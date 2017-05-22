Smart Global Holdings Readies $74 Million IPO

That exposure has resulted in highly variable performance and will be subject to greater uncertainty as the political and macro economic environment in Brazil continues to provide unpleasant surprises.

The company is the leading provider of DRAM memory to the Brazil market.

Smart Global Holdings aims to float a $74 million IPO at a proposed valuation of around $300 million.

Quick Take

Computing memory maker Smart Global Holdings (SGH) has filed an amended F-1/A registration statement and wants to sell 5.3 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $14.00 per share.

SGH is the leading DRAM memory module provider to Brazil and has its fortunes tied to the Brazilian economy.

Given the highly volatile financial performance of the company and heavy reliance on a country trying to pull out of a nasty recession amid political uncertainty, my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

Company

Cayman Islands- and Newark, California-based Smart Global, which does business as Smart Modular Technologies, was founded in 1988 to design and manufacture memory modules and related subsystems for original equipment manufacturers.

The company has a large family of DRAM memory modules, Flash memory modules and NVDIMM persistent memory products for customers in the networking, computing, storage, communications, mobile and industrial markets.

Management is headed by President and CEO Iain MacKenzie, who has been President of the company since 2002 and was previously in management positions at Hughes Microelectronics and Digital Equipment Corp.

The company was taken private in August 2011 by private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, which currently owns 91% of common stock pre-IPO. CEO MacKenzie owns 3.6%.

Technology

Smart Modular has created product families of DRAM, Flash and NVDIMM persistent memory modules for a variety of product markets.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s SMART Enterprise Memory product:

(Source: SMART Modular Technologies)

The company says it has a ‘leading market position, as measured by market share, in Brazil as the largest in-country manufacturer of memory for desktops, notebooks and servers, as well as mobile memory for smartphones.’

It claims more than 250 end customers such as Cisco (CSCO), Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Dell and LG Electronics (LGEPF).

Notably, Brazilian law provides a number of financial requirements and incentives to produce technologies locally, and management has taken full advantage of these ‘local content requirements.’

Market and Competition

According to a 2016 report on DRAM pricing by IC Insights, the market for DRAM pricing has been quite volatile, as evidenced by the chart below:

(Source: Electronics Weekly)

The report went on to forecast a rise in DRAM ASP for 2017, primarily due to demand for enterprise server systems needed to power so-called ‘big data’ applications.

On a negative note, the report also highlighted that two China-based companies intended to enter the global DRAM market by late 2017 or early 2018: Sino King Technology and Fujian Jin Hua IC Company. It isn’t known whether these two entrants will enter the Brazilian market or be able to compete effectively there.

Management says that its strategy is to continue to dominate Brazil in DRAM in its desktop/notebook/server business and to capture growing mobile memory demand through its technical knowledge and its ‘local content requirements’ capabilities.

Financials

Smart Global’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Topline revenue fell in FYE 2016 but has rebounded in the first half of FYE 2017

Gross margin has remained steady at 20%

Cash flow from operations was previously positive but has gone negative in the first half of FYE 2017

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and one-half years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Smart Global Holdings F-1/A)

Revenue

Thru 2Q FYE 2017: $331.3 million, 39% increase vs. prior

FYE 2016: $534.4 million, 17% decrease vs. prior

FYE 2015: $643.5 million

Gross Margin

Thru 2Q FYE 2017: 20%

FYE 2016: 20%

FYE 2015: 20%

Cash Flow from Operations

Thru 2Q FYE 2017: $15.6 million cash used in operations

FYE 2016: $15 million cash flow from operations

FYE 2015: $40.8 million cash flow from operations

As of February 24, 2017, the company had $23.3 million in cash and $420.2 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Smart Global intends to raise $74 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, selling 5.3 million shares at a midpoint price of $14.00 per share.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay $66.6 million aggregate principal amount of our outstanding term loans under the Senior Secured Credit Agreement. The indebtedness that we intend to repay bears interest at a rate of 9.25% per annum and matures in August 2019. Affiliates of certain of the underwriters of this offering are lenders under the Senior Secured Credit Agreement and will receive approximately $5.1 million in connection with the repayment of our outstanding term loans under the Senior Secured Credit Agreement using the net proceeds from the offering, as described above.

Since Barclays is the underwriter representative on the IPO and also the recipient of the funds from the proceeds of the IPO, it has a disclosed conflict of interest.

Assuming a successful IPO, Silver Lake will own approximately 62% of ordinary shares. As long as it owns 25% or more of ordinary shares outstanding, Silver Lake will have veto power over certain major corporate actions such as a change in control and any material change in the nature of the business.

Commentary

Investors interested in Smart Global face an uncertain picture of its current operations and the future.

Its recent financial performance experienced a major downdraft, as DRAM prices dropped in 2016 and revenues dropped accordingly.

An apparent rebound so far in FYE 2017 has resulted in improved performance, but hardly anything to crow about: SGH still lost $5.5 million and burned through $15.6 million in the first two quarters of 2017.

Another concerning aspect of Smart Global’s prospects is its connection to the Brazilian economy. Although management touts its leading position due to in-country manufacturing being given economic preferences over foreign operators, it is still stuck to Brazil’s up and down economy, trying to exit one of the worst recessions and political crisis environments in decades.

Management says they intend to expand by capturing a larger share of the mobile market and venturing abroad to secure more specialty opportunities. Good for them, but their number one priority will still be Brazil, with its attendant risks.

Lastly, all of the IPO proceeds will be used to pay down debt, probably incurred to provide private equity owner Silver Lake with a fat ‘dividend’, rather than invest in the business. Who wants to invest in a company just to pay off old debts?

My opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.