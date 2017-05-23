Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For May 22, 2017

If you think mREITs with similar portfolios were going to move in the same direction, you overestimated the market’s intelligence right now.

The sector remains filled with more risk than opportunity, but investors should be aware of the potential opportunities in preferred shares.

Valuations are still less insane than they were in late April, but their decline earlier in the month wasn’t enough to create many entry points.

Note: If you're already familiar with this series, jump to Table 1.

If you have any challenges reading the charts in this article, check out the first article on quick and dirty discounts to book value for mortgage REITs. This piece is designed to be short and to emphasize providing easy charts that help investors identify opportunities for further inspection.

The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, one corporation, and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (NYSE:AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (NYSE:ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CYS) CYS Investments (NYSE:DX) Dynex Capital (NYSE:EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:MFA) MFA Financial (NASDAQ:MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NYSE:NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NASDAQ:NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ORC) Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (BATS:SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:OAKS) Five Oaks (NYSE:MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSEARCA:REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

It is also worth emphasizing that I opted to use the GAAP book value for each mREIT. Most of the time this was available from the earnings release.

I want to emphasize that GAAP book value is not necessarily the metric that I believe is most relevant. For CIM, I believe the "economic book value" provided by management is an excellent tool. CIM's economic book value was materially lower than GAAP book value.

Table 1

If you're primarily using this article for the quick discounts to book value, use the column with the red heading in this table.

So what is the most expensive mREIT within the batch? Without a doubt, the answer is BXMT. It is trading at a massive 117.54% of book value. Investors love BXMT. The mREIT has a much better dividend history than most peers and according to their presentation they can see net interest income grow when rates move higher.

Table 2

This table helps us assess the changes for each reporting period.

So who are the huge winners since the end of Q4?

AGNC with their fixed-rate agency RMBS is up big. ANH with their adjustable-rate agency RMBS is also up high. ARI is doing great (on price) with their combination of credit sensitive CRE (commercial real estate) loans along with a portfolio of RMBS from buying their sister company AMTG many months ago. ARR runs a mix of pretty much every RMBS related security possible, and they are up big.

It might sound great that the winners are so diversified, but this is about to get downright absurd. BXMT is up less than average. Yes, it started with a huge premium and has the biggest premium today, but it is worth pointing out a huge overlap between their assets and those of ARI.

I'll skip past CHMI, the damage there is tied to an issuance that drove up management fees. If you were long management fees, you would've been a huge winner.

CMO runs agency RMBS, similar to ANH, but they didn't climb as much. Up about 1% compared to over 8% for ANH. Yeah, efficient market.

Now you might think ARI's huge return and BXMT trading at the highest valuation bodes extremely well for NYMT, but that would be wrong as well. At -6.52%, they had the biggest decline in price to book value despite having substantial exposure to first-loss tranches in securitized CRE loans.

Next I've got quick comparison sheet from a tool I posted for subscribers:

Want to get bit by a zombie dividend yield? You might grab for AI or WMC. There are a few others out there that are thoroughly unsustainable as well, but I'll highlight those 2.

Ratings

Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM) looks cheap enough to warrant a buy. The tiny microcap doesn't get much focused coverage because liquidity is absolutely dreadful.

Recent Buys

I acquired some CMO-E today.

Open Orders

I'm still hunting for some preferred shares.

My Positions

Long BMNM, ANH-C, CYS-B, WPG, CMO-E. I may buy or sell anything in the near future.

Tipranks: Buy BMNM. If Tipranks tracks preferred shares, I'd love a buy on CMO-E.

