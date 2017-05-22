Twitter's (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey Hosts 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting (Transcript)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting Conference Call

May 22, 2017 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Krista Bessinger – Head-Investor Relations

Jack Dorsey – Chief Executive Officer

Omid Kordestani – Executive Chairman of the Board

Anthony Noto – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Vijaya Gadde – General Counsel

Jim McRitchie – CorpGov.Net

Samantha Callaghan – Inspector of Election-Alliance Advisors LLC

Analysts

Ron Feiertag – @RonSupportsYou

Jim McRitchie – @corpgovnet

Jessica Coen – @jessicacoen

James Alexander – @jamesifur

Krista Bessinger

Hi, everyone. I'm Krista Bessinger, Twitter's Head of Investor Relations, and I'd love to welcome you all to our 2017 Annual Shareholder Meeting. It's great to have you all here with us.

So today, we’re going to kick off with an executive presentation, then our General Counsel will come up to cover the business of today's meeting and then finally, we'll end with Q&A. Before we begin, we have just a few quick financial disclosures that I'll click through. But please note that if you'd like to read these in any more detail, that they're also available on our Investor Relations website.

And with that, I would love to invite the management team up to the stage.

Jack Dorsey

Awesome. All right. How's everyone doing? A little bit more energy now. Sorry, those are really quite beginning to stick. We don't mean it to feel like a somber event here. It's really, really great that you're all here. First, I just want to say – express a lot of gratitude for all of your support as shareholders, means a lot to us, and we definitely feel the support and the energy. It's also really great that you're all here in our headquarters in San Francisco. It means a lot that we can all bring you to the place where we do our work and to share a little bit of that as well. This is our fourth Annual Shareholders Meeting and the first time we've actually had it in our office. So thank you so much for taking the time to be with us today.

I want to introduce you to two of my colleagues: Anthony Noto, our COO and CFO; and Vijaya Gadde, our GC, will both be making presentations today. But we want to focus the majority of our time going through what is ahead for us and what we're excited about. Before we do that, I do want to call out our board member and executive chairman, Omid. Omid, can you stand up for a minute?

Omid has been extremely helpful for us.

Omid Kordestani

Thank you.

Jack Dorsey

It's funny, every time he enters in a room, he gets a round of applause as well. I never get that for myself, but he gets it all the time. So Omid has been a rock for us and just his expertise and experience in our field and technology, has been extremely helpful for us, so really great that you all get to meet him. Hopefully, you get to have a conversation with him.

And then I also want to say thank you to one of our board members who's leaving us after eight years of service, Peter Fenton. He is not here. He has already left. But eight years is a long time, and Peter has been amazing for us. He has a deep understanding of technologies and companies, and he will remain a friend and adviser to the company.

So, on we go. We have a deeply purpose-driven organization. We are focused on serving one job, and that is answering that one fundamental human question that we have every single day, every moment of every day, which is what's happening, what's going on, and what do people think about it? We want Twitter to be the first answer. We believe that we serve that extremely well and that we've served that for 11 years. Another way to say this is news and commentary, news and talk. When people who are really good at using Twitter talk about Twitter, they say one thing that's consistent, which is they get all their news from it.

And when you hear that word news, you tend to think of an older industry. But what we deliver is actually anything new and noteworthy, anything of importance, anything that matters. Matters is subjective, and that means we need to make sure that we are delivering it to you in a personalized way. It matters to you.

So our goal is to be the first place you hear of anything that matters and what people think about it. The first place. And that is an aspirational goal and something we can definitely deliver upon. So there are three parts of our service that you'll hear us talking about through our earnings calls and this is how we think about it internally as well. One is the audience, and this is how we talk about the broader usage of Twitter, inclusive of our syndicated audience around the world, which is one of the largest audiences around the world. So that the syndicated audience is what you see when you see a tweet broadcast on CNN or you see a tweet in the New York Times website. We have a very large audience and that enables people to go to Twitter first because they know they can reach the world faster than anywhere else on the planet.

Content focuses on content partnerships to help fuel the experience and the conversation on Twitter. We've had a year of really exciting deals and announcements around streaming live content into Twitter, and we have more to share today. Revenue is our business, which we see as – we see it complementary to our experience. So we want to continue to simplify and differentiate our ad products and our revenue products to make sure that, number one, they complement our consumer service and they are proving that they work to advertisers every single day.

