Galectin Therapeutics: 1 More Shot To Get It Right?

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT is a microcap biotech company looking to develop its lead drug GR-MD-02 for the treatment of NASH fibrosis/cirrhosis, which is a liver disease affecting an estimated 3-12% individuals within the US to varying degrees and may see a market size of $30-40 billion of sales in the 2020s. Galectin had a setback with its NASH FX trial in September 2016, in which the trial consisting of 30 patients failed to meet both its primary and secondary endpoints sending shares down 40%+. It has since rebounded nicely and is now setting itself for the next round of crucial results with its NASH CX trial. Reading out in December 2017, the upcoming trial results give us a chance to revisit this company to see if there is a chance of better outcomes this time around.

NASH, A Brief Overview

Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH) is one form of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). In NASH, the liver accumulates fat deposits overtime, becomes inflamed, causing cell death, fibrosis, and eventual severe scarring resulting in liver cirrhosis and ultimately liver failure. NAFLD is a milder condition in relation, being simply the accumulation of fat within the liver, but not leading to the process of fibrosis and scarring which causes NASH patients to end up with liver failure requiring transplant for survival.

As mentioned above, the field is huge, and the market opportunity is unconquered. Currently, there are multiple companies working on a treatment, but with nothing approved to date, the best option for patients with end stage liver cirrhosis is the undergo a liver transplant procedure costing ~ $350 000. The problem is, ~1-2 million people in the US have liver cirrhosis, but only 6200 undergo liver transplant annually due to availability, resulting in about 50 000 patients dying each year from the condition.

Next, it is important to understand the process of NASH progression and its timeline. (Source: Galectin Presentation)

As seen above, getting from early stage NASH fibrosis to later stage cirrhosis requiring transplant takes 20+ years on average. At first, the liver is accumulating damage for about 20 years, leading to increased inflammation, cell death, and fibrosis. This early stage of NASH is aptly named NASH fibrosis. As damage accumulates past stage 4 fibrosis, the disease transitions into NASH cirrhosis, which is when the liver structures are significantly damaged and scarred, and function is significantly impaired. If the condition degrades further or there is no stability in function, a liver transplant is currently the treatment of choice to keep a patient alive. With such a high cost and limited availability of transplants, it's no wonder that this progressive disease is getting the focus of many big and small biotech companies alike.

GR-MD-02

GR-MD-02 (GR2 for short) is the one and only note worthy drug candidate that Galectin is developing currently. GR2 is derived from plant based compounds, that once chemically modified, have shown an ability to inhibit the galectin-3 molecule within mouse models, and presumably humans as well.

This is important in the sense that galectins are a series of proteins within the human body that have a broad range of functions, but more specifically, have shown increased levels in liver disease patients , cancer patients, and other scar inducing disease processes. Based on these findings, the company believes that inhibiting a specific galectin, galectin-3, could be the key to stopping or reversing the effects seen in NASH, certain cancers, and various skin disorders such as atopic dermatitis. For example, inhibiting galectin-3 has resulted in a reversal of fibrosis seen in pre clinical models. To add, galectin molecules also seem to be excreted by cancerous cells within the body, leading to a decreased ability of our immune system to find and kill these cells, which presumably could be resolved to a degree if specific anti-apoptotic galectin (such as galectin-3) molecules were inhibited.

The Story To Date

Originally, Galectin had plans to target both patients in the earlier stages of NASH fibrosis, along with those who have progressed to the later stage NASH cirrhosis. Those plans were smashed this past September 2016, when Galectin reported that its tiny 30 patient NASH FX study with fibrosis patients failed to meet both its primary and secondary endpoints. The study design was quite questionable from the outset, being given only 4 months to show a treatment effect, utilizing only one dosing arm, using questionable endpoints to show an effect (i.e no biopsies, only scans of the liver), and seemingly banking on having a huge treatment effect in order to show statistical significance vs placebo. As of the most recent earnings call, management has stated no intention to continue with further trials in this patient population, and is now fully focused on its ongoing NASH CX trial in patients with cirrhosis but not end stage disease. This move now puts Galectin into Conatus Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) territory, as the only three companies focused on treating cirrhosis and not the earlier stage fibrosis patients. An interesting note on this is that insurance companies may be more inclined to cover cirrhosis over fibrosis once treatments start to hit the market. The reasoning for this is the long timeline that someone with fibrosis progresses through before reaching cirrhosis, along with the fact that fibrosis is a relatively undiagnosed condition, with a diagnosis coming only after liver complications start to manifest for the most the most part. Due to the shorter timeline of progression, and more near term life threatening outcomes for those with cirrhosis, insurance companies would likely be more willing to cover treatments for patients once they reach that stage, making the focus on cirrhosis seem like a better play with less competition. However, Galectin is now in the company of both an industry giant in Gilead, and a well funded and partnered competitor in Conatus (currently partnered with Novartis to develop lead product emricasan).

