Putting The Glaucus Report To Rest (Part One: Valuation)

Previously, I argued that La Croix's stunning performance makes a compelling fundamental case for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Since my publication, a report by Maxim Group alleged that risks to La Croix's growth and management's lack of transparency point to a $33 price target. Apparently, this report triggered a sell-off; FIZZ dipped as low as 13% off its recent 52-week high of $92.85.

Almost immediately, CEO Nick Caporella fought back with an early earnings release showing EPS growth of 73%. A day later, he rewarded shareholders with cash. The great earnings report ironically caused one bear to sound an alarm; in contrast, early positive earnings surprises usually push a stock higher. In all, the dust seems to be settling - FIZZ is currently hovering above Credit Suisse's $82 price target.

But it has been quite a racket, which supports one SA author's hypothesis that FIZZ is becoming a battleground stock. Although I'm on the long side of this battle, I've been contemplating the common theme of the bears. To me, it seems that naysayers are still ultimately wrapped up in the short sell harangue instigated by Glaucus. Indeed, the Maxim report is basically a copy + paste of the Glaucus Report. So, I've gone back to it to dig deeper.

I can't cover everything Glaucus brought up. Mainly, because I won't speculate where information isn't available - something Glaucus did often with its accusations of fraud. Instead, I'll focus on and refute three of their main points regarding valuation, corporate governance, and operating leverage. In this article, I cover Glaucus' absurd valuation of FIZZ.

Glaucus Fallaciously Compared La Croix to Vita Coco

Glaucus valued FIZZ at $16.15. Nine months later, this PT is laughable. In fact, if they haven't covered yet, they are likely in the hole $40 per share, providing a case study for the possibility of infinite losses on shorts.

What was their valuation rationale? Glaucus used Vita Coco's EV/S acquisition multiple of 2.2 as a comparable to La Croix. Thus, they valued La Croix at $826.35M (2.2 * $375.62). Then, they valued the rest of FIZZ at $180.44M and marked down the resulting EV at a 25% "corruption discount."

There are numerous errors here, the most glaring of which is the La Croix valuation. The biggest error is that Glaucus chose a single and incorrect comparable for their valuation. In 2014, a Chinese company "acquired a [25%] stake in privately-held All Market Inc., the makers of Vita Coco" for $166M. Therefore, they paid for partial ownership of the entire catalog of All Market. Partial ownership of an entire catalog is not the same thing as complete ownership of one product. While it appears that All Market, Inc. is almost entirely Vita Coco, the point stands that an "enterprise value" comp should be derived from an enterprise purchase, and not a partnership stake. For the record, if All Market, Inc. was 100% Vita Coco at the time of the stake, the EV/S multiple would have been 2.66 = $665M ($166M/25%) / $250M.

But most important, Glaucus' valuation failed to recognize the different growth prospects of Vita Coco and La Croix. At the time of the deal, Vita Coco was already in foreign markets due to stalling US growth. Vita Coco's stalled US growth has been very apparent since - in August 2016, its US growth was 15% on a TTM run-rate of $202M. In the same period, La Croix-non-Curate was growing at 62% on a TTM run-rate of $198M. To bring us up to speed, for March 2017, La Croix and Curate grew 65% and 106% yoy on run-rates of $267M and $48M. I restate this emphatically - La Croix is growing four-times faster on a larger base than Vita Coco. Add to this that La Croix's ACV is only 65%, and that it is only sold in the US and Canada, and it is undeniable that Glaucus used an improper comparable.

FIZZ's Fundamentals Support their Current Valuation

In my previous article, I performed an intrinsic valuation of FIZZ using the DCF model and showed that FIZZ should yield 9-11% in the long term on North American growth only.

But Glaucus used an extrinsic valuation, so I'll do the same. I've made it clear that Glaucus's conspicuous comp of one coconut water brand was an error. Instead, I'll use a more judicious choice of multiple soft drink companies.