So first and foremost, let's talk about our audience. Our job, our singular job is to show what's happening, to deliver you the news of the day, anything new and noteworthy that matters to you. Crucial to growing our audience and engagement is also making sure that Twitter continues to be a safe place for everyone to participate. So we focused a lot of our energy over the past year and half on two areas of the service, where people spend the majority of their time and where we think we can deliver a really magic experience.

The first is the timeline. This is where people spend almost all of their time on Twitter. This is where they get all their news, see everything that's going on, see what people think about what's going on. And for the longest time, it just hasn't been personalized. It's been completely ordered by recency. So if you weren't there to catch it while it happens, you probably missed it. We took a big step last year to we started injecting a lot more relevance into the timeline, so that when you came back to Twitter, you saw what mattered and you saw it really, really quickly and it was custom-tailored for you. That doesn't mean that everything else goes away. It just means that we're going to make sure that we're honoring people's time, and we're delivering that content to them that matters to them as fast as possible and in a meaningful way.

This is also the first time we really applied machine learning to the timeline. And we've gotten better and better at applying machine learning and deep learning, which are both disciplines within a broader discipline called AI, artificial intelligence, that allows us to deeply personalize the experience for each individual. Both these technologies are driving most of our causal growth that we've been talking about over the past quarters in our earnings calls.

There's lots of room to better this timeline, and the team has a very significant road map ahead to get this more and more relevant and to get it better and better. When you're not in the app, we want to make sure that we are the first place that you see on something that matters, and the way to reach you is actually a notification. So we've been applying a lot of deep learning to notifications to alert you to exactly what's going on, what matters and kind of like being a little bird that flies on your shoulder and tells you, "Hey, this is happening, this is going on." You go into the app and you see exactly what's happening and more importantly, see what people think about it as well.

We have some of the greatest deep learning experts in the world and a lot of their work is making this better every single day. One example of this that show some of the potential that we have is not too long ago, there was a protest that started in the Embarcadero and made its way up to Civic Center. And it took about an hour to get up right in front of these offices. And I heard the protest, I looked out the window and I saw all these protesters. And then I went to Twitter and then I searched and I looked for that protest, and we had people tweeting about the start of the protest an hour prior. Now we could have been much faster to notify people and notify me in particular that that was happening and that it was coming my way. That is the power of what we have. And that's just one event that's happening in the physical world. You can imagine that for any topic, anything that you care about, we can deliver you the news first about what's going on and why it's important.

Making Twitter safer is a primary focus for us as a company as well. We've made a lot of progress. There are three priorities here: one, we want to be a whole lot more transparent about what we're doing and why we're doing it; two, we want to get people better tools so that they can customize their experience; and three, we want to apply machine learning and deep learning in a better way to remove the burden of work from the victims. We're seeing a significant decrease in the number of people experiencing abuse on Twitter as measured by reports and blocks. So we feel really good about the progress because we applied greater urgency to this, and now it's ingrained in every single thing that we do. So every time we're considering a feature or a product, we're always considering the impact on safety and how we can make that even stronger. So again, there's another significant road map ahead for this team, but it is now built into our DNA and we are executing against it.

I want to give you a few demos of some things we have announced recently. Number one is Twitter Lite. This is a mobile web experience so we can reach more people by minimizing data usage, being resilient on unreliable networks and taking up less than 1 megabyte. So net, this results in about 30% faster load times. Now this is important because we can reach more and more people around the world and Twitter becomes more accessible to them.

Second is the Explore tab. So this is just the beginning of a reorganization to help people find and follow topics on Twitter. So this brings search, trends, moments and live events altogether in one place. So if you don't find it in your timeline, you'll find it here. And we're really excited about this start. I also want to show you mute. You can mute phrases and conversations. We launched this as a safety control, but you can also use it for other things too, which I'll demo.

And let me walk you through each right now. So we're going to switch to video. And let's see, here is my home screen, so I'm going to start with Twitter Lite. And the first thing you'll notice is this looks just like our native Android app. So the team did a fantastic job making this feel like a normal – like our normal native Twitter app. So everything you would expect to find in a native app, you expect – you would see here. What's interesting is this is just a website. So this is brought up by bringing up Chrome or by Safari, and it is extremely fast but it also is more cognizant of your data usage. So the difference here is I can turn on this data saver, and you'll notice that all the images that I was seeing are now blurred and that request that I load them, which I can be a lot more diligent about which ones I actually want to see so that I do not waste a bunch of data usage on things that I would not want to spend on anyway.

