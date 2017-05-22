Private Prison Operators Endure Roller Coaster Ride And Come Out On Top

Private Prison Operators: Not For the Feint At Heart

You know that sickening feel you get when you suddenly plummet down at enormous speed on a roller coaster ride? How about the quick whip around the curves and the ensuing climb up again, only to plummet to the depths again?

Shareholders who have held their positions in The Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) can attest to the wild ride they've been on for the past year with this company. I'm one of them.

Why Take A Ride On GEO?

The GEO Group, Inc is a private prison REIT that we have owned for some time in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio. Back in August of 2016, former president Obama ordered the Bureau of Prisons to start a review of contracts it held with private prison companies with the stated view that such companies were not as safe as government run prisons, and cost taxpayers more than public prisons.

That announcement caused shock waves in the private prison industry, leading to panic selling in GEO as well as competitor CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW). Both stocks suffered greatly in the wake of the Justice Department's announcement in August that it would phase out using private prisons. This action was taken soon after a Mother Jones investigation detailing life in one of CoreCivic's facilities in Louisiana. Amid the fallout from that story, CoreCivic, formerly Corrections Corp. of America took on its new name and slashed staff amid the fallout.

Aside from the president there's another new sheriff in town. Recently, Jeff Sessions, the president's new attorney general, rescinded a memorandum that would have ended the federal government's use of private prisons. On further consideration, the Justice Department has concluded that they need to maintain the partnership they've had for many years with GEO and others in the rehabilitation field.

Significant Developments

On the February 22 earnings call, discussing the fourth quarter and full year results within the diversified business units of GEO Corrections & Detention's and GEO Care, CEO George Zoley spoke about the company's management of over 87,000 beds worldwide making GEO the seventh largest correctional organization in the world.

During 2016, GEO Corrections and Detention processed over 276,000 admissions and 267,000 releases while managing in average daily population of more than 60,000 individuals without any significant incidents. Additionally the GEO Transport division transported more than 735,000 passengers while driving more than 16 million miles in the U.S.

In line with their continued efforts to expand rehabilitation and community reentry services the company announced that it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire Community Education Centers or CEC for approximately $360 million. CEC is a national provider of rehabilitation services to offenders through in-custody treatment programs as well as residential and non-residential reentry facilities. CEC manages over 12,000 beds nationwide including approximately 4,000 community reentry beds.

GEO expects the acquisition of CEC to be 9% to 11% accretive to adjusted EBITDA post-synergies on a fully annualized basis starting in 2018. They are also actively marketing their available beds in inventory and have been encouraged by recent demand trends. There currently exist 3,000 idle beds and 2,000 underutilized beds at existing facilities. Combined, these 5,000 available beds could generate approximately $40 million to $50 million annually and incremental adjusted EBITDA.

Expanding the company's capacity is well timed to take advantage of the higher demand anticipated for its services as ICE ramps up its program to arrest and detain illegal immigrants who have committed serious crimes. While these immigrants move through the process of court review and legal challenges before deportation, they will be detained for several months, at least until the procedures reach completion.

Past Earnings

Date Event description Earnings per

share actual Earnings

estimate range Previous year's

actual February 22, 2017 Q4 2016 Earnings Release $0.62 $0.54 to $0.56 $0.59 November 3, 2016 Q3 2016 Earnings Release $0.59 $0.53 to $0.54 $0.52 August 2, 2016 Q2 2016 Earnings Release $0.31 $0.47 to $0.50 $0.38 April 28, 2016 Q1 2016 Earnings Release $0.44 $0.41 to $0.455 $0.39

Earnings released on February 22 came in at $.62 for Q4, 2016, a strong earnings surprise compared to the estimated range of $.54 to $.56 and beat last year's earnings by $.03.

Solid Dividend Increase

With good tailwinds at the company's back and on growing earnings, GEO recently announced and paid an increase in the quarterly dividend, from $.65 to $.70, payable February 27 to shareholders of record on February 17. This $.05 quarterly increase represented a solid 7.7% raise.

Stock Split

On April 24th the company split its stock 3:2. Its next dividend payment, paid on May 19th saw yet another increase in the dividend. The company raised the split adjusted dividend from $.4667 quarterly to $.47 quarterly, for another .7% increase.

