Avenue Therapeutics Files Updated Terms For $50 Million IPO

The U.S. market for opioid pain treatments is significant and growing, so the opportunity is there.

We won't know initial topline results from Phase 3 trials until 2018 and Avenue has significant expenses in its road ahead.

The company is proposing to value itself at $100 million post-IPO.

Synthetic opioid biopharma Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) has filed updated terms for its $50 million IPO, seeking to sell 5 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $10.00 per share.

Avenue is developing an IV formulation of Tramadol, a synthetic opioid that may be less addictive than traditional opioids at a time when physicians may be more receptive to alternatives.

We won’t know topline results of its first Phase 3 trial until 2018, it has at least $30 million more in forecasted trial expenses, and its parent has a concerning conflict of interest owning a co-manager of the IPO.

Company Recap

New York-based Avenue was created in 2015 by executives of Fortress Biotech (FBIO), which owns 89.5% of the company’s common stock pre-IPO.

Fortress Bio is a development and holding company of sorts for biopharma companies as well as owning a controlling interest in National Holdings Corporation (NHLD), which is a brokerage company that is involved as a co-manager on Avenue’s IPO through its subsidiary National Securities Corporation.

The company is developing an IV-delivered formulation of Tramadol HC1 for the U.S. and plans to begin Phase 3 trials for patients with pain following bunionectomy for which it expects initial topline data ‘as early as the second quarter of 2018.’

Management also intends to start additional trials in late 2018 for post-operative pain following abdominoplasty and expects topline data in 2019.

Assuming positive results, it hopes to submit its NDA (New Drug Application) by the end of 2019 via the expedited section 505[b](2) pathway.

Commentary

Avenue is proposing to sell 5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $10.00 per share, with expected net proceeds of $46 million ($53 million if underwriters exercise their customary options) and will use the proceeds as follows:

approximately $30 million to fund our continued clinical research and development initiatives in connection with IV Tramadol approximately $6 million to pay off our debts to Fortress and NSC approximately $10 million to fund general corporate initiatives, including preliminary commercial preparation

Post-IPO, the company’s market capitalization will be approximately $100 million, not including stock options, warrants or convertible shares.

I previously wrote a detailed article on Avenue’s IPO prospects, Synthetic Opioid Biopharma Avenue Therapeutics Files For $50 Million IPO.

In that article, I highlighted the growing U.S. opioid market, which is expected to reach $17.5 billion in 2024, a CAGR of 4.6% according to a 2016 report by Grand View Research.

(Source: Grand View Research)

In addition, with the potentially less addictive form of opioid that Tramadol represents, the development of an IV formulation could provide physicians with a meaningful alternative for post-operative pain.

On the financial side, management has kept development expenses relatively low, although they are included in the $6 million due to parent Fortress and National Securities Corporation upon IPO. Also, as the company begins Phase 3 trials, I expect to see significantly-increased expenses associated with that phase of the trial process. In fact, the company says that it expects the Phase 3 trials to cost $30 million.

Prospective investors should note one aspect of Fortress Bio’s operations that I find troubling: its recent acquisition of National Holdings, which owns National Securities, a co-manager on the IPO.

Why did a biotech development and holding company acquire a securities house with an emphasis on IPO managing? Well, it seems obvious that Fortress wants to push out its biotech subsidiaries and control some of that process.

As it states in the “Conflict of Interest” section of the S-1/A,

Therefore, National Securities Corp. is deemed to have a “conflict of interest” within the meaning of FINRA Rule 5121[F](5)[B]. In addition, Fortress and National Securities Corp. will be deemed to receive more than 5% of net offering proceeds and will have a “conflict of interest” pursuant to FINRA Rule 5121[F](5)[C](ii). Accordingly, the offering is subject to the provisions of FINRA Rule 5121 regarding conflicts of interest and will be conducted in compliance with the requirements of Rule 5121. Because National Securities Corp. will not be primarily responsible for managing this offering, a qualified independent underwriter is not required.

Although another underwriter is required to be responsible for running the offering, Avenue’s parent owns a controlling interest in a co-manager of the IPO.

So, what to do with Avenue?

While the company has a promising future, we won’t know initial data for Phase 3 bunionectomy trials until at least 2Q 2018 and possibly later, since it isn’t uncommon for trial schedules to slip.

Also, I don’t know exactly how much to make of Fortress acquiring National Securities. I do have concerns about it because I’ve never seen that kind of conflict before and I know of no other biotech parent of subsidiary going public who has such a relationship.

Given the above concerns and timeframe, I’m not enthusiastic about Avenue’s IPO.

My opinion on the IPO is neutral.

