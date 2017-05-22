Costco: Light On Catalysts, Pricey Stock

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) will report fiscal 3Q17 earnings this Thursday, and I expect it to be largely uneventful.

Revenues have been pre-announced, in great part, through the company's February and March sales reports that suggest a low- to mid-single-digit increase in comp sales is in the works. EPS estimates of $1.31, if delivered, would represent a modest 6% improvement YOY that would offset last quarter's 6% decline.

Credit: NerdWallet

Uneventful, in fact, is how I see the stock in general. The company has made a couple of relevant announcements in the recent past, including (1) a large special dividend financed mostly with short- and intermediate-term debt that has already been paid, and (2) a membership fee increase in the U.S. and Canada effective next month.

These key events, while arguably bullish, should have already been priced into the stock and largely been reflected in analysts' updated estimates. Looking forward, I see little in terms of positive catalysts that might help to send this already richly priced stock much higher.

It is certainly true that Costco has a unique mix of international stores in countries like Japan, Korea and the U.K. This geographical diversification might help the wholesale discount retailer find inorganic growth opportunities not available in the domestic market. Costco also has a diversified product and service portfolio, having ventured into optical, auto and travel services. The company's cost advantage also is a positive and should help it fend off competitors fairly well while keeping margins healthy, even if not rich.

But take a moment to observe the graph below, illustrating historical trailing P/E vs. that of Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT).

COST PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Notice how COST's multiple has been expanding gradually, from 15x reached during the 2008 crisis through the post-recession levels of 20x to today's 32x. For Costco to be valued at what I consider to be more a reasonable multiple of 25x that would be aligned with the broad market's current valuation, the company would need to produce nearly $7.00 in EPS. At the Street's expected long-term bottom-line growth rate of about 10%, that level of earnings would unlikely be achieved any sooner than 2019.

Also worth mentioning is the company's low yield of 1.1%, not very enticing despite the low-teen annual growth rate in dividend payments over the past several years. The dividend is not at risk whatsoever, in my view. But I believe that a more robust cash distribution policy would not be as strongly supported by the company's free cash flow of $1.9 billion delivered in fiscal 2016 (representing 2.5x dividend payments) that have come down from the prior year's $2.8 billion.

COST Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Takeaways

Given the modest earnings growth expectations, lack of meaningful catalysts, unimpressive yield and a net cash position that will likely turn negative this quarter (after the company's issuance of $3.8 billion in debt announced earlier this month), I don't see enough reasons to invest in COST at a 30-plus earnings multiple. At a much better valuation, Sam's Club's parent Wal-Mart seems to me like a better proposition.

