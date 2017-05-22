Paratek Pharmaceuticals: The 1 Antibiotic Stock To Buy Now

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development and commercialization of tetracycline based therapeutics. The company recently reported the completion of enrollment for Phase 3 study of of its oral-only Omadacycline, which is also its lead drug candidate. The drug is targeted to treat patients suffering from Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI). It has solid potential going ahead as the use of this treatment may eliminate the need of hospital stay for ABSSSI patients.

The study targets to enroll up to 700 patients, spread across 50 centers in the US. Paratek will have different primary endpoints for the US and EU filing. The US requirement is concerned with the number of subjects with clinical success at the early clinical response assessment 48-72 hours after the first dose of study drug while the primary endpoint for EU will be clinical response at the post therapy evaluation, which is also known as 'test of cure'. The EU endpoint appears to be more clinically comprehensive, but the US one will be quicker to achieve.

The USP of Paratek Pharmaceuticals is to develop drugs which can be effective against antimicrobial resistance, something that is becoming a worldwide epidemic in recent years. Due to continual exposure to antibiotics, many bacteria have become resistant to such drugs, making the process of treating such bacteria more cumbersome and expensive. Paratek Pharmaceuticals also takes a new approach towards treating bacterial infections, which are currently managed using the intravenous method. However, the main shortcoming of this method is that it requires the patient to be admitted to a hospital or in an infusion center setting. The company is working to develop aminomethylcyclines class of antibiotics, which can be used in different ways as its Omadacycline is available in both the IV as well as oral form. These drugs are also expected to be used against a wide range of bacteria including Gram Positive, Gram Negative and atypical bacteria.

Omadacycline currently has Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation and Fast Track status by the USFDA for the target indications. The drug had shown positive efficacy data in its Phase 3 registration study in June, 2016. This positive result was followed by another Phase 3 registration study in community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) demonstrating the efficacy and general safety and tolerability of IV to once-daily oral omadacycline compared to moxifloxacin in 2017. Paratek Pharmaceuticals expects the top line data from its Phase 3 registration study in ABSSSI comparing once-daily oral-only dosing of omadacycline to twice-daily oral-only dosing of linezolid in July this year.

Omadacycline is also being tested for the use against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases of public health and biodefense importance including plague and anthrax. For this research, the company is collaborating with the US Department of Defence. The company has also taken steps to monetize the drug well. While Omadacycline is still a long way from receiving the FDA approval, Paratek Pharmaceuticals already has several collaboration in place. Earlier this year, the company inked a deal with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., giving the latter an exclusive license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize omadacycline in China, Macau, Taiwan and Hong Kong. While the license does not cover biodefense use of the drug, it includes all human therapeutic and preventative uses. The collaboration absolves Paratek Pharmaceuticals from all the cost as it is only responsible for providing certain assistive functions. The agreement may provide the company with a lucrative revenue stream at minimal cost to it.

Another drug candidate for the company is sarecycline, which is a narrow spectrum tetracycline-derived antibiotic, designed for the treatment of skin ailments such as acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals is collaborating with Allergan, which expects to file an NDA for the drug in the second half of this year. Upon the successful approval of the drug, Paratek Pharmaceuticals will be eligible for royalties and milestone payments as per the terms of the agreement. Allergan expects to achieve up to $300 million in revenue from the drug, which will translate into substantial amount of royalties for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock has shown tremendous potential in the recent past as it gained over 65 percent in the past 12 months. Its Year to Date performance is even more impressive with close to 40 percent gain. While the stock is expected to retain its upward momentum as the company moves closer to its upcoming catalyst events such as trial results and filing of an NDA for sarecycline, there are some points of concern as well. The company reported its net loss for the first quarter of the year at $27.7 million while it had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $139.6 million. According to the company, its cash stash is enough to fund the operations into the second quarter of 2019. However, if the company is not able to meet its milestones, its liquidity position may deteriorate, impacting the stock price adversely. Another point of concern is the limited product portfolio with only two drug candidates, exposing the company to pipeline risk. However, despite these concerns, the company's solid progress for both the drugs put it in a rather positive light. Investors with medium to long term investment horizon may create position at the current juncture, taking every dip as an opportunity to accumulate.

