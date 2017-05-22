Galaxy Resources: Huge Gains Ahead For This Lithium Miner

Whilst supply will increase as well, we don’t believe it will be able to fully satisfy demand.

With lithium demand set to increase rapidly in the next decade and supply unlikely to be able to keep up, we think that Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) (ASX:GXY) is in a strong position to profit. In light of this, we feel this could be an opportune time to make a buy and hold investment in the lithium miner. Especially as Galaxy's share price is down by over one-third since mid-January.

Lithium prices have surged in the last two years

While most readers will be fully aware of the lithium price rally, for those who aren't, below you will see how lithium prices have surged in the last couple of years. The insatiable demand and lack of supply of the metal to be used in the batteries of electric vehicles, smartphones, and renewable energy has been largely behind this incredible rise.

Demand shows no signs of slowing

According to data by Statista, demand for lithium is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5 percent through to 2025 when annual demand will reach 410,055 metric tonnes. This projection is backed up by major lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), as shown below. Albemarle clearly sees the automotive market as being the biggest driver of growth and we're not about to disagree.

It's not hard to see why demand will rise to this level or even surpass it in our opinion. With pollution levels in China reaching dangerous levels, the government is working hard to push electric vehicle use. There are an estimated 1 million electric cars on Chinese roads today, but this is expected to rise to over 5 million by 2020. While this might seem like a big jump, it is worth remembering that in Beijing and Shanghai anyone can buy an electric vehicle, but for a regular internal combustion engine [ICE] vehicle there are restrictions. This includes a lottery in Shanghai for the privilege of paying US$15,000 for a certificate of entitlement to own an ICE vehicle. In Beijing, there is also a lottery, with estimated lottery success rates of between 0.2% to 0.3%.

Further to this, we think that the rise of electric buses in China and the rest of the world, together with the emergence of electric trucks and of course battery storage, could create even more demand for lithium-ion batteries than currently forecast.

Sourced from Galaxy Resources presentation

But won't supply increase due to the high prices?

With demand and prices increasing strongly, it would be natural to expect supply to ramp up. But it just simply isn't as easy as that when it comes to lithium. As you'll see on the chart below from a recent Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) (ASX:ORE) presentation, all known supply (present and planned) will struggle to satisfy demand in the coming years. While unknown supply could of course hit the market in the future, considering the time it takes to get a mine fully operational, we expect the chart below to be reasonably accurate.

Sourced from Orocobre presentation.

In our opinion, this tight supply and demand will be more than enough to maintain prices at or above the US$10,000 a tonne level. Which will no doubt be great news for a number of lithium miners.

So why Galaxy Resources?

As well as being a high-quality miner with valuable and geographically diverse assets, we feel Galaxy represents great value for money at the current share price. Based on our calculations, Galaxy's shares are trading at approximately 7 times forward EV/EBITDA. By comparison, we have Albemarle at 14 times, Orocobre at 8 times, and FMC Lithium at 14 times EV/EBITDA.

With an asset like Mt Cattlin in Western Australia, we think this is incredibly cheap. The Mt Cattlin operation produces circa 14kt of spodumene per month at present but is expected to ramp up to a nameplate of close to 21kt per month in the near future. If the company can deliver on this, it will be great news, especially with its 2017 off-take agreement at US$905/t for 6% spodumene.

Another small but interesting reason why we think that now could be an opportune time to invest in Galaxy is its 1 for 5 reverse share split. Not only does management believe this will reduce the impact of day traders and short sellers toying with its share price, but importantly also allows bigger fund managers to invest in its shares. Some fund managers are unable to invest in shares that are priced under A$1. This puts Galaxy and its 43 Australian cents shares largely out of reach. But following the reverse split, it is hoped that these fund managers will now be able to invest at long last.

What we are doing

Based on current production and lithium prices remaining above US$10,000 a tonne, we have invested in Galaxy with a 12-month price target of 70 Australian cents (52 U.S. cents) pre-split and A$3.75 ($2.79) post-split. This equates to a potential return in excess of 62 percent from Friday's close. In our opinion, this makes Galaxy one of the best options available to investors in the resources sector today.

