Be Patient With Valero

Valero (NYSE:VLO) is stuck and it's about time we figured out why. VLO is sitting about 10.5% off of its 52-week highs and with a favorable crack spread, there's support for this name to run higher in the short-term. However, when viewed relative to the broader sector, this name is underperforming because of higher RIN expenses than peers and these are weighing on margins. Additionally, the guidance that these RINs will continue to impact performance weighs on the minds of investors and, as a result, despite other positive fundamentals, the stock is a hold.

Performance Continues To Be Range Bound

Valero's stock has effectively moved sideways in 2017. If you're a dividend investor, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, but at some point, we have to start expecting some sort of capital gains component to be present in the total return to offset the risk being taken with this name. Just look at the Bollinger bands on this stock. They represent such a small amount of volatility and it's really tough to make a profit in a trading scenario like this. Relative to the volatility experienced last year, too, this has been a tough stock to trade. But, most of us here are investors with long-term time horizons for investments, so when thinking about it from that perspective, the range bound trading could be the calm before a significant uptrend, provided fundamentals support the run.

Other technical factors that are interesting to watch with this name are momentum and support/resistance levels. The stock seems to have adequate support at $63/share and if it breaks through that, then we could have quite the mess on our hands, but upside is as high as $70/share. In terms of momentum, it's flat. There's no better way to describe it. It fluctuates around 50 on the RSI and 0 on the MACD. The need for a capital gains component in this company's total return becomes especially true when you consider that VLO is substantially underperforming the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK), which has already delivered a return of 8%+ this year and is in a clear uptrend that isn't overbought, but rather technically supported to run higher.

Even though there hasn't been a great total return so far, as we hit the halfway point in Q2 2017, it's worth noting that the dividend remains strong. With a current yield of 4.38%, the company has both stable dividend growth rates and a stable payout ratio, indicating that shareholders could be due for an increase in the dividend by the end of the year, in accord with last year's move. This makes it incredibly difficult to bet against and likely the reason why this stock has set in such heavy support at $63/share.

Crack Spread Holds Up

As you can see below, the Gulf Coast 3-2-1 Crack spread has held up quite well this year and is performing significantly better now than it did back in Q4 2016. The Gulf Coast crack is currently at $16.02, one of the highest levels of the year. However, what's interesting about this spread relative to the performance of Valero is that the spread has defined runs and changes in price, where as Valero has just been moving sideways.

Thus, there's a few reasons for the company's lack of quality performance that we can start to consider. The first is the company's quarterly RIN expense. Right now, the trend across the broader refinery industry is that RIN expenses are declining. This is the case because of OTC trading that is heavily influenced by legendary investor Carl Icahn and, as a result, many refiners in Q1 2017 saw a significant YOY decline in RIN obligations. These expenses aren't small either. For example, Valero's RIN obligation in Q1 2017 was $146 million. Now, this number must not be met at face value.

This is only a small reduction from a year prior of $161 million. Other refiners are seeing substantially lower payments. For example, CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) paid just $6.3 million this past quarter relative to $43.1 million in Q1 2016. Why Valero's RIN obligation is significantly higher than other refiners is unknown because this is an OTC market that lacks even a basic level transparency. All we know is that RIN prices did fall significantly YOY, but that the effect wasn't carried over to Valero.

Another reason why shares might be underperforming is the guidance related to RINs. Again going against the industry trend, the earnings call highlighted that RINs will continue to weigh on margins this year and in the second quarter, it's going to be the single largest factor weighing on the operating margin. This begins to have a large impact when we consider that the company is less profitable YOY. The company reported net income of $321 million versus $513 million last year.

Let's put this in perspective. RIN obligations at $146 million is close to both the amounts paid for interest expense and taxes for the quarter, which were $121 million and $112 million, respectively. Who wants to pay taxes or interest effectively twice? That's what is happening here and it's no wonder that this stock is trading sideways. There are positive fundamental factors like higher crack spreads, but the RIN obligations are weighing this stock down.

Conclusion

There may actually be an opportunity in disguise here. The longer Valero's bottom line lacks efficacy, the more inclined the current administration is to pass legislation to improve the profitability of major refiners. That means potential deregulation legislation in the short to medium-term, which is obviously a highly positive catalyst for the company and stock. I think you continue to hold here and collect dividends on this name while the key fundamental shift that is needed occurs.