Often at this stage, the approach is to find one company that is "most like" the company in question. But as I show in Table 1, it's never as straightforward as this.

Table 1. Source: Morningstar

In Table 1, I highlight in green the companies that are "most-like" FIZZ on various fundamentals. For example, FIZZ is "most-like" Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) regarding net income growth; FIZZ is growing net income at 73% (yoy), the closest comp is MNST at 28.2% (3-year trend). But then, FIZZ is "most-like" Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) regarding operating margin; FIZZ's operating margin is 19.5%, the closest comp is KO at 20.8%. Thus, a quick-and-dirty valuation would put FIZZ's P/E somewhere between KO's 30.9 and MNST's 38.5, and the P/S between KO's 4.7 and MNST's 9. Thus, FIZZ's current P/E of 38.5 and P/S of 4.9 look about right.

That said, I think there is value in getting more statistically savvy. I'll walk through added rows 9-13 in Table 2.

Row 9 shows where FIZZ ranks in the population of companies in the soft drink industry. For instance, FIZZ is in the 71st percentile for P/S valuation. Therefore, the valuation should be supported by a similar standing in fundamentals - it is. FIZZ is in the 100th percentile of earnings growth, the 57th percentile of operating margin, the 88th percentile of Return on Equity, the 92nd percentile of debt-to-equity, and the 85th percentile of dividend yield. This is quite a resume. Again, we find that FIZZ is appropriately valued.

Rows 10 and 11 provide the Pearson Coefficient, or correlation, between the fundamentals and the valuations. Used in this way, the Pearson Coefficient indicates how well a fundamental explains a trend in a valuation. A value of "1" would indicate an exactly positive linear correlation. Thus, for instance, soft drink P/Es are positively correlated with net income trend, and the correlation is moderate at 44%. At the same time, P/S is positively correlated with operating margin, and the correlation is very strong at 93%. Oddly, ROE is negatively correlated with P/E at -34%, suggesting that other fundamentals play a bigger role in soft drink valuations.

In Row 12, I use the trends gathered in Rows 10 and 11 to make a predictive valuation model based on the fundamentals of the soft drink industry. Specifically, I perform linear regression on P/S and P/E vs. net income growth and operating margin, and weight the results by the Pearson Coefficient. Plugging FIZZ's fundamentals into the model suggests a P/E of 40.7 and a P/S of 5.2. Finally, in Row 13, I compare FIZZ's current valuation to the model's predicted valuation and show that there is 5% upside to both P/E and P/S.

If You're Still Not Convinced

Let's say that I haven't convinced you, and you think that a P/E of 38.5 is lavish in any circumstance. Perhaps you think the industry average of 27.5 should be used instead. In that case, FIZZ would be overvalued by 38.5 / 27.5 = 40% on a TTM basis. Therefore, FIZZ's earnings would need to grow 40% to balance the valuation. Well, last year, earnings grew 73%, so at the current pace, it will take only six months for earnings to balance the valuation. It seems that any way we look at it, FIZZ is fairly valued.

Conclusion

In September 2016, Glaucus delivered a diatribe on National Beverage. Bears still point to the Glaucus report with conviction, despite FIZZ currently trading 5 times higher than its disproved valuation. In my opinion, it takes more than courage to ignore FIZZ's outstanding fundamentals and short the stock. Instead, I've shown that FIZZ's fundamentals soundly support its current valuation.

Peter Lynch once said:

[…] there's only one real reason why stocks go up. Companies go from doing poorly to doing well or small companies grow to large companies.

Simply put, National Beverage was a small company doing poorly that is now growing into a large company doing well - a classic Growth at a Reasonable Price stock. Glaucus overlooked this and is losing a lot of money on it. I suggest that other investors not fall into their trap.

In this article, I put Glaucus' FIZZ valuation to rest. In a future article, I'll do the same to their critique of National Beverage's corporate governance and operating leverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIZZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.