NASH CX - Where The Money Is Riding

NASH CX is a phase 2 trial which finished enrolling patients suffering from cirrhosis in September 2016. The trial started with 162 patients within the US (there have been 10 dropouts to date), split in a 1:1:1 fashion into a 2mg, 8mg, and placebo dose group. The trial results will come out in December 2017, giving investors a short timeline for this binary play on the outcome of the trial. The primary and secondary endpoints for this trial are much more robust than the past NASH FX trial, which factors in with the increased patient size and duration of treatment to give the company a better shot at demonstrating a significant benefit this time around. The primary endpoint for NASH CX is an improvement of 2 mmHg or greater in HVPG (hepatic venous pressure gradient), which is a measure of pressure difference between the portal vein and the inferior vena cava. A HVPG level of 10 mmHg or higher is a good predictor of future complications resulting in progression of liver damage, while a normal HVPG reading falls somewhere between 1-5 mmHg. Secondary endpoints for the trial involve a liver biopsy this time around, liver stiffness again via Fibroscan test, and Exalenz liver metabolism assessment. These changes taken together give a little more credence to the NASH CX trial as something that was designed with more thought put behind it.

Other Trials

Management has been dabbling in several other areas, such a melanomas, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis with GR2. Currently, trials have been mostly open label and have consisted of only a handful of patients due to the exploratory nature of the trials' purposes. Even so, the results have been only remotely promising. For example, the atopic dermatitis field which management expressed some excitement about just had a new treatment approved in dupilumab. The plaque psoriasis studies have also been a little underwhelming compared to current approved treatments - from the 2016 10k:

In August 2016, we reported on four patients after 24 weeks of therapy and one patient after 12 weeks of therapy. The four patients who received 24 weeks of therapy experienced an average of 48% improvement in their plaque psoriasis. At this time, the average response in all five patients remains at 50% with one patient having an 82% improvement. However, there are existing drugs on the market in this disease that produce 75% and higher improvements in 60-90% of patients. While we are encouraged that this study has demonstrated clinically meaningful results in a human disease with GR-MD-02, the next steps would entail a controlled, does-ranging clinical trial which we do not expect to conduct absent a strategic partnership.

Finally, GR2's recent steps into the cancer field have only yielded mixed results at best. From the recent earnings call transcript:

The Providence Cancer Center recently reported early results of GR-MD-02 in five patients with advanced melanoma, who were treated with a combination of 2 milligrams per kilogram GR-MD-02 and pembrolizumab, brand name Keytruda. Out of these five patients, there has been one partial response which is moving toward a complete response; and one mixed response. While we cannot conclude that the responses were related to the addition of GR-MD-02, these findings provide a clinically relevant signal to follow as GR-MD- 02 are escalated. The clinical trial is ongoing, with increasing doses of GR-MD-02 and relevant data will be reported as determined by the principal investigator. There will likely be additional data reported in early 2018.

Now, all these studies are extremely small in size, exploratory in nature, and could possibly lead to a partnership should someone be willing to explore GR2 in these fields, but taken together, there is nothing indicating any dependable value add here at the moment. Instead, these trials may be a way management is preparing itself in case the NASH CX trial goes the way of the NASH FX trial, leaving them with little in the NASH field, and instead leading them to focus in other clinical areas. Whatever the case may be, NASH CX will determine the fate of Galectin in the near term.

Summary

On the topic of buyouts and partnerships, which are an ever present topic of discussion among investors in the NASH field, Galectin appears to be stuck in the same waiting game as its investors. From the recent earnings call:

Data from the NASH CX trial will represent a significant milestone in NASH therapy and for the company. Success of this trial could be a breakthrough finding for liver cirrhosis. The company cannot provide any guidance regarding the next steps in the program in NASH cirrhosis following positive NASH-CX trial data, until the data are analyzed at the end of the trial and the FDA is consulted regarding next steps. The pharmaceutical industry is very interested in NASH. We have had discussions with multiple companies over the last couple of years. With positive data from the NASH-CX trial, it is likely that further partnership discussions will ensue.

I don't doubt the management has had discussions regarding a buyout and/or partnership, but at this point, its NASH CX trial has to succeed to some notable degree in order to make their compound relevant in this field. Until the results are in, I do not expect a partnership in NASH. This also puts the company in an unstable financial situation, with $13.6 million in cash as of March 31 2017, which is enough to reach the end of 2017, but not more. Should the results go well for NASH CX, the company should have no trouble raising money either through equity offerings as its share price is likely to rocket higher, or through partnership. However, should the results go the way of NASH FX, the share price is likely to be trading near $1 levels which would make it quite dilutive to raise any meaningful cash in order to recover and go forth with another trial. If management has doubts over the results of NASH CX or its ability to partner one of its other indications, we could see further dilution heading into December 2017 to take advantage of the speculative share price premiums.

To end, this is round two for Galectin and its investors. Should NASH CX meet its endpoints, the gain in value will be substantial due to the hype and opportunity in the field. If, on the other hand we don't see any benefit of GR2 in cirrhosis, I don't currently see a tangible way forward for Galectin to recover.

