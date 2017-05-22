Visa's (V) CEO Alfred Kelly Presents at JPMorgan Tech, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Visa, Inc. (NYSE:V)

JPMorgan Tech, Media and Telecom Conference Call

May 22, 2017

Alfred F. Kelly - Chief Executive Officer

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Tien-Tsin Huang

Okay. Thank you everybody for joining. Hope you had a good lunch break. My name is Tien-Tsin Huang, I cover the payments, processing and IT services sector at JP Morgan and really excited to have Al Kelly, the CEO of Visa CEMEA first time at the JPMorgan event. So, really appreciate you taking the time out.

Alfred F. Kelly

My pleasure.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tien-Tsin Huang

So fireside chat, that’s okay, just going to go some Q&A and then open it up to the audience. So since this is our first time doing this kind of live chat on stage, I think I would ask you just to maybe summarize the biggest surprise, both positive and negative since joining Visa. And obviously you are not new to Visa, you were on the Board before and I guess a competitor previously at AMEX. So love to hear your inside on positive and maybe negative surprises if any.

Alfred F. Kelly

I think on the positive side as a Board member, you tend to see the most senior folks. And so which is a great advantage to come in. I knew everybody and executive team and I knew everybody -- not everybody most people to level below that, but what I didn’t know any of the people out of the regions and we are such a global company doing business in virtually every country in the world minus the four or five we can’t because of sanctions.

And then another 40 or 50 territories and I have been able to spend the bulk of my first six month on the road and I have been incredibly surprised at the strength of the people in the local markets, and their experience and their knowledge base and their enthusiasm and passion for the company, its brand and its customers.

And I’d say that's segues into what I think been the secondary very positive surprise is that and maybe people will give me a break in my first time I see them, but I probably met now 150, 160 bank or merchant CEOs around the world and universally people are really, really positive about the company, the brand and very importantly how well they feel covered. I haven’t had a single person say to me the person on our accounts got to go, they don’t know what they are doing, they are not very good, it’s been in fact the opposite lots of enthusiasm.

I think on the negative side the payments’ ecosystem is changing very quickly and I think in different corners of the world, different traditional players aren’t adapting as quickly as I think they need to and the reality is that the many of the upstarts are quite aggressive and at least have created packets of success in different places. And people are going to get left behind if they aren’t careful. And I think we’ve been trying to make sure that every single one of our partners knows that where there is a resource.

And the reality is we have financial institutions that we talk to virtually daily and interface and discuss what's going on in the marketplace in the world. And then there is ones that with a relationship is enormously transactional. And they're not necessarily seeking the advising council. We can provide or places quite frankly, we could point them to.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes it’s helpful. So this segues, I guess to my next question, which is just thinking about the payments landscape evolving in this digital world. And I'm curious to hear your thoughts on whether or not the four party model needs to change. And I always think about the swim lanes in payments and everybody sort of in there on lane historically, but there has been a lot more change in the last two, three, five years. How do you see payments changing now?

Alfred F. Kelly

Well, there is no question. I’ve probably now been in and around it for three decades. And I would say that the last five years have been much faster and much more changed than you saw in the quarter century before that. And a lot of that's enabled by the combination of the internet and the mobile devices really creating almost a second foundation very quickly, much more quickly than the billions of dollars spent by networks and issuers to build these hard wired telephony based global sets of rails that facilitate payments.

But I think the digital world opens up enormous opportunities. And of course, coming with that is some challenges. I think the major opportunity is that the biggest single competitor for form factors of payments, whether it would be credit card, mobile device or whatever is cashing check. And when you get into digital world, cashing check is just a -- is a competitive that’s put to the side because it's not accepted in that space.

And I think as the Internet of Things really starts to rollout over the next five years, and you see projections anywhere from $5 billion to $20 billion different devices in the home, in cars, in office buildings that will be connected many of which will have payment capability integrated into them. There is just tremendous opportunity, but it does come with challenge. And I think at the top of that list is security.

The payment system, at the end of the day when you can talk about the fancy new stuff that's going on at the end of the day, it's got to be convenient. In other words, I have to be able to easily as my card when I do it has to be reliable. And when I do it, I have to trust that the payment is going to go through and work as it’s intended to work. And I think to the degree that any of us give up on security in essence putting our -- potentially putting the ecosystem in a tough spot, because the trust will breakdown and that will be a real hassle.

The other is the entrant of new players. Alipay and Tencent's WeChat in the last 18 months has been able to really drive on that truck through payments in China. And the reality is that they certainly have had the advantage of not being regulated as a bank. And I don't think that's going to be the case as they ultimately migrate out of China.

