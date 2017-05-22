Will Best Buy Beat Expectations Again?

On Thursday, Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) will report fiscal 1Q18 earnings. Should the retailer beat its EPS expectations of $0.40, it will have done so for the 14th quarter in a row, since the company started showing signs of recovery from decreased comp sales and margins. Revenues are estimated to come in at $8.27 billion, for a 2% YOY drop that should be driven largely by lower same-store sales in the U.S.

The consumer electronics retailer has been a relatively brighter spot in an otherwise turbulent sector. One of the key reasons, in my view, is Best Buy's unique competitive position. With the demise of hhgregg (NYSE:HGG) and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), two of the company's most traditional and direct competitors, Best Buy has been left nearly alone to rule the diversified electronics retail space, at least on the bricks-and-mortar side. Target (NYSE:TGT) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) compete only marginally with the Minneapolis-based company, and even they have had their own challenges to deal with recently (particularly the former).

But Best Buy has not stood out (and seen its stock appreciate 21% YTD) only because of the underperformance of its failing peers. First, the retailer seems to be one of the better ones at delivering a holistic customer experience that Target appears to be pursuing now as part of its turnaround efforts. Best Buy has for a while been successfully leveraging its store footprint as a fulfilment option for online sales, and using a key consumer trend around in-store experience to its advantage. Also, the company has been driving measurable results following the launch of its Renew Blue program in 2012, pushing margins up from the 2012-2013 bottom (see below).

I also like Best Buy's strong balance sheet position, with $2.6 billion in net cash proving enough dry powder for the company to invest in expanding its Mexico and Canada operations and/or continue to fuel its generous cash return policy. Although the 2.2% yield is not much more than moderate, Best Buy's increasing free cash flow ($2.0 billion in fiscal 2017, 190% higher YOY) suggests that the dividend payments are pretty safely guarded by a rich 3.9x FCF dividend coverage.

In my view, the one key downside to investing in BBY today is the recent strength in share prices. Valuations have risen to push up against 15-month highs, whether measured from a forward P/E or price-to-book perspectives. Still, considering the decent yield, net cash position, solid free cash generation and operational improvements, 14x forward earnings might not be an unreasonable multiple to pay on this stock.

Ahead of the print

Whether Best Buy will beat estimates this week remains to be seen. But despite the recent stock price run, I continue to believe that BBY is a stock worth closer inspection.

