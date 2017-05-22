Forget Apple; Here's A Smarter Way To Invest In Mobile

You can buy gadget makers like Apple and Google, but American Tower is a far better way to invest.

‘Pick and Shovel’ companies supply an entire industry rather than bet on a single project. This make them a safer, surer way to profit from an industry boom.

Everyone loves Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), but this quiet company is a far better way to invest in the mobile boom… American Tower REIT (NYSE:AMT).

The analogy dates back to the California gold rush. Thousands of miners rushed west, hoping to strike it rich. Most of them returned home poor and destitute, but the people providing picks, shovels, and other supplies made fortunes.

For this reason, regular readers know I'm a big fan of investing in modern day 'pick and shovel' companies. Rather than betting on a single project, these firms supply an entire industry. It's the safer, surer way to profit from a sector boom.

The same applies to mobile. I don't know which gadget maker will top the sales charts in five years. I do know, however, all of these devices will chug down lots of data, which is great news for the anonymous companies supplying the boom. American Tower is one of my favorites for a couple of reasons.

The Best Dividend Stock You've Never Heard Of

First, the company is a 'pick and shovel' play on the 21st century mobile gold rush.

Today, consumers demand access to mobile data wherever they go. In response, carriers have spent billions building out their networks, doing whatever it takes to stay competitive.

Since 2012, the number of mobile devices in the U.S. has nearly doubled to 505 million. New services like streaming video and social networking suck down data. On average, the typical mobile subscriber consumes nearly three gigabytes of data each month.

You haven't missed the boat on this boom, however. Analysts project North American data usage will grow 35% annually through 2021, according to a recent report by Ericsson. By then, the average cell phone user will chug down 22GB of data each month.

However, I'd call the U.S. just a drop in the bucket compared to the data boom going on worldwide. For instance, by 2021…

Total mobile traffic is expected to grow sevenfold from today.

Mobile will represent 20% of total internet traffic, up from 8% right now.

Global mobile traffic will hit 49 exabytes per month, the equivalent to 11 trillion images or 1 trillion YouTube videos.

American Tower is the 'sleep at night' bet on the mobile boom.

Sure, you can go out and buy gadget companies. Phone-makers like Apple and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) have a lock on the handset market, though this seems to change every few years. Wearable device manufacturer Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) topped every list of hot tech picks last year, but now it's out of favor with consumers.

You don't need a PhD. to understand American Tower. The company buys cell phone towers and leases them out to carriers. With over 144,000 properties worldwide, this firm gets paid no matter who wins the gadget wars.

You can see this growth in the company's financial results. Despite just a mediocre economy, American Tower has generated 10 straight years of record sales. Since 2007, adjusted EBITDA has grown fourfold to $4.0 billion.

This expansion will likely continue. Carriers continue to pawn off cell phone towers in order to raise funds. Throw in the mobile data boom, and these dual trends should allow earnings to keep growing at a double-digit clip over the next decade.

Source: AMT Investor Presentation

Most of this income should get passed on to owners.

American Tower issued its first distribution in 2011, which at the time came in at only a modest $0.21 per unit. Since then, management has hiked this distribution 18 times - coming in at $0.55 per unit last quarter.

I expect that trend to continue. Management has gotten into the habit of raising the payout every quarter or so. That higher yield starts to bring out the dividend investors each time the trust drops, putting a big floor underneath the unit price.

Of course, no thesis is foolproof.

Recent accounting rule changes pose the biggest risk to American Tower. Under the current rules, carriers don't need to report operating leases as liabilities. Without this off balance sheet financing, future leases might not look as attractive.

I'm not super worried, tough. Carriers like AT&T Inc and Verizon Inc already recorded these leases in the footnotes of their financial statements, so it won't come as a huge shock to their investors. Better still, these deals still allow carriers to unlock capital where it can be invested more profitability in their core business.

Furthermore, American Tower has built out a sprawling empire worldwide. Since 2013, management has acquired properties in Asia, Europe, and South America. All of this means investors have less exposure to any regulatory changes stateside.

The Bottom Line on American Tower

I don't know what social network tweens will prefer next year. I don't know what will be the hot tech gadget of 2021. I don't know which company will come to dominate virtual reality over the next decade.

I do know, however, all of these devices will suck down lots of data. Better still, the companies that service these devices will make money hand over fist. You want to own the anonymous guys behind the scenes like American Tower. They make for the ultimate 'picks and shovels' play on the coming 21st century gold rush.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.