AT&T: CEO Stephens Just Knocked The Cover Off The Ball

In the following piece, we divulge our top three takeaways from the interview for concerned dividend growth and income investors.

Craig Eder Moffett, of MoffettNathanson, basically threw a barrage of hardball questions at Stephens. Stephens responded with succinct and prescient answers to each and every one of them.

AT&T CEO John Stephens basically knocked the cover off the ball at the company's first appearance at the 4th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit.

What Happened

AT&T (NYSE: T) CEO John Stephens recently appeared at the 4th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit. This was the company's first appearance ever at the event. Craig Eder Moffett interviewed Stephens for quite some time. Moffett is not known for throwing softballs either. The in-depth interview revealed several key positives to me. First and foremost, that CEO John Stephens is a top-notch, world-class executive. Stephens answered the questions with highly detailed responses and was never thrown for a loop, so to speak. What's more, he did not sugar-coat anything. I loved his "tell it like it is" style. The following are my top three takeaways from the interview.

#1 - Assets in place to execute fully integrated strategy

It is no mystery to anyone that AT&T is in the midst of fully integrating its operations. Basically, the company plans to vertically integrate by acquiring Time Warner (NYSE: TWX). The first major point Stephens made was to ensure everyone knew AT&T had a fully integrated network ready to serve its customer base, no matter where or how they wanted to consume content. Stephens stated:

"With regard to our fully integrated strategy, let's take a step back and make sure, first of all, we're a fully integrated network carrier, whether it's our wireless and expensive wireless holdings and extensive wireless capabilities, whether it's an extensive fiber footprint, whether it's an extensive traditional wireline network, whether it's our satellite distribution, we are the integrated carrier."

This statement really drives home the fact that AT&T is basically the 800-pound gorilla of integrated carriers out there. Stephens went on to say:

"So we have the capability to deliver services to customers anywhere they live and work, anywhere they want. With that, we found that premium content was critical to that and both not only content but premium content was critical to the success of that."

So, in this statement, he reiterates the point I made several months ago regarding the Time Warner transaction. It is critical to the company's future success. Here is why.

#2 - The Time Warner acquisition is extremely important

The fact of the matter is customers want premium content most of all. They couldn't care less about how AT&T gets it to them as long as they don't get throttled. So the move to purchase premium content was a highly deft one by the company, if you ask me. Furthermore, I submit AT&T has bought some of the best content out there. I formerly worked as a consultant for Time Warner many years ago while employed by Ernst & Young. In the mid-1990s, the amount of content already seemed astronomical to me. I can only imagine what it looks like now. Stephens says regarding the importance of Time Warner's content:

"That is what customers really wanted. The Time Warner transaction clearly has significant, significant content of - but the more important thing is of the highest quality. It started with its network integration, and it's moved on to what the customers want, what are they focused on and they want visibility to have this content anywhere they live and work, anywhere they want to use it."

What's more, the diversification of revenues streams will dramatically lower risk. Stephens states:

"With regard to that, it's also, quite frankly, from a financial perspective, just a really very attractive transaction in the sense of the diversity of the revenue, the revenue growth perspectives, the cash flow growth perspectives, if you will, the payout ratio improvements, quite frankly, the diversity of revenue from a regulatory perspective even though the regulatory environment is certainly significantly improved over the last 6 months, Time Warner and its content revenues are much less regulated than our traditional business."

To wrap it up regarding the Time Warner acquisition, AT&T has already baked the "integrated network cake" and just needs to ice it with Time Warner's content. This leads me to the third major point Stephens made regarding the fiercely competitive environment.

#3 - Well positioned to win the unlimited price wars

I really enjoyed CEO Stephens's response to the unlimited price wars question during the interview. He actually educated me on why it's really not even a fair fight. Stephens basically states AT&T didn't start the unlimited price wars, but it is definitely well positioned to finish it. He states:

"If everybody in the industry wants to go to a competition level that's based on capacity because if you go to unlimited, you're than competing on capacity. If you want to with the capacity, we didn't start this, we weren't the first movers here. But my goodness, we are by far without question best positioned to compete in that 60 megahertz of spectrum that we're now have a - now not only are putting in heavy ability to put into service to dramatically improve or dramatically expand our capacity."

I love this statement! Furthermore, Stephens adds a tidbit of information that was quite impactful. The CEO continues:

"But we also have a check from the Federal Government of a co-pay arrangements to pay for most of it, so $0.5 million to our FirstNet contract."

I did not realize this, but am really happy it is the case. AT&T does have a vast and expansive network in place today. Yet, the company still needs to do a lot of work to get its fifth-generation aspirations off the ground.

The Bottom Line

I have been pounding the table for quite some time stating AT&T is a next-generation strategy company. The company has an unrivaled customer base and the integrated network assets amassed. All it needs to do now is execute the Time Warner transaction to square the circle. Stephens states:

"We have the customer base that's incomparable. And with the Time Warner, we'll have all the assets not just the distribution but the content that we have an ability to take this collection of assets and dramatically grow the profitability of this business."

The best part of the entire deal is dividend growth, and income investors get paid a healthy 5% dividend while they wait for the plan to unfold. I feel a lot better about the company's prospects after reading the transcript of the interview. I suggest you read the entire transcript as well. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

