Disruption Creates Winners And Losers

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has often been described as a clear winner of the trend towards electric mobility as well as autonomous driving, and with its success as a manufacturer of (partially) autonomous driving capable EVs (at least when it comes to sales volumes), this seems like a justified assumption.

It's not a surprise that Tesla's share price has rallied substantially this year, as autonomous driving capabilities are increasingly on the mind of consumers as well as investors.

Tony Seba, who is an economist at Stanford, has come out with some big predictions over the weekend, and if what he says is true, there are a lot more - less obvious - winners as well as losers when it comes to the (proposed) autonomous EV revolution. Seba, who specializes in clean energy as well as disruptive technologies, and who got some fame when he predicted the solar boom early on, believes that the coming autonomous EV boom will lead to three key shifts in several affected industries:

First, he believes that production of new cars will drop dramatically, with the reason being that ride sharing gets a lot more common once autonomous driving is a standard capability of new cars.

He believes that in a little more than a decade, almost no one will be owning a car any longer. Right now most cars sit idle for more than 20 hours a day, since their owners only spend a small amount of time driving their cars. If people start sharing cars more often, the average time these cars are being used increases drastically, whilst at the same time people do not drive more in total - if a higher amount of driving time is spent in each car, this means that the total number of cars being in use has to drop, as the total time spent driving around will not change much.

These shared cars will have to be renewed more often (as they will drive a higher amount of miles per year than the average car being used right now), but this will not make up for less car demand overall - the result is a big drop in the number of sold (and thus also produced) cars globally, which Seba estimates at a whopping 70%.

Such a development has big implications for a couple of industries, the most obvious one being car manufacturers. High tech producers (as well as those with very strong brands, which might still attract their core customers), which are either well positioned in autonomous driving technology or which have good EV technology, may profit from such a trend (this includes manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF)(OTCPK:DDAIY), Ferrari (NYSE:RACE), BMW (OTCPK:BAMXF)), but especially the big volume producers, such as Ford (NYSE:F), GM (NYSE:GM), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) or Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) would be greatly affected by a 70% drop in overall car sales - especially as those cars still being sold would likely come from more specialized producers.

Car manufacturers are not the only ones who could lose out with such a development, though, with another group that would be hit hard being car industry suppliers:

The biggest among this group include Denso (OTCPK:DNZOF), Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY), Magna (NYSE:MGA), Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) and Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA).

There are, however, even more affected industries: Car dealers (such as CarMax (NYSE:KMX) or CPRT (Copart)), parts stores (such as O'Reilly (NASDAQ:ORLY) or AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)) and even car insurance companies (such as Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Geico (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) or AIG (NYSE:AIG)) would be hit hard, with less demand for their offerings hitting the top line (and likely also the bottom line due to worse economics of scale).

What will consumers spend their money on when they do not buy their own cars anymore? That's the big question, or, as Seba believes, it is a question worth $1 trillion a year - that's how much consumers will save annually according to him.

Obviously, a lot of corporations would be very interested in getting their share of that cake, with the most logical beneficiaries being other consumer discretionary industries. Consumers will very likely not start to smoke more cigarettes (Altria (NYSE:MO)), drink more Coke (NYSE:KO) or brush their teeth more often (Colgate (NYSE:CL)) just because they got more money in their pocket, but they will likely spend more on electronic equipment (with the biggest beneficiaries being Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Sony (NYSE:SNE), etc.), on entertainment (i.e. Disney (NYSE:DIS), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)) and on travel, which affects cruise lines, airlines and resort companies (such as Carnival (NYSE:CCL), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), and so on).

The dread of lower car sales looms over the big car manufacturers, but the possibility of this happening looks like a big (possible) tailwind for the rest of the consumer discretionary industry.

Another implication of a switch towards autonomous EVs is that demand for oil/gasoline will drop by a big amount - in this case, the reason isn't the autonomous driving capability, but rather the fact that EVs do not consume gasoline.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), BP (NYSE:BP), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Total (NYSE:TOT) are all trading well below their ten-year highs right now (down more than 50% in the case of COP and BP), and the next big hit could be coming if what Seba says comes true - huge declines in gasoline consumption would hit these companies twice, via lower oil demand (thus hurting upstream operations) but also via the fact that their refineries as well as gasoline stations would become (mainly) obsolete.

Natural gas demand wouldn't be affected and could actually see an increase due to the need for huge electricity generation to charge all these EVs (electricity would especially be needed at night, when the cars are not driving around and can be charged, at a time where solar falls flat). Nevertheless, the big hit to their oil, refinery and retail business would hurt the majors very hard, if what Seba says comes true.

Tesla's market cap has increased by a very big amount over the last decade, hitting more than $50 billion at the current price. At the same time, Tesla's valuation has come down a lot, yet it is not low at all - especially since the company is not operating profitably at all.

When Elon Musk's plans for a level 5 autonomous driving - which he states is just two years away - turn out feasible, the market cap could be justified though, as that could make Tesla one of the big winners of the autonomous EV megatrend. Curiously, it could be the company's autonomous driving capability (not its EV technology) that sets Tesla apart from most other car manufacturers.

Takeaway

Tony Seba's prediction doesn't sound conservative at all, and whether things will indeed turn out as he predicts is a question that will be answered in the future, but it certainly is a great exercise to think about the winners and losers of a world where people are sharing autonomous cars, which mainly will be powered by EVs.

In addition to the car manufacturers, there are a lot of other industries that could be affected in a big way. Among car manufacturers, Tesla looks well positioned to withstand lower sales numbers, as long as the company hits its autonomous driving goals.