So I can also do that with videos. Play right there.

[Video Presentation]

That is our connection. Not the video, and of course, with GIFs as well.

So this has – this results potentially reducing data usage by up to 70%, and that's really meaningful for countries and markets which do not have access to cheap data or the connections are very spotty. So that is Twitter Lite. We're really proud of the work and proud of the industry highlighting our work around it.

I want to bring you over to the Twitter app itself and we're going to jump into Explore. And again, this is our Android app, our native Android app, and it looks very similar to what you would find on Twitter Lite. So let's go into Explore. So this brings together all of our trends, all of our moments and everything that's happening live. And there is a live event right now.

[Video Presentation]

And this is the e-sports, so this is watching other people playing video games and all the conversation that's happening around this game right now, all the related accounts that you can follow, so I can call it out right there. And of course, you can go onto full screen.

[Video Presentation]

And it's all right here in one place so it's always easy to find.

[Video Presentation]

Well, there's a replay of the BBMAs as well, just again the conversation [indiscernible].

So this is just a start for us. So that you do a bunch of work to find and follow the right accounts to fill your timeline. We think we can help a lot by helping make topics a lot easier for people.

And then let's switch over to notifications and to mute in particular. So if you go on to Settings and Notifications, you can go into Muted Words. And here, I can mute any phrase or words, so there is a Warriors game tonight. Who's a Warriors fan here? That wasn't a lot of people. Who's a Spurs fan? Okay, that's better. So I'm going to mute both the Warriors and the Spurs, and what this does is take both Warriors and Spurs, any tweet with those mentions, out of my notifications and out of my timelines. So I'm flying to New York tonight, I'll be on the plane, the only way to see what's happening in the game is to actually check on Twitter, so I will certainly be muting these until I get back and I can actually watch the game at DVR. This is rather simplistic. Just to start, so this is just words, but you can imagine how this evolves as we can understand that these are topics that I want to pause on and not see any mention of because I don't want any spoilers.

So just by going back to the timeline, I should not see any mention of the word Warriors or Spurs again until I turn those off. So that's great. I can also go into any conversation that I'm currently in and just mute the conversation right there. I don't want any more notifications about anything that happens within this conversation anymore.

So three recent launches we're really proud of points to directionally where we're going and where we're spending a lot of our time and energy on. So our focus has been working. We want to build a service that people love to use every single day. We've seen a year of accelerating growth in daily usage. This is broad-based across most of our top markets.

Q1 was our second consecutive quarter of accelerating monthly active year-over-year growth, and we grew MAU nine million and three million in the United States. And this is incredibly difficult to do at our scale. We're really proud of the product team in particular because the product changes delivered its greatest contribution of growth to date.

And with that, I want to bring up Anthony to talk about content and revenue.

Anthony Noto

Thank you, Jack, and thank you to all of you for coming today and for your support as shareholders. The second area we're driving value and that Jack mentioned is content. Live streaming video drives conversation, connection and engagement on Twitter, and it reinforces our position as the best and fastest place to see what's happening in the world and what people are talking about. Our live streaming content focuses on Twitter's key areas of strength in news and politics, live entertainment, live sports and live e-sports. And we're focused on a global audience across all those four areas.

Additionally, people from all over the world now broadcast live content on Twitter through a variety of our different products, leveraging our APIs and new formats such as 360-degree video powered by Periscope. We couldn't be more excited by the progress we've made in live, and in the last six months, we've really delivered not only in the product but also in the content and conversation offering that we have provided. Specifically, we've seen strong global momentum in partnerships across sports, news, politics, entertainment and e-sports. The breadth and diversity of our content continues to meet the passionate interest of our audiences and also offers a competitive advantage in our conversations with advertisers.

In Q1, which is only our second full quarter of live streaming premium video content, we streamed more than 800 hours of live premium video content across more than 450 events, reaching 45 million unique viewers worldwide. We continue to provide significant value to our live premium content partners, helping them extend their reach globally, with approximately 60% of our unique viewers being outside the United States, and allowing them to reach a younger audience, with approximately 55% of our unique viewers under the age of 25.