But also, I think China UnionPay took their eye off the ball as they probably put more emphasis on looking at growing acceptance outside of China. And as a result, we’ve seen what happens and I was in China about five weeks ago, and a regulator said 18 months ago those players were too small to worry about. And today, they are too big to do anything about, which is probably one of the great lines I've heard in the six months, I've been in the Job, but also at some level are concerning.

When we think about the four party model, we're absolutely committed to the four party model. I think that issuers and acquirers bring very, very important elements to the table. And the reality is that the credit and money spent on acquiring card members done by issuers, and the ability of acquirers to actually set up and grow acceptance are extremely important. I do think though, that the players in the four party model must be open to consider other partnerships and other entrance into the marketplace and not shut out anybody. I think we should be all be listening to everybody and see who can add value and can come into the system.

So -- and I hope we have been doing that, we -- I think somebody from PayPal will be here later we’ve done a deal in North America and more recently announced a deal in Asia with PayPal, where we are trying to take some of the friction out of the system in terms of Visa card users not being pushed to ACH and PayPal has been a tremendous partner. So while we compete with them in many ways, we partner with them in other ways.

The same thing with the pays, we have opened up our rails and our visa checkout to Android Pay, Samsung Pay, and again that’s an example of us having in the four party model having to be open to some of these other players, I think to the degree that we try to isolate ourselves, it’s only going to cause us problems.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes, no that’s helpful to hear your views on partnership there. You mentioned China, maybe let’s get to that, get it out of the way with your comments around partnership, you mentioned PayPal. What happens with Alipay and Tencent you have rule changes going on in China and it seems to be a little bit more friendly, right, to Visa and networks coming in there. I mean how do you view that opportunity, who are the friends and who are the potential fellows within China. Can you maybe a set that up for us.

Alfred F. Kelly

So, I’ll start Tien-Tsin by saying China is a medium to long-term play for us. It’s even if China was to shoot a gun off today or whatever they wanted to do to signify that domestic market was now open to foreign players, it’s going to take a long time to get through all the approvals.

When I was in Beijing, they told me that we would have to -- once we filed an application which we have not done, we are in the midst of another reiteration of a potential application and our hope is to have something ready later this year simultaneous with the People’s Bank of China issuing new and expanded guidelines on what it will take to actually have a foreign company get a domestic license. So we are waiting for some clarification on those rules.

But, what I learned is that we’re going to have to go through 10 to 12 government agencies, many of them in a serial fashion as oppose to consecutive fashion having to review our application. So I don’t see us as a domestic player there for some period of time and we’re not counting on it.

Recently you saw or you might have seen that in the -- there was a draft list that came out from the Chinese Government and the White House, relative to certain elements that might be included in a bilateral agreement between the two countries. And one of the things on the list is the opening up of the domestic markets to foreign players.

I think it remain still -- while that’s optimistic and rather be on the list or not on the list. The reality is that I don’t think just because it’s on a draft list for a potential bilateral agreement puts it on any kind of fast track than I saw it on before.

All that said, China continues to be a very important market for us. We have 55 banks that issue cards in China and they either issue dual batch cards where it's China UnionPay and Visa and the Visa card is the rails on which the transaction rides when it’s outside of China and it’s China UnionPay inside of China.

Increasingly, because of regulation that came out last year, we are seeing more single companion cards where you have a China UnionPay card and then a companion Visa card and you use one domestically and one internationally. So we still get with 1.4 billion people in China and every week and month and quarter and year, more and more of those people are travelling, it’s still very important business for us from a cross border perspective. But we certainly would like to get a domestic license, but we are going to have to be patient and patient we will be given the size of the marketplace.

There is -- we’re not going to turn our back or turn our attention away from this, we have a full-fledged Visa team on the ground in Shanghai and Beijing. We're investing way ahead of the ability to get a license we’re investing in some of the technology that would be required of a foreign company to have a domestic license. So, it's that important a market that we're investing ahead and putting a lot of capability in there, but I wouldn't count on it in the medium -- short-to-medium term.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Understood. Yes, so clearly, patience is going to be required. And sounds like there is still a lot of rules and regs to get through. So, maybe bring it back to the U.S., and thinking about rules and regs there. And maybe deregulation being a theme in the U.S. I think Jamie Diamond was talking about that a little bit at the Lunch Keynote. So how would deregulation impact your business? You had mentioned that you had a lot of new upstarts coming in and competing maybe deregulation could help the incumbents be more competitive, thoughts there.

