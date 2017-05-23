Wall Street's Forecasts For Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Are Unreasonably Low

I think these forecasts are unreasonably low. I predict that Tesla will deliver at least 10x as many Model 3s this year.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs predict that Tesla will only deliver 2,000 or 2,025 Model 3s in 2017, respectively.

I don’t know exactly how many Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) customers will receive a Model 3 this year. However, I feel pretty confident that it will be a lot more than 2,000, as Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is predicting, or 2,025, as Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is predicting. I predict that Model 3 deliveries will exceed these Wall Street forecasts by at least 10 times.

I can think of two ostensibly compelling reasons why these analysts’ forecasts might be low:

Tesla has a punctuality problem . The Model X was hugely delayed. Tesla is accelerating its testing process. It skipped production of beta cars using soft tooling.

These aren’t unfair or silly reasons to be pessimistic, but ultimately I think they’re misguided.

A blue Model 3 release candidate spotted testing in Palo Alto, California. Photo credit: The Tesla Show. Used with permission.

Punctuality problem

I think the Wall Street analysts are committing the seductive error of linear extrapolation. Tesla was late with the Model X, they reason, so Tesla will be late with the Model 3. A more accurate way to think about the Model X and the Model 3 is as a pendulum swinging from excessive complexity to aggressive simplicity. The massive delay of the Model X was a humbling experience for Tesla. It took accountability for its hubris in designing the Model X, which Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently described as a “technology bandwagon of every cool thing we could imagine all at once.” Musk said, in retrospect, it was “a terrible strategy.”

Tesla took the opposite approach in designing the Model 3. There are no new features. There are no Falcon Wing doors or self-presenting door handles. There’s only one screen in the car, and Tesla even threw out the instrument panel. The wiring harness is half the length of the one in the Model S. The Model 3 is the antithesis of the Model X.

Two other factors that Tesla cites as contributing to the Model X delay were "insufficient supplier capability validation" and its "inability to manufacture missing parts internally". With the Model 3, Tesla has better relationships with suppliers and more bargaining power. It has severed ties with suppliers that risked putting Model 3 production off track. Tesla also now has internal “reserve troops” capable of producing almost any part in the event of a supplier parts shortage. If even one part is missing out of thousands, an interminable delay can result. Although internally produced parts cost more than an order of magnitude more, the added cost is worth it to prevent a delay.

Skipping beta

Tesla gets a lot of flak for doing things differently than other car companies. Commentators often seem to assume that the standard way of doing things in the car industry is the best. Let’s call this the jump off a bridge fallacy, after the classic parent’s admonition that just because everyone else jumps off a bridge doesn’t mean you should too.

It could also be called the no new ideas fallacy. Since every standard way of doing things in every industry was once a new and probably controversial idea, the heuristic that the standard way of doing things is the best would impede all progress.

In the iconoclastic culture of Silicon Valley, the default assumption is the opposite: the standard way of doing things is probably poorly thought out and sub-optimal. This approach is far more fruitful. It has led to self-driving cars, rockets that propulsively land, and touchscreen smartphones with software keyboards.

In fact, Reuters cites an unnamed source who claims the traditional way of doing things as yet another contributing factor for the Model X delay. "Soft tooling did very little for the program and arguably hurt things," the source said. Moreover, in March, Elon Musk said that the Model 3 release candidates were significantly higher quality than the release candidates for the Model S or Model X.

Inside the Tesla factory in Fremont, California. Photo credit: Maurizio Pesce.

Tesla has ordered parts for 30,450 cars in Q3 alone

On the Q4 2016 earnings call, Tesla’s CEO said the company had ordered from its suppliers parts for 1,000 cars per week in July, 2,000 cars per week in August, and 4,000 cars per week in September. That comes to parts for 30,450 cars in Q3 alone.

July Parts for 4,430 cars August Parts for 8,860 cars September Parts for 17,160 cars Q3 Total Parts for 30,450 cars

Even if Tesla takes a full quarter to turn the parts into cars and uses less than two-thirds of the parts, it will still produce more than 20,250 Model 3s in 2017. I have confidence that Tesla can meet this very low bar.

Tesla’s accumulated manufacturing expertise

Tesla has accumulated expertise in manufacturing through experience as well as through hires and acquisitions. In May 2015, Tesla acquired Riviera Tool, a Michigan-based company that makes production equipment for car factories. In November 2016, Tesla acquired Grohmann Engineering, a 54-year-old German engineering firm that specializes in automating manufacturing processes. Grohmann Engineering became Tesla Grohmann Engineering and the new headquarters for Tesla Advanced Automation Germany.

Car companies like BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) previously sought after Grohmann Engineering’s expertise. Although Grohmann’s relationship to its previous clients created a rocky start to the Tesla ownership, the transition now appears to be smoothing out. Tesla Grohmann Engineering will ship two production lines for the Model 3’s inverter to the Tesla factory in Fremont. The production lines are expected to arrive in time for the planned start of Model 3 production in July.

The Model 3 unveiling on March 31, 2016. Source: Tesla.

Status reports are positive

Every status update we’ve received from Tesla has indicated the Model 3 is on track to begin production in July. On the most recent earnings call, Elon Musk said:

“I don't know anything that would prevent us from starting production in July.”

On Sunday, Musk reiterated again that production will begin in July.

The main risk: irreducible uncertainty

The Model 3 is made of thousands of parts sourced from a sprawling global supply chain. In a conference call in March, Elon Musk cited the possibility of a force majeure - an unforeseeable event like a natural disaster - as a risk to the Model 3 production timeline.

The complexity of the supply chain and production process also carries endogenous irreducible uncertainty - unknown unknowns - and therefore irreducible risk of delays. On Tesla's Q2 2016 earnings call, Musk explained his thinking on the matter:

I don't expect us to be at full production on July 1, but I have to drive all suppliers and internal efforts to that date, knowing that some will fall short. And those that fall short, the suppliers that fall short will be cut out of the picture. And if there are teams internally that fail to execute effectively, we will reorganize those teams.

Musk reiterated:

So I expect production to occur at some point after July 1, but I don't know what today would cause us to slip past that date. And if I did, I would take action to address it.

In other words, Musk expects - or at least expected when he made those statements in August - that unknown unknowns will delay production beyond July 1. However, Musk seems confident that production will nonetheless begin sometime in July, so the delays will amount to less than a month. It bears noting that some unknown error, complication, or mishap could delay the start of production even further.

Conclusion: Model 3 production appears to be on track

The inherent complexity and uncertainty of the production ramp creates an unavoidable element of unpredictability. However, given the evidence we have today, predicting 2,000 or 2,035 Model 3 deliveries for 2017 is unreasonably pessimistic. Although I can't be certain, I feel confident that Tesla will exceed these forecasts by at least 10 times.

My recommendation: Buy TSLA and hold on a long-term basis.