Earlier this month, we announced 16 new premium partnerships, including content for Twitter that's 24/7 programming through partnerships with Bloomberg for news and with Stadium for sports news and analysis. We're excited to share all of this live video with you in the coming months. This brings us to the third area Jack mentioned where we're driving value and that is revenues.

As I said last year, 2016 was a year of transformation for Twitter. Disciplined execution across our strategic areas of focus resulted in an improved audience and engagement growth, and we achieved greater operating leverage as we streamlined our cost structure and increased our focus on profitability. Total revenue for 2016 reached $2.5 billion an increase of 14% year-over-year. We grew across our owned and operated ad business, our off-network business and our data licensing and other lines as well. But growth slowed across all three relative to fiscal year 2015.

That deceleration in top line continued into Q1 2017, reflecting three trends: long lead times for sales cycles, a higher level of ongoing competition and the impact from revenue products and features that we deemphasized, discontinued or did not launch. We believe Twitter remains the best place for advertisers to drive brand perception, and we're continuing to showcase the value with our largest ad partners, highlighting the significant improvement in ROI from our audience growth, which Jack mentioned, as well as better pricing. We're also continuing to simplify our revenue portfolio product and reallocate our resources to the highest revenue-generating priorities and new areas of demand. This is a process that will take time, but our early feedback has been encouraging. We're working hard to reaccelerate revenue growth in the same disciplined way we grew audience and engagement a year ago while continuing to focus on improving profitability. On the left of this slide, you can see how we're continuously and significantly narrowing our gap in net income loss over time.

Our goal is to continue to drive towards GAAP profitability over time. With respect to adjusted EBITDA, you can see on this slide that we hit EBITDA margins of 30% in fiscal year 2016, our highest full year margin ever. We also achieved our highest quarterly EBITDA margin to date in Q1 2017 at 31% margins, and that's despite the year-over-year decline we saw in revenue. This reflects our continued efforts to streamline our cost structure and our ability to remain focused on greater operating efficiency.

We also continue to generate more cash flow. Cash flow from operating activities in fiscal year 2016 nearly doubled from fiscal year 2015, and we generated more than $440 million of adjusted free cash flow in 2016, compared to less than $5 million in 2015.

As you can see on this you can see on this slide, we're off to a good start in Q1 2017 across both metrics, with $203 million of cash flow from operating activities and $126 million of adjusted free cash flow in Q1 2017. Here are slides that provide a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial metrics.

And with that, let me turn it back over to Jack.

Jack Dorsey

All right. Thank you, sir. And in closing, our goal is to build a service people love to use every single day, to be the first place people turn to, to see what's happening and what people think. And over time, we want to make sure that we are the first place people hear of something that matters, and we can do it. I'm confident in our focus, our execution and our team, and it's been showing in our results.

Our purpose has remained true over our 11 years, which is to increase the open exchange of information. And this has never been more important than today. And with that, I want to turn it over to Vija, our GC, for the formal part of today's meeting.

Vijaya Gadde

Thank you, Jack. Hi, everyone. I'm Vija Gadde, the General Counsel of Twitter. Thank you all for being here, and thank you for your support as shareholders. I'm now going to cover today's formal business, which are the matters described in our proxy statement for the meeting. After voting on such matters, we will announce the preliminary results of the meeting and adjourn the formal part of the meeting, and when that's complete, we'll move on to Q&A.

I am now calling the 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to order. I will act as chairperson for the meeting, and Sean Edgett, our deputy General Counsel, has agreed to record today's minutes.

Alliance Advisors LLC, our proxy service provider, has indicated via affidavit that Notice of Internet Availability of the Proxy Materials was mailed on or about April 7, 2017, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2017, the record date for today's meeting. We have at this meeting a record of all stockholders as of that date. The affidavit, together with copies of the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, the proxy statement and the proxy, will be filed with the minutes of today's meeting.

Samantha Callaghan, representing Alliance Advisors LLC, has been appointed the Inspector of Election. She has signed an oath of office promising to execute faithfully the duties of the Inspector of Election. The oath of office will also be filed with the minutes of today's meeting.

