualified stooges are charged with maintaining Madoff's fabrications), the hardest part of operating a Ponzi scheme is first deciding to defraud investors. The second hardest part is ever stopping without getting caught. In The Wizard Of Lies, Madoff the character explains that he started defrauding 18 years before his confession. He says it got out of control. I'm not a game theory expert, but it seems like you reach an equilibrium of sorts by deciding to go Ponzi: Your investors reward you for making them think you're outperforming with additional capital; they perceive your deception as a reward for trusting you. Meanwhile, defection from the equilibrium is a forfeit of nearly everything.

I think it's interesting that Charles Ponzi had a plausible arbitrage story. Martin Shkreli, who awaits trial amid allegations that he ran his investment fund as a Ponzi scheme, had a track record as a short seller and seemed to have earned a reputation as a sort of Wall Street Lex Luthor -- brilliant but loathsome and diabolical. Madoff had a solid resume. These characteristics -- a nose for value, a gift for analysis, preternatural sales skills -- are all prized on Wall Street. Given the incentives it's not an overwhelming surprise that cultivation of these skills sometimes results in line-crossing.

I'll be interested to see where The Wizard Of Lies goes from its first act, which has so far managed to take the shock value out of the largest Ponzi scheme in history. Maybe that's the takeaway: There's a fraud born every decade, and thieves are more exceptional for the outcomes they produce than for the processes they follow.

Saudi Arabia Is A Big Customer

(A hot deal market. Wikipedia)

I haven't followed these deals closely, but it seems worth noting that Boeing (BA) and Blackstone (BX) are making headlines on deals with Saudi Arabia. The former is taking 16 widebody jet orders from the Kingdom, and the latter is setting up a $40 billion investment fund, half funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, to focus on infrastructure projects, focusing on the U.S.

The Blackstone and Boeing announcements both mention President Trump, who was in Saudi Arabia this past weekend, so I don't think the timing was a coincidence. Do such deals portend the shape of infrastructure stimulus to come? I say yes.

Marc Andreessen

Barry Ritholtz interviewed Marc Andreessen this weekend, and it's a good conversation. It prompted me to ask myself a couple questions:

1) Have investors gotten more efficient at identifying business opportunities, now that Silicon Valley tools have been broadly diffused throughout the economy? If so, should that reduce the equity risk premium investors require in public companies? I asked a friend what he thought of this, and he laughed that this is a classic "This time it's different" line.

2) What is the effect of Silicon Valley's boom on public stock markets, given that many headline making "unicorns" are staying private? Is there a corresponding boom in M&A exits for venture tech firms that occur at lower valuations but nevertheless create substantial value for incumbent firms like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT)? There is probably a place to find the answer to this question, but I'm getting crunched for time.

Related: This Jeff Bezos interview is making the rounds among SA editors.

FinTwit Corner

Journalist edition!

Skepticism that a new CEO marks a drastic shift in Ford's fortunes, from Charley Grant (@CGrantWSJ). A reply from Seeking Alpha contributor Montana Skeptic also makes a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) comparison. Great minds, right?

Quants are taking over Wall Street again. Tweeted by Jason Zweig (@jasonzweigwsj). For what it's worth, I think the quant takeover story is truer now than ever before.

Michael Santoli (@michaelsantoli) walks us through a look at investor sentiment he wrote for Barron's in 2007.

