Arconic: Betting On Activism

Things come to a head on Thursday at the Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) shareholder meeting. This has been a most interesting proxy contest that Paul Singer's Elliott Management has been running. The Arconic CEO stepped down after he sent an ill-advised letter to Singer - worth the read, but Elliott hasn't backed down. It still wants its board seats and it still wants Larry Lawson - former SpiritAerosystems (NYSE:SPR) - as the new Arconic CEO.

Shares have been relatively capped as investors await the outcome of this proxy battle. Either way, there will be some relief, but for the most upside, in the short term and longterm, an Elliott win is needed.

Most who follow the company already know what it does and what it's all about. It's the Alcoa (NYSE:AA) spinoff that focuses on airline and automobile parts. Elliott had a stake in Alcoa pre-spin and supported the spinoff. Since then, it has reduced its stake in Alcoa and built up its Arconic stake.

Elliott is looking to get four seats on the 13-person board. A Elliott win will change the game for the newly spun off company. But in a good way. Elliott would install a turnaround expert as CEO and have a major say in where Arconic goes from here. By all accounts, I'm betting that Elliott can pull off the win. The major proxy advisory firms have weighed in, with ISS supporting two of Elliott's nominees and Glass Lewis backing all four. The fund already has 20% of the vote, as it's the company's largest shareholder with near 12% stake. Plus, two other funds have already publicly voiced support for Elliott - Orbis Investment and First Pacific.

This will be a big vote, possibly the biggest since Trian Partners' went to a vote at DuPont. Most proxy battles with large companies don't go all the way to the vote. Now, in the Trian versus DuPont battle, it was a lot of mudslinging but Trian lost because not enough large, passive, institutional investors sided with the fund. It will be interesting to see how the big passive funds vote in this Arconic battle. Generally, passive funds vote with the company, but we have seen, or at least heard from the likes of Vanguard and BlackRock (NYSE:BLX), that they're looking to hold companies and board more accountable going forward. How these two vote on Thursday could change the tide. Vanguard owns 9.5% of Arconic and BlackRock owns 6.6%.

Still, even if these two go against Elliott, I feel that Elliott has gotten the attention of enough large shareholders, such as Oak Hill (owns 2%) and Manning (1.5%), along with smaller shareholders, to get this done.

In the end, the numbers are in Elliott's favor. There's enough shareholders that see the upside in having Elliott as a longer-term holder and "guidance offerer," plus having a CEO with experience in turnarounds as well as the aerospace market. Which is a positive as Arconic's other major business - tied to autos - might be in for some rockiness as the auto market slows down. A vote for Elliott is a vote in the right direction in my opinion.