Alfred F. Kelly

Well as you know in the U.S., Visa is pretty lightly regulated as a company itself. But, all of our financial institution clients are very heavily regulated and have had to put a lot of time, money and talent against complying with the incredible on slot of regulations that have come into play in the last 10 years. So I think to the degree that that regulation could be cut back. It can only be a good thing for our partners here in the United States, freeing up people and money and time to ideally go back into growth in their businesses, of which payments would be part of that.

And I think based on my visits to Washington, despite that in fact, clearly nothing is going to happen as fast as anybody initially hoped it would happen. I still think, there is a great deal of interest on the part of the White House and the treasury department to cutback regulation. And I think there are definitely some reduction and it could be fairly significant, but it’s just not going to happen tomorrow.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes, no I appreciate that. So what about -- to put you on the spot a little bit I'll ask you about Durban. And theoretically if Durban is repealed and interchanged regulations go back to free market set by Visa. How impactful could that be, what would be your philosophical approach to that?

Alfred F. Kelly

Well Tien-Tsin we're thinking about it, but I think the chances of it happening are not super high. That represented [indiscernible], I don't know about a month ago in Washington. And as you probably know the current state of affairs is they got audit committee with the repeal in place and the choice at last week representative bud from North Carolina is called for an upper down vote of the entire house on this issue. And what's clear is that the house doesn't want to vote on this issue.

Every member of the house is being pressured, big time by every community bank in their district to repeal. And they're being inundated by merchants in their district to have Durban stand. And so it's not a vote they actually want to take. During either the week of June 5th, or the week of June 12th, it's going to be taken up again in committee. And I think that while I'm still hopefully that it gets repealed I happened to think and have a philosophy that the government being involved in pricing of any type is just the fools there and doesn't make any sense.

But this is a tough one, because it’s already in place. And I think it's more likely than not that the repeal comes out of the bill. But who knows, and especially who knows when you’re talking about Washington these days, if it does get repealed I think then I think the free markets take over. And we'll see overtime, what exactly happens. I mean we've kind of been playing it out and doing our own game theory on it, which I'd rather not get into the specifics. So we're ready to engage if it does get repealed, but I'm not holding my breath.

Tien-Tsin Huang

So assuming status quo on debit now anything else we should be paying attention to? Is debit still a good business from a structural standpoint? I know there is a lot of debate around pin and signature I get a lot of questions around trends and economics there. Can you shed some light?

Alfred F. Kelly

Yes so let's talk about that a second it is important and I get a lot of questions about it too. So with the audience of this size it would be great to address it. So about two thirds of the U.S. is signature and one-third is pin and I think we certainly have been very clear that the pin economics are not particularly attractive. We see signature though continuing to be a strong part of the market for some time become and I’ll give it number of reasons why.

First is, dual message functionality. So Visa and MasterCard can allow or have the capability to allow the authorized amount of money to be different than the final settlement amount of money. And that comes into play when you rent a car, because you get the authorized -- the charges authorized at the cost of the rental car and then some assumption on how much gas you will use et cetera. But the initial authorization in the final settlement are never going to be the same.

That’s the same in hotels; it’s the same in restaurants. So they run the charge through a restaurant, they don’t know what you’re going to tip is going to be. So again the authorized amount is going to be different than the final settlement amount. And that dual message capability is not available in most of the pin networks. So to the degree that’s required that’s going to be important.

Second in about 50% of the POS devices in the U.S. pin pads are not enabled, for all kinds of different reasons, including in many cases, merchant choice, because they perceive it as slowing down the point of sale.

Third, about 40% of merchants in the United States only connect for debit through Visa or MasterCards rails [ph], they just chosen to just connect through those rails and not take advantage what Durban allowed in terms of having a second routing scheme that you -- or a second routing option that you can get over.

The last point I’d make is that being competitive as we are, we are not sitting on our hands. So we have done dozens approaching 100 plus routing deals with merchants and issuers to in fact make sure that we incent traffic on signature debit through our rails and through our network. So, I see it out into the foreseeable future as a good strong viable business and because of its size and our size in the United State something we are going to continue to invest behind and watch very, very closely.

Tien-Tsin Huang

All right good, that’s helpful summary. So let’s talk about U.S. credit maybe, Visa has had a lot of big wins there and you Costco being the most noteworthy one. I wanted to ask you just your overall pricing philosophy on striking deals. I know that with Chase and American Express there was quite a bit of talk around those being creative customized contracts. So what’s your view on pricing overall and could that change with the next big deal or two or three as they come through?

