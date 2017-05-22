Bullish Weather Projections Push Natural Gas Prices Higher

While there are big discrepancies between GFS and ECMWF, both are pointing to above normal temps across the US.

Welcome to the weather edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Weather is starting to matter again. Here's a look at the 11-15 day outlook:

Source: Corey Lefkof

Overnight weather model updates from GFS and ECMWF differed significantly in where the warmth is supposed to show up.

GFS is currently projecting major warmth taking place in Texas and the South, while ECMWF (above) shows warmth hitting the East. The latest projection will push down injections for 6/2, but the latest estimates show an injection between 75 to 90 Bcf.

Traders we talked to today attribute the move up today to the bullish weather forecast, and consensus could be overestimating injection for 6/2 week. We will be updating in our premium updates first.

Turning over to another segment of the market, CFTC reported another increase in net-long positions last week.

Source: John Kemp

The latest increase puts the long-to-short ratio at the highest of all time.

Source: John Kemp

Positioning continues to be the main concern most traders have on the market. We agree as this presents the most bearish data point and presents the possibility of a near-term price correction. We saw last week how fast prices can correct in just three days, and the latest positioning disclosure didn't ease our concerns.

We will be reinstating our morning weather updates again, so be sure to sign up for HFI Research if you want daily updates of natural gas fundamentals and weather.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.