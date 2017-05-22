Pacific Coast Oil Trust - Expect A 100%-Plus Dividend Increase In June

Like many of us who follow Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT), I was expecting the May distribution to be lower than April. When the news hit the wire on SA, I was not expecting "Pacific Coast Oil Trust declares $0.0054/share monthly dividend, -79.3% decrease from prior dividend of $0.0261." That is a big hair cut! In diving into the numbers for clarification as to why such a large drop, there was one number that stood out to many of us on SA, and that was the Capex of 700k. To give some context, the average Capex from the 3/2016 to 3/2017 distributions is $249,750. The 700k applied to the May distribution is the single largest amount spent in a month over the previous 20 announcements (I stopped looking after 20). With the Capex up so high, it was easy to see why the May distribution took such a big hit.

In an effort to project future distributions, I have developed a simple model. The model is pretty basic and I have broken it out into two areas; the developed properties and the remaining properties.

Let's start with the developed properties. I take the total production and multiply it by the average price per barrel. Then I subtract out the following expenses, lease operating expenses including property taxes, Capex, monthly operating and service fee payable to PCEC, and trust and general administration expenses. I then take the resulting net profits and multiply that figure by 0.8. That represents the 80% royalty of net profits available for distribution.

Currently, the remaining properties are subject to the 7.5% overriding royalties. The 7.5% overriding royalty is subject to "bearing the proportionate share of production and property taxes and post-production costs." With that in mind, for simplification and the purposes of my model, I will calculate the overriding royalty on the remaining properties as follows. Production multiplied by average price, and then multiply the total by 0.067. I use 0.067 to take into account the proportionate share of costs the remaining properties are subject to. This gives me the portion available for distribution.

Once I have my figures calculated for the developed and remaining properties, I then add them together to arrive at an estimated total available for distribution. After I have the total available for distribution, I divide that number by 38,583,158 (total shares outstanding) to come up with my per unit distribution.

Month of Distribution Developed Properties Production Developed Properties Average price Remaining Properties Production Remaining Properties Average Price Capex (K) Service Fee & Trust Admin (K) Operating Expense Including Property Taxes (M) 16-Mar 89,323 23.53 23,967 20.34 200 163 2.6 16-Apr 80,203 22.37 24,464 19.29 200 283 2.2 16-May 79,293 31.69 17,966 29.75 84 88 1.9* 16-Jun 72,890 34.21 21,006 31.63 506 88 1.6 16-Jul 77,199 41.06 15,995 41.5 79 163 2.3 16-Aug 82,137 41.33 13,485 39.81 344 113 2.4 16-Sep 81,686 36.79 15,916 36.59 85 108 2.2 16-Oct 66,756 33.26 26,500 52.14 65 138 2.5 16-Nov 63,847 42 17,327 37.62 358 118 2.3 16-Dec 66,986 46.46 21,334 41.91 325 88 2.4 17-Jan 75,270 40.27 17,827 37.45 470 353 2.1 17-Feb 79,147 47.33 17,069 44.58 364 103 2.9 17-Mar 76,221 48.28 14,385 46.59 117 155 2.4 17-Apr 67,814 50.02 14,748 47.22 173 2 17-May 75,590 46.22 15,443 44.21 700 163 2.4

The above table shows a monthly view of production, prices, and expenses for the past 15 months (17-Apr. trust had Capex income, thus no expense.

*I will use $1.9 million for 16-May as that month's operating expense including property taxes included an extra $2.1 million for reassessed tax values from 2011 through 2016 and should be a one-time occurrence.

Using the above chart, I can establish some averages which will be plugged into my distribution estimation model.

For production, I will take the averages that occurred in 2017. The operator had some water pressure issues with some wells that affected production. Those issues were addressed and were resolved in January 2017. Since each month's distribution represents production of two months earlier, I will use production from March 2017 through May 2017.

Total monthly barrels:

Developed Properties: 73,208

Remaining Properties: 14,859

For service fee & trust administration, I will add up all of the numbers above and use the average of $153,133.

For operating expense including property taxes, I will use the average of all of the months listed above, which is $2,266,667.

Regarding Capex, I will take a different approach. The 10-Q filed on 05/2-17 reports that the anticipated total Capex for 2017 will be approximately $4.5 million. So far in 2017 (March to current on the above grid), there has been a total of $817,000 in Capex. In the remaining nine months, there should be approximately $3,683,000 in Capex. The remaining balance works out to an average of $409,222 a month.

Average price per barrel: The 2016 annual report filed on 3/10/2017 reports that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) purchases virtually all of the oil produced from PCEC (the operator). A quick reference to Phillips 66 California crude oil price bulletin shows that the average monthly price for Buena Vista and Midway-Sunset is up $1.79 a barrel in April as compared to March, so I will apply an additional $1.79 a barrel to the May distribution figures (That represents March production).

Developed properties: $48.01

Remaining properties: $46.00

With my model set up and values inputted, I ran the numbers. As you can see from the table below, the estimated distribution for June is $0.0147 per unit. That is significantly more than double the $0.0054 distribution per unit in May.

Developed Properties Production Developed Properties Average price Remaining Properties Production Remaining Properties Average Price Capex (K) Ser Fee& Trust Admin (K) Operating Expense Including Property Taxes (M) 80% Royalty Developed properties Overriding royalty remaining properties Estimated Distribution per unit 73,208 47.61 14,859 45.6 409,222 153,133 2,266,667 525,128 44,042 0.0147

Conclusion

Since the trust has resumed distributions in March, they have continued at varying rates through May 2017. With the increase in the average price per barrel in April v March, I expect to see ROYT substantially increase its June distribution as compared to May. Assuming the 2017 capital expenditure expectation from PCEC of $4.5 million is accurate, distributions should continue so long as the average price for the developed properties stays above $39 a barrel.

Should the developed properties' average price per barrel drop below $39, the trust should be able to weather the storm as it is not subject to termination from revenue until 2020 at the earliest. That gives the trust time to ride out an extended period of lower prices like it did in 2016. However, should crude move higher or operating expenses come in at lower than average like they have before, unit holders should be rewarded with higher distributions. For example, if operating expenses came in at $2.0 million for the June distribution, my model would suggest a payment of $0.0202 per unit. With crude finding some pricing stability, ROYT offers potential for significant capital application and distribution growth. ROYT is a buy.