Alfred F. Kelly

Well I think we want to be very thoughtful and smart and pragmatic, when it comes to pricing. And I think pricing has to ideally be tied to value. I think those two things go hand in hand. I think crazy aggressive pricing does nothing for anybody in the medium to long-term maybe it helps win a deal in a short-term. But if it kind of disrupts the whole economics of the system in the medium to longer term that’s not something I am very anxious to be involved in.

Look I think in the case -- specific case of Costco it was a very unique situation and our logic in Costco was driven almost 100% by our desire for acceptance ubiquity. Visa if you travel the world and you carry a Visa card, among your worries wherever you’re going is not whether you’re going to be able to use your Visa card to shop or eat or stay in a hotel it just doesn’t even enter your mindset, because Visa is accepted everywhere.

But in the case of Costco, one of the biggest players in the world we weren’t accepted it was an essence a bit of Achilles Heel in that logic of we’re accepted everywhere and you don’t like to have those slogans where we’re accepted everywhere. So we -- our logic here was that this was a huge player, our customers and the customers of our issuers were disadvantage because they didn’t have the opportunity to use it.

And so for sure in conjunction with Citigroup happens to be our partner on the issuing side on that one absolutely made a pretty aggressive bid for Costco. But I view it as really kind of a one-off very special circumstance.

You also asked about Chase, the Chase is our biggest customer in the world and as such we listen very hard when they came to us and wanted to talk about doing something special in terms of the relationship with Visa. It’s something that we’re open to discuss with any of our big clients.

There is nothing that stops us from doing some kind of similar creative deal with somebody else, but I think it was something that Chase had been put a lot of thought to and was very thoughtful about. And we were able to strike a deal with them that I think worked for them and worked for us.

Tien-Tsin Huang

So what is worth have a Costco card or use it a bunch shouldn’t say it as a Chase, but I also have a United Card so for the record but…

Alfred F. Kelly

And I have a Chase Reserve Card.

Tien-Tsin Huang

There you go. So, let me ask you one more then we’ll open it up. There is a lot of stuff again to hear, but I feel like I guess we should ask you about Europe right. Let’s talk about Europe, obviously the big integration going on there, PSD2 rolling in I will ask all these at once, you can chose how to answer it all. And then MasterCard buying local in play giving them access to ACH and some differentiate rails in Europe.

So what’s your thinking here on Europe, your prioritization across again the integration, PSD2 in terms of regulation change in the world, and then your competitor there owning to some unique rails in terms of ACH? And I will let you decide how you want to answer this?

Alfred F. Kelly

Quite a multi-part question. So, I mentioned Achilles Heel when I said Costco, not owning Visa -- Visa not owning Europe was also an Achilles Heel particularly when it came to servicing multinational companies where we would have to say well, we can work with you in most of the world but here is a phone number, you can call talk to somebody in Europe.

We bought the business in I guess we closed the deal in July of last year and I would say largely it’s going quite well. On the revenue side we’re rolling back all these rebates that existed when the banks own the business and were putting incentive deals and place. It’s taking sometime typical year the deal pipeline might look like five to seven banks across Europe that you do a deal within any given point in time and we are trying to do deals with about 100 of them at the same time. And you get to think about how many lawyers that is.

And so in many cases this is just kind of powering through the change in terms and getting the legal work done and having it happen. Increasingly everyday we’re getting more of those deals done.

On the expense side, we’re really following the playbook from 2008, I mean, I wasn’t there but several members of our team were, where we had to convert from an association to a commercially viable entity. And I would say we’re tackling the cost in two phases and we’re largely through Phase I, which is the rationalization of staff and activities and getting rate of redundancies and that kind of thing.

And we’ve gone through the painful consultation process in Europe and we have pretty much gotten the team in place we want to put in place. The team in Europe now starts to somewhat mirror the teams in regions around the world where it’s a bit of a melting pot. We’ve brought in -- we have local people who were on the team, we have new local people we brought in from the outside.

We just last week brought the Chief Marketing Officer from Latin America over to Europe, we just brought the product lead from the U.S. over to Europe. So, commonly if you look at our regional offices there a bit of a melting pot of people with different skills from different parts of world because it’s a big part of how we do knowledge transfer.

The second part of the expense side is technology migration. And there we’re in the midst of harmonizing the European and global systems particularly VisaNet out large off clear settle system. We would -- and we’re building out a new datacenter South of London in Basingstoke. We -- I would say that we would expect in the first half of 2018 to begin the technology migration probably completed in the course of three or four quarters and then start seeing the expense saves associated with the second phase of technology migration sometime in 2019-2020 timeframe.