The Inspector of Election has determined that a sufficient number of shares entitled to vote at this meeting are present in person or by proxy to constitute a quorum and we may proceed with business. If there's any stockholder present who has completed and signed a proxy but who has not previously turned it in, please raise your hand and we will start collecting them. If there's any stockholder present who has previously returned your proxy but want to change your vote or you didn't previously return a proxy and don't have it with you now and would like to vote, please raise your hand and a ballot will be distributed to you.

When completing your ballot, please clearly mark your vote on the ballot, print your name, sign your name exactly in the way your shares are registered and indicate the number of shares you own.

The proposals to be voted on at this meeting are described in the proxy statement and each proposal will be voted on separately. The polls are now open.

The first item of business is the election of three directors as set forth in Proposal 1 of the proxy statement. Omid Kordestani, Marjorie Scardino and Bret Taylor have been nominated by our Board of Directors to serve as Class I directors until the 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. I would now like to call for a vote on Proposal 1.

The proxy holders will vote their shares in accordance with the instructions provided on the proxy card, and the proxy solicited by our board will be voted in favor of this proposal if no other instructions are given.

The second item of business is our say-on-pay vote as described in Proposal 2 of our proxy statement, which is an approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of our named executive officers. I would now like to call the vote on Proposal 2. The proxy holders will vote their shares in accordance with the instructions provided on the proxy cards, and proxies solicited by our board will be voted in favor of this proposal if no other instructions are given.

The third item of business is Proposal 3 in the proxy statement to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent public registered accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017. Are there any questions for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP? Their representative is here today if anyone has any questions.

Great. Thank you. I'd now like to call for the vote on Proposal 3. Again, the proxy holders will vote their shares in accordance with the instructions provided by the proxy, and the proxy solicited by the board will be voted in favor of this proposal if no other instructions are given.

The fourth item of business is Proposal 4 in our proxy statement, which is a stockholder proposal regarding report on users owning the Twitter platform brought by two of our shareholders. The proponents of the shareholder proposal will have three minutes to present this proposal. Would Mr. McRitchie please introduce himself and the proposal?

Jim McRitchie

Hello, I'm Jim McRitchie, speaking in favor of Proposal 4, Exit to Democratic Ownership co-filed with a shareholder in Germany on behalf of thousands of users around the world as part of BuyTwitter.org and #WeAreTwitter. Shareholders or members of the press interested in contacting me after the meeting can e-mail jm@corpgov.net. We are part of a worldwide movement to save Twitter from losing sight of its mission and becoming another democratic freezone. Twitter's stated mission is to give everyone the power to create and share ideas and information instantly without barriers. That mission is very connected to democracy. Twitter is spreading First Amendment rights around the world. Access to information, the exercise of free speech are key to government and Internet by and for the people.

However, Twitter is in trouble. $1,000 invested at Twitter at IPO is now worth about $500. The same amount invested in the NASDAQ is worth about $1,500. With 330 million users sending 1 billion tweets every few days, our company can do better. Shareholders, employees and users are frustrated that Twitter is not performing up to potential. Cooperatives typically owned by users or employees have roots in promoting democracy. According to global consulting firm, McKinsey, cooperatives perform substantially better at growing market share than publicly traded companies. When customers are owners, they're more in touch with customer needs. When employees are owners, they're more incentivized to collaborate and push for new ideas.

Giving Twitter users and employees a formal voice through ownership and representation on the board could accelerate growth to outpace other social media companies. This proposal simply asks for a study to explore options. Those options could range from reincorporating as a cooperative, to selling preferred shares to users, and users could buy something like Amazon Prime for Twitter and also get a preferred share. Also, we could set up an employee ownership plan, an ESOP, for employees, allowing both groups to directly elect representatives to the Board.

So we would like to see, explore – we would like to see Twitter explore the potential of empowering Twitter users and employees in the spirit of Twitter's mission to create and share ideas and information instantly without barriers. Shareholders, users and employees would all benefit from giving users and employees a formal voice into how Twitter is governed. Also consider this in context of Twitter's corporate governance. Twitter has a classified board with directors held accountable only every three years. Only 10% of large-cap companies have a classified board. Unlike most large companies, Twitter has no proxy access. It does not allow long-term shareholders holding 3% of shares for three years to place nominees on the board.

