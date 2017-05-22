Mondelez: I'm Giving This Stock A Pass And You Should Too As It Is Not At All Cheap

Investment Thesis

Any time that I read Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings letter and see that one of his stocks is down, I consider researching further, because if he thought there was value at a higher price, then at a lower price there should be an even bigger margin of safety. The only stock that I have so far acted on was the most hated and unloved Valeant (NYSE:VRX) (Valeant: 6 Months Later). I approached Mondelez with hope that I had struck gold but I walked away feeling I found lead instead.

Business Overview

Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) manufactures and markets snack food products globally, including biscuits, chocolate, gum and various cheese products, as well as powdered beverage products.

It is certainly widely geographically diverse with markets in: (reported 2016 FY operating income contributions in parentheses): Latin America (8.7%); Asia, Middle East, and Africa ("AMEA") (16.2%), Europe (40.6%) and North America (34.5%).

This great diversification helps smooth earnings and allows the company to trade at high multiple. Moreover, as Mondelez zealously cuts back on overheads and continues to find operational efficiencies, which allow it to continue its margin expansion in the face of tough headwinds. Additionally, the company's outlook is for greater margin expansion in 2018 with its adjusted operated income margin reaching 17% to 18%. So far, so good.

Nevertheless, its 2017 Q1 results are a reminder that its consolidated top line is struggling to find growth. With organic revenue up 0.6%, its results were materially dragged down by its North America segment, down 1.9% YoY. Management states that it intends to reverse this trend in its North America segment, and that the company will not only grow this segment's revenue it will also gain market share. Also, it does not believe that this will come at the expense of its margins and it remains committed to having adjusted operating income of 17% to 18% in 2018.

Financials

The table above shows the company's financials for the last 5 years. It shows how the business top line has been steadily coming down in the past 5 years.

Nevertheless, one of my favorite metrics is the FCF margin (FCF/Revenue). I like this metric because it's unencumbered by earnings as the numerator, as well as, the amount of debt on the balance sheet. Generally, I have found that businesses that have 5% FCF margin to very roughly approximate 12%-15% ROE, a metric that most investors would classify as a reasonably good business. Here, Mondelez does well with a normalized 7.5% in FCF margin.

For the type of business which Mondelez is, its management manages its balance sheet remarkably well. For example, the company operates with negative working capital, where its current liabilities outstrip its current assets. This is a feat most often found in businesses with strong trade relations with its customers and trade partners.

Also, the company has a significant amount of net debt of approximately $17B. This debt position while not insurmountable, particularly for a company that generates slightly more than $1.5B in FCF over each of the past 3 years (with a normalized 5-year FCF of approximately $2.5B) is still a meaningful amount of debt. Which becomes acute in light of the persistent fall in revenue over the past 5 years. So on the one hand, the business being the type of business it is, non-durable goods can handle a large amount of debt, but the combination of declining cash flows (albeit slight), declining revenue and significant amount of debt does make one wonder why would Ackman be interested in getting involved with such a company especially when it already trades for the costly market cap of $70B. How much more can the market cap rise to with only $2.5B in FCF?

Yes, it is always great to coattail on a great shareholder activist such as Bill Ackman, of course. But what happens when Ackman gets disenchanted with the company's progress and sells its shares? Does the shareholder that owned because of Ackman remain a loyal shareholder, or does the shareholder get trampled on the way to the exit?

Either way, I do not wish to pay 35 times FCF (guided $2B in FCF for 2017) for this debt ridden company. Sure, the company's debt is inflated because of its dividend and share repurchases. But the dividend is small and I find its share repurchases to be, in the best case scenario, at fair price.

For the full year the company expects to return $1.5B to the shareholder via share repurchases, at the current price this would amount to approximately 2% via repurchases as well as 1.6% via dividend yield, less than 4% to be returned at the current share price. Again, since the company already trades for roughly 35 times expected 2017 FCF there is hardly an implied margin of safety since the growth to bottom line has come off costs reduction, not a recurring source of revenue. Additionally, as it stands Mondelez is not growing its revenue fast enough (0.6% organic growth YoY) to warrant such a high multiple.

Relative Valuation

Lastly, as a sanity check, I wanted to confirm that I was not walking away from an undervalued, activist led, investment.

As you can see in the table above, either on my favorite metric the P/Sales ratio or P/ Cash Flow, dividend yield or P/Book the company currently trades at a premium to its 5-year average.

Conclusion

When I approached Mondelez, I came with the hope of finding an activist led and undervalued stock. As my above article shows, the company is over burdened with debt, seeing its revenue falling at quite a clip over the past 5 years, it has a small dividend and it is, in my opinion, over priced. Having said that, I once wrote about another stock of Ackman's, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) (Following Bill Ackman Into Chipotle, But Now Paying Even Less Than Him), which I did not act on when I felt that stock had also been overpriced. Which I was wrong and have since stood on the sidelines and seen that stock appreciate more than 25% in the 6 months since I first wrote about it.

Neverthess, I would humbly recommend that investors stay away from this investment and work a little harder for a more suitable investment.

Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions. If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.