The -- along the way there the guy was running Visa Europe wanted to get through the transaction and then move on. So we have Executive name Bill Sheedy who is a 25 year veteran of Visa moved over to the UK for six months and he is running Europe and that’s a great thing, he was very centrally involved in the transaction itself and knows all the players and I am in the midst of a search for a permanent new executive to run Europe.

Let me quickly hit on PSD2. So PSD2 is kind of the next phase of regulation in Europe, going to do a bunch of things, but probably the two things that get the most attention are the strong authorization authentication requirement and then the second is the opening of financial institution bank accounts to third-parties.

I spend last week in Europe, I have been there practically every month since I took the job, because of the importance of this integration. But last week I spent most of my time out of the office with bank CEOs in Paris and in the UK. And I think how this is all going to play out is a bit of a question mark to everybody.

I’ll tell you what was on everybody’s mind last week was security. After the event of 10 days ago, which hit pretty hard in Europe and this idea that now bank accounts would get opened up weighing heavy on everybody’s mind is world where all of these bank accounts get opened up how does that impact security and how does that impact data protection.

And furthermore if data is comprised in any way shape perform whose liability is it, who is responsible for dealing with and these are pretty heavy questions that are hanging out there. And I think that my force the regulators even to think a little bit more carefully or a little bit more thoroughly about this, but it is -- it’s a big deal in everybody’s mind.

I think to prevailing wisdom is that the initial used cases are going to be more around data application and tools that will allow third-parties to build personal balance sheets and income statements for their customers by going in and extracting exact amounts of funds available in different people’s bank accounts and other investment vehicles.

It’s unclear yet, what’s going to happen in terms of used cases related to payments, but certainly we are spending a lot of time thinking about and talking to our bank partners about. VocaLink, look somebody would have to ask MasterCard what their logic is and how they feel about it and what their game plan is. Our view is that we have a perfectly terrific answer to VocaLink, which is something we call Visa Direct.

We have direct connections to the banks around the world, we tend to settle with them at that in more of a batch mode at the end of the day. But there is no reason why our rails can’t and if fact are being for push to push P2P payments for various push payments being used today. We think using the VisaNet rails for Visa Direct really keeps the four party model alive. We think it protects interchange, we think it allows the continued use of our authentication and security capabilities that have been built into VisaNet and now being adopted by Visa Direct overtime.

And so we don’t see -- and by the way Visa Direct is global, whereas most ACH solutions including VocaLink is domestic, there is no reason why they ultimately probably can’t package it in such a way and offer it domestically in other markets, but it is -- today it’s a UK domestic solution.

So, we are not really crossed by it I think that we feel like we have got a good answer in Visa Direct.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Okay, perfect. That’s a good summary, there. So let me open it up to the audience you have time for quick question or two if there are any there is a mic runner. Anyone? Yes upfront here.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thanks Al. Just curious you mentioned security and importance that at least versus your primary domestic competitor the role of services as a percentage of the franchise it's just been a bit different in terms of the priority there. Would be interested given that you now are at the helm your view on potential further paddle to the medal there and diversifying the franchise adding more to that segment overtime. Thanks.

Alfred F. Kelly

So, I actually -- I would say that I've learned not to agree with that. We as I've gone around and met with all of these financial service partners not once has somebody said to me you've got an issue, your services are not sufficient or interior to MasterCard. We believe we offer virtually the same types of services to all of our customers.

We sometimes charge for them, sometimes we don't. Sometimes they’re built into the deal sometimes they're not. But across our four primary revenue lines in our P&L is an awful lot of services we provide help to financial institutions in terms of advertising solution, loyalty solutions offers platform, reward redemption platforms. We offer whole bunch of data and analytics and consulting types of services.

We offer all kinds of fraud and risk services and then we offer all kinds of digital services in terms of tokenization, Visa Checkout, Visa Direct, which I was talking about. And in many cases or in some cases we're paid for those. In other cases our philosophy is to provide them to our partners and if it helps them to grow their business ours will grow in tandem with them.

So while it has tended to be broken out and made a big deal of by MasterCard. I think I'm very comfortable with where we are. I'd like to see us do even more with merchants. They are very important part of this two sided model. And we're increasingly putting more attention on it. But as CEO, it's something where I definitely see myself dialing up the attention in terms of the kinds of capabilities and services that we make available to merchants because they’re very, very important clients just as financial institutions are.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Great. And we might be out of time actually we're getting a wave off. So feel free to come through here. And thank you so much for being here enjoy the conversion and we'll see you at your Analysts Day. Thank you, Al.

Alfred F. Kelly

Thank you, Tien-Tsin.

