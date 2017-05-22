'Safer' Dividend Healthcare Dog's 55% Top Gain Equals Sum Of Four Tailing It In May

Analyst one year targets revealed ten highest yield safe Healthcare Sector stocks getting 33.47% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, Healthcare dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 5/17/17 to further document their powers. A positive total returns limit narrowed the list of 65 to 46.

32 of 64 Healthcare Sector stocks showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields 5/17/17. Selected by total annual returns, those 32 were deemed "safer"

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Augur Top Ten Healthcare "Safer" Dog Stocks to Net 2.57% to 55.34% Gains To May, 2018

Eight of the ten top dividend Healthcare dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten yielders for the coming year. Based on analyst 1 year target prices, the dog strategy for this Health group as graded by analyst estimates for May proved 80% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Psychemedics (PMD) netted $553.36 based on an estimate from one analyst, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Pfizer (PFE) netted $183.23 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) netted $137.82 based on estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie (ABBV) netted $128.23 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% more than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co (MRK) netted $109.84 based on estimates from twenty-two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Healthsouth (HLS) netted $57.29, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) netted $51.67 based on no target price estimate from analysts , just projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Life Healthcare Group (OTCPK:LTGHY) netted $38.10 based on no estimates from analysts just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 97% less than the market as a whole.

National Research (NRCIB) netted $35.29 based on no estimates analysts, only dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) netted $24.88 based on a mean target price from 22 analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 13.2% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Healthcare "safer" dividend dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected One "Safer" Healthcare Dog To Make A 4.6% Loss By May, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by analysts in YCharts by 2018 was:

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) projected a loss of $46.02 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from seven analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Which Industries Put "Safe" Dividend Firms In The Healthcare Sector?

Nine of ten healthcare industries composing the sector, were represented by the 32 firms whose stocks showed margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of May 17.

The industry representation broke-out, thus: Medical Care (5); Diagnostics & Research (4); Drug Manufacturers - Major (10); Medical Distribution (1); Medical Instruments & Supplies (4); Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic (3); Long-Term Care Facilities (2); Medical Devices (2); Biotechnology (1); Healthcare Plans (0).

The first four industries listed above populated the top ten healthcare 'safe' sector by yield.

32 of 64 Healthcare Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Healthcare stocks.

You see grouped below the green tinted list of 32 that passed the Healthcare dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of cash excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin"column.

Financial guarantees, however, are easily over-ruled by boards of directors or company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on the list below cut their dividend in half in 2009, due to economic conditions, despite strong cash flow.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks.Limiting candidates to only those with positive total annual returns narrowed the 64 dogs list to 49 for this article. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Analysts Projected A 3.74% 1 yr. Average Upside and 5.72% Net Gain Net Gain For Top 30 May "Safer" Healthcare Stocks

Top dogs on the Healthcare stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 17, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied.

Analysts projected a 3.5% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten May Health dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 3.2% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Revealed Real Bargains From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding "Safe" Dividend Healthcare Sector Stocks

Ten "Safe" Healthcare firms with the biggest yields May 17 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Healthcare Sector Dogs, Will Deliver 16.89% VS. (2) 12.66% Net Gains from All Ten by May, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Healthcare Sector pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 33.47% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced "safer" dividend Healthcare dog, Psychemedics (PMD) showed the best net gain of 55.34% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safe" Healthcare dogs as of May 17 were: Life Healthcare Group (OTCPK:LTGHY); Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF); Psychemedics (PMD); Owens & Minor (OMI); Pfizer (PFE), with prices ranging from $8.75 to $32.23.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Healthcare dogs as of May 17 were: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK); National Research (NRCIB); Ramsay Health Care (OTCPK:RMSYF); Merck & Co (MRK); AbbVie (ABBV), with prices ranging from $43.23 to $65.37. This month, little Healthcare dogs rule this kennel.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Healthcare dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