GEO Strategy

We have been shareholders of GEO in the FTG Portfolio since 2015, at prices ranging from $26.15 to $28.40 per share (pre-split). At the time of the August 2016 debacle, when the Obama administration was vying to cut down use of private prisons, my analysis led me to believe the storm would eventually pass. Holding our positions would seem to be a viable strategy. Research revealed that only about 11% of GEO's revenues were derived from contracts with the federal Bureau of Prisons which amounted to about 9% of profits. The rest of their federal contracts were with the Immigration and Naturalization Service and ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). And those contracts were not under threat and part of the Obama order for review. In fact, since the new president's orders to detain illegal immigrants are being carried out, the company stands to benefit greatly in this segment of their business. More on that, later.

In addition, the great bulk of GEO's business is with state and municipal government entities as well as foreign governments, like Australia and Britain. None of these contracts were on the chopping block and none would be affected by the Obama order for review.

If only 9% of profits were potentially at risk (and that would be the maximum possible exposure), then I determined that the knee-jerk panic reaction in the stock market was way overdone. After all, GEO was not about to collapse and go out of business on such a development, and the company could be creative and grow its substantial business using its expertise with current and future clients.

Buckle Up For The Ride

June through August of last year, the stock price hung around the $23 mark. President Obama dropped a bomb shell on the private prison industry, instructing the Bureau of Prisons to begin phasing out renewals on contracts that were coming up for renewal.

Investors at the time reacted as if the sky was falling, determining that GEO and others, like Core Civic (NYSE: CVX) would face imminent collapse. GEO stock collapsed to $13 (these prices are all adjusted to reflect the 3:2 stock split on April 24, 2017). This 44% drop in price was pretty ugly, to say the least, and tested the nerves and convictions of many an investor.

At the time, I wrote, "Lock Up This 15.5% Yield On This Private Prison Company". In it, I explained that the eviction notice served on August 18, 2016 was not good news, but it wasn't a death knell, either. Only about 12% of GEO's beds were connected to the federal prison and immigration system. The remainder were filled by state and municipal inmates, as well as overseas inmates in Australia and a few other countries that the company serves. When the latest news was fully absorbed, I posited that the company would bounce back and suggested accumulating shares for the bountiful 15.5% dividend yield the stock price was presenting us with. Take a look at the price chart again. You'll notice it didn't take very long for other investors to see the same light as I did. Within a few weeks, the price was resuming its climb up the next leg of the roller coaster, hitting new highs along the way. With the election of our new law-and-order president on November 8, 2016, investors began to kick the price into higher gear. At the time, I wrote, "Trump Shock and Ahhh…The World Is Not Coming To An End". 307 comments to date indicated a lot of readers had their concerns and a lot to say about recent developments. In that piece, I wrote:

Private Prisons - From Meat Loaf to Filet Mignon

Value investors wishing to benefit from the recent trouncing in the private prison sector may wish to examine those same companies through new eyes, the eyes of our new leader.

Investors, convinced that Ms. Clinton would make good on her promise to shut down the private prison system and further Obama's policies in this regard, had pressured the prices of Corrections Corporation of America (NYSE:CXW) and The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO). CXW had recently fallen almost 40% from its 52-week high and GEO had fallen 25% from its 52-week high.

With a Trump win coming into focus, in pre-market Wednesday trade, CXW was trading 24% higher while GEO was up almost 17%. When trading opened in the morning, GEO traded 35% higher from Tuesday's close, wiping out all of the losses from months of price pressure brought about by the Bureau of Prison's new policy to review contracts with an eye on eventually cancelling them. As of this writing, CXW is up 48% from Tuesday's close. On Thursday, GEO had gained an additional 2.5%.

The candidate, and his supporters that found cheer in chanting "Lock her up" was now viewed as the champion of law and order who would never think of cutting back the government's commitment to needed cell space to house miscreants and illegal immigrants that he has pledged to round up and send back to their home countries.

Value investors like you can take advantage of the new paradigm brought about by our new leader.

