Full Phase 3 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Data Creates A Great Short Opportunity

On Monday, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:LJPC) announced the full data set from its Phase 3 ATHOS clinical trial. The company tested its drug LJPC-501 in patients with hypotension. The stock was down 9% during pre-market trading. The company met the primary endpoint, but missing key secondary endpoints will make it a tough sell on the market.

Phase 3 ATHOS Study

La Jolla released the full data set for the ATHOS study that revealed a weaker picture than before. The trial recruited a total of 341 patients with catecholamine-resistant hypotension. Patients either took LJPC-501 along with vasopressors or placebo with vasopressors. The full phase 3 data study data showed that the primary endpoint of the study was met. At least 73% of the patients taking LJPC-501 achieved the primary endpoint of the study, which was an increase from low blood pressure. That compares with 29% of the patients achieving an increase on the placebo side. The difference was statistically significant, thus the passing of the primary endpoint. The problem lies with the full data set being revealed. La Jolla missed a lot of key secondary endpoints in the study that won't benefit the patients in the long-term. When it comes to total organ function the drug did nothing compared to placebo. In other words, LJPC-501 did not improve total organ function. That was one of the key secondary endpoints. The other key secondary endpoint had to do with the mortality rates of patients. The LJPC-501 drug was able to reduce the risk of death by 22% after seven days of treatment compared to the placebo arm. The problem was that it was not statistically significant. In addition, after seven days 29% of the patients died on the LJPC-501 arm compared to 35% on the placebo arm. Even though the LJPBC-501 drug did slightly better at improving mortality rates, it did not do so with statistical significance marking another endpoint failure.

Initial Data Looked Promising

The initial data released back in February looked very promising for La Jolla. That is because the company still announced that the primary endpoint of the study was met for the phase 3 ATHOS study but with a difference. That difference was that the data then pointed to an improvement in the mortality rate as evidenced by this quote by Daniel Sessler, M.D. the Michael Cudahy Professor and Chair of the Department of Outcomes Research at Cleveland Clinic:

These study results support that angiotensin II, a molecule first synthesized by Dr. Irvine Page at the Cleveland Clinic, improve outcomes in distributive shock patients requiring high-dose catecholamines. Given the high mortality from this condition, it is important to offer physicians another potential treatment option.

If you notice in the quote above the initial evidence pointed to improvement in mortality rates. The problem is that the new data does not support that hypothesis. As noted above, seven days of treatment with LJPC-501 did not obtain statistical significance compared to placebo when dealing with mortality rates.

On top of that the initial data brought the company up to a market cap of $1 billion. The LJPC-501 drug will be approved, but there are two issues with that. The first being that the potential market size for the LJPC-501 drug stands at $500 million in peak sales. The second problem is that such an opportunity can only be achieved if doctors prescribe the drug. The issue is that without an improvement in mortality rates, and improved organ function doctors will be skeptical to prescribe it. Even the head chair of the ATHOS 3 data safety monitoring board doesn't see much value for the drug without new studies being implemented as noted in the quote below by Dr. Jim Russell:

Clinicians already have a number of choices. I don't think uptake in the market will be very big without further studies. In particular, I think we probably need a larger study powered for a clinically meaningful endpoint such as organ dysfunction, or mortality, or both. We need to see at a minimum a significant increase in vital organ function. Many clinicians would say you need to see a significant decrease in mortality.

The quote above shows that doctors will be hard pressed to prescribe a drug when there are other better options out there. In addition, there would have to be an improvement in mortality rates for doctors to prescribe this medicine to patients.

Increased Risk

With the LJPC-501 drug being the main focus of the pipeline completed with phase 3 testing, La Jolla becomes a risky investment. Even if the drug is approved there are many doubts as noted above that doctors will even prescribe it. The only other two drugs left in the pipeline are LJPC-401 and LJPC30-s. The LJPC-401 drug is being developed for Iron overload but is only at phase 2 clinical testing. The other drug LJPC-30s is being developed for bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders. That drug is gearing up for, but has not yet begun phase 1 testing. If these other drugs end up failing then that could be the end of the line for the company. The LJPC-501 drug might make some sales, but without the additional benefits it won't be a blockbuster.

Financial Status

According to the most recent 10-Q SEC filing, La Jolla has $164.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. That amount of cash comes after the company completed a stock offering in March of 2017. The offering helped the company to obtain proceeds totaling $117.5 million. There is one major issue though. That may seem like a lot of money, but according to the filing, the company states it only has enough cash on hand for one year from the date of this SEC filing. That means there is a great likelihood that it will have to dilute shareholders within the next 6 months. That is because biotechnology companies do not wait until the end of their cash runway to raise more funds with only one year's worth of cash on hand.

Conclusion

The mixed phase 3 data in the ATHOS study calls into question whether or not LJPC-1501 will sell in the open market if it is approved by the FDA. Additional studies, which will cost La Jolla a lot of money, will need to be done to see if the drug improves mortality rates and organ function. The small pipeline makes it a very risky investment, therefore many should be cautioned by investing in this company. Investors should only risk money they are willing to lose.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.