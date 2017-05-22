56% Top Gain Financial Services Dog Maiden Holdings Tagged 'Safer' For Dividends In May

Broker one year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" Financial Services stocks projected 21.85% LESS net gain than gains from $5K invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, "safer" Financial Services dogs reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 5/17/17 to further gauge their dividend backing.

47 of 97 top yield Financial Services stocks showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 5/17/17. Those 47 were deemed "safer" for dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Assert Top Ten "Safer" Financial Services Dogs Could Net 3.1% to 43.7% Gains By April, 2018

Five of the ten top "safer" Financial Services dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten by yield for the coming year as well and gains based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for May proved 50% accurate.

The ten probable profit generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

Maiden Holdings (MHLD) netted $566.85 based on median targets from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) netted $239,05 per price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% more than the market as a whole.

Arlington Asset Investment (AI) netted $225.55 based on dividends plus target price estimates from seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance (CPTA) netted $212.44 based only on a median target price estimate from ten analysts, plus projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Medley Capital (MCC) netted $204.03 based on price estimates from ten analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Apollo Global Management (APO) netted $195.88 based on median target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Fifth Street Senior (FSFR) netted $190.46 based on mean target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

Greenhill & Co (GHL) netted $179.08 based on a mean target price calculated from estimates by eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% more than the market as a whole

Pennant Park Investment (PNNT) netted $162.18 based on mean target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

Banco Latinoamericano (BLX) netted $137.25, based on men trger pice derived from three analysts, plus dividends, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 22.24% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten “Safer” Financial Services dividend dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 65% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated One "Safer" Dividend Financial Services Dog To Lose 16.45% By May, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

TICC Capital (TICC) projected a loss of $164.46 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from four analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% lessz than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Financial Services "Safer" May Dividends

Yield (dividend / price) results from here May 17 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YahooFinance for forty-seven of ninty-seven stocks in the Financial Services sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed herein.

14 of 20 Industries Were Represented In 47 "Safer" Financial Services Stocks

The Financial Services sector contains twenty industries. The 47 stocks selected by returns and yield for this writing represented fourteen.

Industry representation broke-out, thus: Specialty Finance (1); Asset Management (17); Banks - Global (11); Capital Markets (1); Insurance - Diversified (1); Banks - Regional - Europe (5); Banks - Regional - Africa (1); Insurance -Reinsurance (2); Banks - Regional - Latin Ameri

ca (1); Savings & Cooperative Banks (1); Insurance - Life (2); Credit Services (1); Banks - Regional - US (1); Insurance - Property & Casualty (2). Not represented were: Banks -regional for Asia, Australia, and Canada; Financial Exchanges ; Insurance - Brokers; Insurance - Specialty.

Top ten "safer" Financial Services dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of May 17 included the first three industries on the list above.

Financial Services Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Financial Services stocks. Below is a list of 47 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success, however, is easily manipulated by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable dividend stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Brokers Calculated A 4.85% 1 yr. Average Upside and 11.52% Net Gain From Top 30 “Safer” Financial Services Dogs

Dogs on the “Safer” Financial Services stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 17, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 3.2% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten May Financial Services "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 4.4% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Uncovered 21.85% Fewer Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Financial Services Dogs

Ten "Safer" Dividend Financial Services firms with the biggest yields May 17 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Financial Services Dogs, To Deliver 8.79% VS. (6) 11.25% Net Gains from All Ten by May, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Financial Services kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 21.85% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced “Safer” Financial Services dog, Arlington Asset Investment (AI) showed the best net gain of 22.56% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Financial Services dogs as of May 17 were: Medley Capital (MCC); Apollo Investment (AINV); TICC Capital (TICC); Pennant Park Investment (PNNT); Fifth Street Senior (FSFR), with prices ranging from $6.16 to $7.65.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Financial Services dogs as of May 17 were: Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTC:ENDTF); Capitala Finance (CPTA); Arlington Asset Investment (AI);Stellus Capital Investment (SCM); National Australia Bank (OTCPK:NAUBF) with prices ranging from $8.86to $23.00.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggestions for your "Safer" Dividend Financial Services stock research process. These were not recommendations.