Unlike most large companies, Twitter requires an 80% vote to amend its bylaws instead of a majority vote. Twitter has much to learn from studying more democratic forms of corporate governance such as cooperatives. And I'd just like to say that I have been filing proposals at companies for 15 years. This is a very unusual proposal. I have gotten thousands of e-mails from people all across the world, people writing songs, posting them to YouTube. The excitement is crazy over this. Now admittedly, that excitement does not necessarily come from Twitter's shareholders, and that's just the point here. We want to get users more involved and having them think like owners, and one way to do that is to empower them as owners.

So the cost of a study is minor, the potential gains are huge. Vote to study cooperative models and their possible applicability to Twitter, vote for Proposal number 4. Thank you very much. Oh, I'd like to also mention that this – that AP, which is a cooperative, Associated Press, was founded on this day in 1846.

Vijaya Gadde

Thank you, Mr. McRitchie. Thank you for your comments. Our board has reviewed this proposal and recommends a vote against this proposal. For further information on the reasoning behind that recommendation, please see our opposition statement in our proxy statement. I would now like to call for a vote on Proposal 4.

The proxy holders will vote the shares in accordance with the instructions provided on the proxy cards, and proxies solicited by our board will be voted again against this proposal if no other instructions are given.

We will now collect any remaining proxies or ballots in the audience. Please raise your hand and we'll have them collected and recorded by the Inspector of Election. Does anyone have a proxy or ballot? Great. That concludes the voting in today's meeting and the polls for each matter to be voted on at this meeting are now closed. The Inspector of Election has tallied the votes and will now announce the preliminary results.

Samantha Callaghan

Based on the preliminary results of the voting shares represented by ballot proxies and ballots on file as of this time, all director-nominees have both been elected to serve until the 2020 annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The stockholders have, on an advisory basis, voted to approve the compensation of our named executive officers. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has been ratified as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017. And the stockholder proposal regarding a report on users owning the Twitter platform has not been approved.

Vijaya Gadde

Thank you, Ms. Callaghan. These are the preliminary results of voting, and the final results will be reported in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in a report of Inspector of Election, which will be filed with the minutes of the meeting. Since there's no further business to bring before stockholders, this concludes the formal portion of the annual meeting and the meeting is adjourned. And now I will turn it back over to Jack.

Jack Dorsey

All right. Thank you, Vijaya. We have about 15 minutes now for questions, so please line up behind the mic on the left if you do have a question. And as you step up, please share your name, your Twitter handle and also the account that you love to follow, your favorite account to follow on Twitter. Please keep your questions or statements to under two minutes. There's a number of people who may want to ask questions, and we'll also take questions over Twitter. Please tweet them @TwitterIR and we'll read them out. @RonSupportsYou?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ron Feiertag

Hello, everyone. Ron Feiertag. @RonSupportsYou is right. And this – I've been to every Twitter annual meeting. Now Twitter is about communications, which is why a recent change that was made was a mistake. In my opinion, it only shows a part of each tweet instead of the full tweet. And actually, I kind of brought that to your attention in the DM. And you wrote, "I hear you were taking all the feedback." And the question is, why not again allow each user to see in their notifications a full tweet that was, say, retweeted?

Jack Dorsey

Let me bring that to the product team to understand exactly what we're doing and what the thoughts?

Ron Feiertag

Okay. Another way to do it is, of course, to allow each user to have their own preference about showing the full tweet or a partial tweet. The other thing is that at each annual meeting, I have list of a few names of people who I feel deserve verification status. And the first time I handed three names, two of the three were approved. Next time, three more names, two of the three were approved, including one who was rejected the previous year. I have three more names this time. But the point is that here we have, for example, at the Washington Post, people who – employees who write for the paper and some are verified and some are not verified.

And I asked one in a DM, "Did you apply for verification?" She said no. Now it is possible that somebody else of the newspaper could have put forward her name for some reason, but other people there were not. And these are very significant writers, some – one that appeared on television quite often. And the thing is that there should be some sort of better way to handle verification. That is some people are so important that they won't go through the process of, well, here, I'm applying for verification.

Anyhow, with the three people who I have forwarded, two from the Washington Post, the third one, everybody here could hear at 1:00 today, KUWD-FM. He'll be interviewed and he wrote a number of books on the military. He would be talking about the generals who Trump brought into the White House. That's generals Mattis, McMaster and Kelly. So again, these are the kind of people who are really, in my opinion, deserving a verification. Of course, you're the final judge, but I do have that list if you like.

Jack Dorsey

Thank you, Ron. Krista would love to take the list, and thank you for all your support over the years and your support as a shareholder. Thank you, Ron.

Krista Bessinger

We'll take the next question from Twitter. It comes from the Twitter account of a Matthew, who's @ handle is @masterofcharts. And he asks, "Are there any steps being taken to introduce a live tab, and if so, do we have any updates on the date of arrival?"

Anthony Noto

Thank you for the question and your support as a shareholder. Jack showed the newest discovery mechanism for our live product, and that's within the Explore tab of the Android operating system. And we have plans to roll that out also on iOS over time. So within the Explore tab today on iOS, you have a trends module, a Moments module and in the future, you'll have a live module that lists out all those events that are currently live. If you have an Android device today, you can see that, as Jack demonstrated today, in that third module for live. We had the e-sports weekly new show, which shows the highlights in the last week in e-sports.

And we also had a replay of the Billboard Awards last night, Music Awards red carpet. We will continue to really innovate around discovery for live. Over the last year, we really wanted to use the product's natural mechanisms, its organic functionality to drive discovery of these products. We could build that natural muscle up. It's very important that the product reflects what you care about the most as opposed to what we're deciding to put in front of you if it's not based on data and machine learning that says it's the most relevant for you.

And so live in the Explore tab is the first destination that we have for the live product and it's something we're excited about and Jack demonstrated today. If you didn't have a chance to see that, it's on the Android device.

Jim McRitchie

Jim McRitchie again. @corpgovnet is my handle. Just wondering, is Twitter considering a membership model like a Twitter prime-type thing, which would give you extra benefits?

Jack Dorsey

Yes. So this has been an idea that's been kicked around for quite some time. We do believe there is a real importance to making sure that Twitter is accessible to everyone in the world, no matter what their economic stature is and where they are on live. So the general case has been to make Twitter free and open. We're always talking with our customers around what could be and what they like to see, and this is an idea that has come up. We don't have any particular plans to announce today, but we're always looking at those patterns, that feedback and understanding if it's the right thing to do for the greater Twitter audience.

Krista Bessinger

We're going to take one more question from Twitter while we're waiting to see if there's anyone else from the audience who would like to ask. This question comes from the account of Sebastian whose @ handle is @pseudonym1x1. He asks, "Will we see any live streaming sports events or news broadcast in the European Union, especially in Germany?"

Anthony Noto

Our live strategy is global. We want to leverage those four categories that we talked – at my prepared remarks, talked about in sports, e-sports, live news and politics and live entertainment across the globe. We've already actually shown some stuff in Germany. You may have missed it #streetgigs, which was a partnership that we had with Deutsche Telekom and we showed Depeche Mode, a live concert, which was a really great success. Below the live concert that we had available on Twitter, we curated the best tweets and the best conversations that were happening globally across Twitter into that curated timeline using our machine learning.

And it really gave you the sense that you are experiencing that concert with other people as if you were in the concert hall. And just two weeks ago, we did that again with Zac Brown and that was in the United States. But we'll look to do those things globally. So our strategy is global, and we've continued to expand throughout international markets, including transfer day in the UK in addition to the baseball national championship in Japan, the Melbourne Cup in Australia. And so there's many more efforts that we have on a global basis to continue to have content emanating from those countries. Our goal is to really make all of the content available globally, just like the tweets are.

Jack Dorsey

Any other questions from San Francisco? Thank you.

Jessica Coen

So I'm Jessica Coen. I'm actually not from San Francisco, I'm just coming to visit. But I actually have a quick question pertaining to your filters, which is the blocking function. And how did you make that work in tangent with your monetization model in terms of the advertising? Because, for example, there may be people out there that don't want to interact directly with users on the feed, for example, in politics, but they may want to still receive some of that news or something related to it in a not-promoted fashion?

Jack Dorsey

So thank you for your support as a shareholder, first and foremost. We've been working with block and mute for quite some time, both at an account level but also at a tweet level. So our tools to report tweets and content or accounts that you don't want to see or harassing or whatnot or have been evolving over the past, I would say, three years. Mute is new. Mute is focused on making sure that you can just, maybe for a time, just mute an account, and we've extended that recently so that you can mute keywords and also conversations.

As I said, it's just the start. Right now, if you put in a word, it's just going to mute every single tweet that has that word and then you can turn that off. We can it get a lot smarter about how that works in the future. But today, we're just learning how people use it, and it's irrespective of whether it's an individual or someone who's using the advertising platform. You can report both, you can block both, you can mute both, so the tool works for everything. Thank you very much for the question.

James Alexander

James Alexander, @jamesifur for Twitter. The mute feature and the expansion is spectacular on the safety side. I'm sort of interested if there's any other focuses and expectations coming forward on that side as well as sort of the idea of balancing relevance versus, for the lack of a better term, filter bubble and expanding so that people see the news that's outside of what they normally would see.

Jack Dorsey

Absolutely. So we are looking at how people are using mute today and as I said, like we started in a very, very simple way, which is just focus on words and keywords, but you can imagine that expanding to us understanding how that relates to a particular topic. So I had to mute both the Warriors and the Spurs, but we should be smart about the fact that I'm talking about a game tonight and just do the right thing and take some of that effort away. We are very cognizant of Twitter's personalization efforts and seeing what you follow and some of the risks there.

One of the things that as we do market research and we talk to the people using our platform, one – the top reason they value Twitter is because it does show what's happening almost immediately, and it's the first place they see what's going on and can follow along. But a second reason they come to us is they state that they can see every side of a debate, so they will find every sort of opinion no matter what the issue, no matter what the topic. And that's really important.

And we think we can strengthen that, and we're researching exactly how to do that right now and thinking about it. But one of the things that's really important is not only do you have the timeline but you also have Explore. So the timeline is something that you curate, that you follow and that you put a lot of work and attention into. But Explore is everything else that's happening, and we want to make sure that we're always showing a balanced view of what's going on in the world, and the place to pay attention here is Moments. We have people who are curating those Moments, who are trying to look at both sides of any topic or any debate or any issue and bring it together in one single story that can then be shared. So we're getting better and better at this, but there's a lot more work ahead, which we're really, really excited about.

James Alexander

Thank you.

Jack Dorsey

Thank you. One more question from Twitter?

Krista Bessinger

Yes, and we'll take another one from Twitter. This comes from the Twitter account of Luke, who's @ handle is @LukeLiTweets. And he asks, "It seems that all high-tech companies are moving to VR, AR and AI. What's Twitter's vision in these fields?

Jack Dorsey

So AI is a very broad term that encapsulates a number of disciplines of technology. We're focused on two parts of it: machine learning and deep learning. We have been applying machine learning for quite some time, but we made a concerted effort over the past year to really focus that on two areas of the service, which are going to have the most meaningful results and giving more value to people using the service. And that is the timeline to make it a lot more relevant as you bring it up and also notifications.

We're really excited about this technology and really excited about what it can do for our service. But ultimately, what it means is that you can come to Twitter, and you'll find something a lot more relevant and a lot faster. And that really opens the aperture of possibilities and experiences that we can provide to people. So we're really excited about that, but it's not just on tweets. We're also doing similar things around images and also video. So we announced some time ago the acquisition of a company called Magic Pony, which is based in London, and with some of the preeminent deep learning, machine learning experts in the world, especially when it comes to video.

And one of the things we're really excited about with them and with that team is their ability to understand what's happening in the video in real time. So they can actually understand the entities within that video. And in a practical sense, what was really appealing was that they were able to digitally reconstruct that video in real time as well. And what that means is we can now share that video anywhere in the world no matter what the network conditions, if they're spotty, if they're weak, if they're expensive, any device, and we can provide an HD-like quality experience.

And that's really exciting and really important because that means that anything that we stream over Twitter can reach the biggest audience, and they can reach the biggest audience with the highest quality. And that is unique to us and to our experience. So we will continue to look for opportunities to invest in these technologies, but we're focused mainly on making sure that the experience that we have is far more relevant and far higher quality. And we believe that these technologies can really provide the right path. Any other questions?

Jack Dorsey

Okay. With that, we are extremely proud of the progress that we've made over the past year since we saw you last. And more work ahead, and we're really excited about the opportunities in front of us. And again, I want to thank you all for your support and being Twitter shareholders. It means a lot to us that you're here in our headquarters in San Francisco and then we can put some names to some faces. So thank you for being present. Thank you for showing up. And see you all in Twitter. Thank you very much.

