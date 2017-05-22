Tencent Wants To Compete With Steam In PC Games

In spite of the ubiquity of smartphones, more than a billion people still play games on their PC.

The PC is still the second biggest platform for video game sales. PC games will have estimated revenue of $29.4 billion this year.

Mobile games giant Tencent now wants to compete with Steam with its own WeGame digital store for PC games.

Valve Corporation's Steam is the biggest digital store for PC games. Steam's estimated 2016 revenue from PC games was $3.5 billion.

Aside from its League of Legends PC MOBA game, majority of Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) revenue comes from mobile gamers. However, Newzoo says PC games will still generate $29.2 billion in global sales. It is therefore timely that Tencent wants to offer an alternative to Valve's Steam PC games digital store. Tencent recently unveiled its WeGame storefront for PC games.

WeGame is the new global branding of China-only Tencent Games platform, which already has 200 million customers in China. Tencent Games platform is basically "the Steam of China." WeGame, therefore, will operate a business model like Steam. It sells PC games via downloads, not through boxed software distribution.

Catering to PC gamers and helping PC game developers is an important long-term strategy for Tencent. Like Steam, WeGame will charge a commission on every game and expansion/add-on packs that gets bought on its games storefront.

(Source: Newzoo)

PC gamers helped Steam book sales of $3.5 billion last year. Steam's commission from every PC game sold is reportedly 30%. If WeGame could replicate Steam's success, selling PC games made by other people could give Tencent more than $1 billion in new annual revenue.

Even though it doesn't have all the big game developers as partners, Steam is really making good money from selling PC games.

(Source: Steam Spy)

Tencent Could Attract Game Developers With Lower Commission

Tencent will have an easier time attracting developers of best-sellers on Steam by offering them a lower commission rate. Tencent could charge 20% or 15% and developers not happy with Steam's 30% will also probably publish their games on WeGame.

Publishers of top-selling Steam games that had annual sales of $5 million or $50 million will certainly appreciate it if they could get 80% or even 90% of their game's revenue.

Developers need all the money they deserve to get. They are the real growth engine for the video games industry. Giving developers more share of game sales will allow them to improve or create new titles.

WeGame Could Also Become A Platform For Software Sales

Steam is also a vendor of PC software. I have no evidence that it will happen. However, Tencent will also probably position WeGame as a storefront for boxed or subscription-only software products. This is the logical move for Tencent if it really wants to fully imitate Steam with WeGame.

There's no published estimate on how much software sales Steam is doing. I only believe that Steam won't be doing it if it wasn't lucrative for the company.

(Source: Steam)

The average age of PC gamers is 38. Common sense prevails here. These gamers are, more often than not, employed people who have disposable income not just for PC games but also for PC software.

It makes sense, therefore, for Tencent to eventually become a storefront operator for PC software sales.

Final Thoughts

Tencent is a stake holder in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Epic Games. Activision and Epic Games (together with their partner game developers) will likely back WeGame. It is highly likely that Activision will publish its most successful PC games on Tencent's WeGame. Epic Games might also encourage all game developers who use its Unreal game engine to sign-up for WeGame.

Tencent's expansion as a PC software vendor is another great reason to go long on TCEHY. Catering to both PC gamers and mobile players can accelerate Tencent's growth as the world's biggest video games company.

The possibility of Tencent earning $1 billion in commission fees from WeGame is a notable addition to its $10.2 billion revenue from video games last year.

(Source: Newzoo)

An alternative future scenario is that if WeGame fails, Tencent will just probably buy a majority stake in Steam's owner, Valve Corporation. Whatever happens, Tencent will still benefit from becoming a vendor of PC games. Tencent cannot ignore the fact that there's still more than 1 billion people who play games on their PC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY, ATVI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.