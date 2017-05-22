Analyzing Fastenal Management Compensation

An essential step in the whole equity research process is analyzing management compensation and incentives. In addition to spending time evaluating the overall quality of the business and valuation, I want to know where the incentives are how management is truly compensated. It is essential to invest with managers who have at-risk skin in the game and knowing that the person calling the shots are in parity terms with me in terms of risk.

In this article, we will analyze Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) management incentives. My most important takeaway here is that management compensation appears reasonable and positively aligned with shareholders. Total compensation appears well aligned to FAST overall operating performance, and management stock options strikes were issued at levels above the current price, which guarantees that management will make money only if shareholders do so too. In the article, you will find why management needs the stock to trade above current levels in order to get the majority of its compensation package.

With all these in mind, let's proceed to review first Fastenal's overall fundamental story and then some key elements of Fastenal's management compensation structure from the last filled 14DEF SEC proxy:

Fundamental Story

Fastenal investment case is predicated on the company's strategy of developing private-label products that carry 20-40% gross margins above non-private label products and offer strong potential growth going forward. In fact, Fastenal's private-label products are just 12% of sales but offer gross margins substantially higher than the company average. Management estimated that Fastenal has only 2% of a fragmented $160 billion MRO market and has potential to keep growing in the next five years. After the recent decline post-earnings release, management made different stock purchases, so I got interested to check how incentivized management is on a long-term basis to keep the stock at higher levels.

Analyzing Fastenal Director Compensation

As we can see in the following table, Fastenal has a total of 10 directors earning in average $116,700k per year. In order to understand if this compensation is reasonable, we need to compare it against the average director compensation for S&P 500 companies.

Source: 14DEF SEC Filing

I think that FAST director compensation is reasonable at an average of $116,700k per year, which is 46% lower than Index companies. In fact, pay for directors at Standard & Poor's 500 Index companies rose to a record average of $251,000 last year, the sixth straight year of increased compensation.

I do not see any red flags or abnormal situations here.

Analyzing Fastenal Management Compensation

Fastenal's management compensation is comprised of three elements:

1) Base Salaries

2) Quarterly Incentives: based on Pre-Tax or Net Earnings equal or above the same quarter in the previous year

3) Long-Term Incentives: provided annually in the form of stock options with extended (generally five to eight year) vesting periods

Here, we can review the overall compensation table:

Let's comment on each one:

Base Salaries: I do not see any red flags here. According to Fastenal's filing, base salaries for named executive officers for 2016 were generally unchanged from 2015, except for adjustments due to changes in an officer's position and increases primarily reflective of an officer's enhanced level of responsibility within the company, and except for Mr. Lewis, who joined the company on August 16, 2016, and Ms. Lisowski, whose base salary was raised to bring it closer in line with other executive officers who have comparable levels of responsibility. Nothing abnormal on the level of base salaries.

Quarterly Incentives: Some red flags here. It is interesting to note that FAST restructured in 2015 the threshold to pay quarterly incentives from 105% to 100% on pre-tax or net earnings. In other words, management now is compensated to get an equal level of pre-tax or net earnings (100%) compared to the same quarter in the previous year vs. a pre-2015 105% growth level or 5% y/y growth. According to the filing:

I do not like that much this target reduction, as it may create some complacency from management going forward. I would have liked to see compensation tied to at least some level of growth, as it was in the past. Management now gets compensated to generate no growth.

Long-Term Incentives: Set out in the following table is information with respect to each named executive officer's outstanding equity awards as of the end of 2016:

From the table, I can see that management does not have outstanding options at materially lower prices than the current stock price. Except the stock options package granted during 2009 at a strike price of $27, I see that management is incentivized to keep the stock higher from current levels as all of the option packages have strike prices above the current stock price.

This fact is important for long-term oriented investors, as it indicates how incentivized management is to push the stock to higher levels, potentially above $56.

If we evaluate the total compensation package and compare it to the stock's price action, we see that compensation is quite reasonable to how the stock acted and the overall results of the company. What you want to see here as a shareholder is a level of compensation that looks reasonable to the overall operating results of the company and the overall share price. In Fastenal's case, we can see that compensation growth reasonably matched shareholder performance.

Source: Morningstar

Insider Activity

An important step in analyzing management incentives is checking recent corporate insider activity. Based on the past 13 insider transactions, we can see a positive sentiment or good level of confidence from management. Management was quick to buy after FAST declined from $50-51 to $43-44.

Source: TipRanks

Insider Ownership

Ideally, we like to buy companies both owned and operated by insiders. In other words, what is called "owner-operators".

Source: Morningstar

Ideally, we like to see that insiders own more than 10% of the company. Despite that Fastenal's management owns less than that threshold, it is still respectable at 7.7%.

Conclusion

One of the key elements when evaluating a company is analyzing management compensations and incentives. We like managements that pay themselves modestly and build wealth through the long-term appreciation of the company's stock price.

In case of Fastenal, director and overall executive compensation appears reasonable. More than 60% of the overall compensation package comes in the form of long-term options at strike prices above the current price. Insiders also hold 7% of the company, which is a good amount and recently bought shares at current stock price levels.