Over the course of the next six months, the price of GEO more than doubled. This was helped along the way when Jeff Sessions, our new attorney general, recently instructed his U.S. attorneys general across the country to get tougher on crime. He made it clear that his new guidelines called for them to seek maximum sentences on convictions.

Of course, this pushed private prison operator stock prices higher, yet again, as investors realized the implications of this. Tougher on crime and longer sentences would translate into the need for more prison beds.

On Wednesday, May 17, investors again lost their nerve and pressured GEO 10% lower intraday. Core Civic joined the party with a loss of 12.5%. The roller coaster suddenly resumed its downward course. Trump trades were unwinding all over the place when whispers of "obstruction of justice" grew louder and more insistent regarding the president's alleged leaning on the former FBI director, James Comey, to see his way to let Michael Flynn go, to end the investigation. As the market plummeted almost 400 points, or 1.8%, investors suddenly decided that Mr. Trump would now have a very difficult time getting his agenda through. All of the prominent Trump trades were getting sold off. Investors were taking their profits off the table. All of his proposals to light a fire under the economy via tax reform, cutting regulations and a huge infrastructure program would be put on hold. The country suddenly had more important things to deal with. So, investors sold off their bank stocks that they had hoped would see higher interest rates from a quickening economy fatten their bottom lines, and prison company contract expansions came into doubt. Boomerang On Thursday, GEO's price came under additional pressure, falling 3% more during the day, before closing up 1.2% on the day. What caused the reversal? The New York Times reported that arrests of illegal immigrants had risen sharply as Trump's mandate was in fact being carried out, in a big way.

Immigration arrests shot up 38 percent in the first three months of the Trump administration compared with the same period last year, according to figures released Wednesday, one of the first clear indications that the president's hard-line policies are being carried out on a grand scale. From Jan. 22 to April 29, ICE officers arrested 41,318 people, at a rate of more than 400 people per day, compared with 30,028 over roughly the same period in 2016, the data showed. The rapid increase in arrests was primarily the result of one of Mr. Trump's first significant immigration moves, rescinding rules laid down by former President Barack Obama that prioritized the arrest of the most serious criminals and largely left other undocumented immigrants alone. More than half of the increase in arrests was of immigrants who had committed no crime other than being in the country without permission."

Although the gloves have come off on who can be arrested, more than 2700 had been convicted of serious crimes, including assault, rape and murder. Source: New York Times This "good" news, from the investor's perspective, contributed to an immediate boomerang effect, pushing the stock from $29.75 on Thursday to $31.52 as I write this on Friday, May 19, 2017. The roller coaster had again reversed course, whipping investors to and fro. This was a full-throated investor endorsement for GEO and its imminent fortunes. Investors who stayed the course have been rewarded. One of our subscribers asked if taking a position at Thursday's low made sense. I answered that it was a good entry point if he hadn't established a position yet, in view of the fact that at the low, the $1.88 annual dividend was presenting him with a generous starting yield of 6.3%, significantly higher than the 5.49% yield available at its very recent 52 week high of $34.32. This is especially true for a company that has been growing its revenues, profits and AFFO for many years, accompanied by many increases in the dividend payment, most recently with a 9% increase just three months ago. Certainly, management is telling us something about their conviction that the company will continue to grow its business and the dividend going forward.

Your Takeaway

Strong conviction is called for when a company comes into the cross-hairs of a large client. When this large client is the federal government, it carries particularly heavy weight and can cause a stock to become a battle ground stock.

The change in philosophy, from one administration to another can carry large consequences for investors.

Though it was not easy, we stuck with our convictions on this one and made recommendations and suggestions along the way for readers, especially income investors, to take advantage of the changing winds and enhance their income profile.

We continue to hold our shares in personal portfolios, the subscriber portfolio as well as the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio and see further upside for GEO in its stock price as well as continued dividend increases for the foreseeable future. Illegal immigrant detentions will fill the company's beds and bolster the company's ability to further increase dividends for shareholders.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion and questions. Please share your thoughts. Have you acted upon and benefited from my coverage of this company? Please share with us, in the comment section below, whether you have invested in various of the "sin" industries and stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEO.