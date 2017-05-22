Royal Dutch Shell: Should You Buy This 7% Yielder?

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), one of the world's largest oil producers, is also one of the top dividend payers in the energy industry, offering a yield of almost 6.8%. That's the highest yield among mega-cap vertically integrated oil majors -- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), BP (NYSE:BP) and Total (NYSE:TOT) -- and more than twice as large as the integrated oil and gas producer's average of 3.21%.

Sometimes, a high yield indicates that the current dividend is unsustainable, but in Royal Dutch Shell's case, the dividend appears safe.

Shell, like other oil producers, has seen its earnings surge on the back of improvement in energy prices. For the first three months of this year, the company posted earnings, on a current cost of supplies basis, of $3.38 billion, up from $814 million a year earlier. Excluding the impact of one-off items, the company's profits rose from $1.64 billion in Q1-2016 to $3.86 billion in Q1-2017. The turnaround was driven by the company's integrated gas and upstream divisions which reported profits of $1.18 billion and $540 million as opposed to a profit of $994 million and a loss of $1.44 billion a year earlier, respectively. The improvement came as Shell's realized price for liquids and natural gas rose 64% and 10% respectively. The company reported 2% increase in total production to 3.75 million barrels of oil equivalents per day.

The surge in profits can only be good for dividends. But I believe the biggest factor which underpins the sustainability of Shell's dividends is the company's ability to consistently generate strong levels of cash flows. In the first three months of this year, the company generated more than $9.5 billion of cash flow from operations which was enough to cover the capital expenditure of $4.3 billion as well as dividends of $2.65 billion. The company ended the quarter with more than $2.5 billion of excess cash flow.

That's the third time in a row that Shell has generated cash flows in excess of capital expenditure and dividends, as shown in the image above. Even in the third and fourth quarters of 2016, when the realized price of liquids was under $45 a barrel, Shell was able to self-fund its capital expenditure and dividends. This shows that even in a weak oil price environment, the company was able to self-fund its business as well as dividends. That's something which very few oil and gas producers have been able to do. Shell's peers BP and Chevron, for instance, faced a cash flow shortfall in the corresponding periods.

Shell's financial health, however, is not so good. The company carries the largest debt load in the industry, with total debt exceeding $91.6 billion. The company has seen its debt increase by more than $34 billion in 2016, thanks to the BG Group acquisition. But I believe a high debt load does not threaten Shell's dividends. That's because firstly, the company's debt has manageable maturities. A small part of the company's debt matures in 2017-18. As per Shell's FY-2016 filing with the SEC, 58% of the debt (ex. finance leases) matures in 2021 and beyond.

Secondly, Shell's debt levels are already declining and will likely continue to head lower in the coming quarters. Shell's debt peaked at almost $99 billion while its net debt ratio climbed to 29.4%, just bordering near 30% when it starts to become uncomfortable, at the end of Q3-2016. But since then, Shell has managed to bring the debt down to $91.6 billion while improving the net debt ratio to 27.4%. The company is currently in the middle of a massive $30 billion asset sale program ($5Bn completed and $15.7Bn announced so far), which started last year and is slated to end in 2018. The proceeds from asset sales, coupled with the excess cash flows, should help the company in reducing its debt load. Its net debt ratio should also continue to improve. I expect the company's leverage ratio to drop to low-20s within two years. This should have a positive impact on the company's valuation.

In short, Shell offers the highest dividend among its peers which appear sustainable as they are backed by solid cash flows. The company's financial health isn't pristine, but it poses no threat to dividends.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, Chevron