Integral Technologies' (ITKG) CEO Brendan Reidy on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Integral Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:ITKG) First Quarter 2017 Results and Corporate Update Conference Call May 22, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Doug Bathauer – Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Greg Grammer – Private Investor

John Quackenbush – Private Investor

Harvey Wodka – Private Investor

Doug Bathauer

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Integral Technologies Update Call. I’m Doug Bathauer, CEO of Integral. We’ll start off with the Safe Harbor statement and then we will move right into the call.

Operator

This conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the 1933 Securities Act and Section 21E of the 1934 Securities Exchange Act. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the company's future financial performance, and the research and commercialization of its technologies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminologies such as, may, should, expects, plans, anticipates, believes, estimates, predicts, potential, continue, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, as the results of such factors, risks and uncertainties, as competition in the markets for the products and services sold by the company, the ability of the company to execute its plans, other factors detailed in the company's public filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, those described in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2016, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and the parties maybe unable to agree upon definitive agreements. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Doug Bathauer

Well, first of all thanks everyone for being on the call. And as is typical let me just give you a brief rundown of what the agenda will look today. We’ll start with just a very brief overview of the financials and likely during this call you will see the financials actually come out, but we will just do a quick little overview of some of the highpoints of that. We will then give a brief business update as far as some of the current things that are going on and I’ll keep at a high level on the business updates. We’ll really dive it down into the granular portion of that right now. And then when some anticipating the bulk of this to be Q&A, we certainly have been getting a lot of questions over the last couple of months and want to get through as many of those as we can.

And as is typical, I do want to try to keep this close to an hour. We started a little bit late, but we're going to try to close as close to the bottom of the hour as we can. So with that said let me just go in a little bit to the financial results and you all will be able to review those here shortly. What you're going to see is a little bit of an uptick in the revenues for both the three months and the nine months. It’s not a significant as an uptick as we would like to see and that's primarily due to we’re still unable to capture the gross revenue on our new product line. And as we've talked about on some of the prior calls some of the definitional business have come from third-party companies.

And as it is right now those – the orders that had originated from there we're still not quite able to capture the gross revenues from that. We continue to see some real growth there, but hopefully in the current quarter we're in. We'll be able to see that. Last month, we were up almost $10,000 on the revenue, which is rather modest, but if we were able to capture the gross revenue that's a little closer to $50,000 to $60,000 of what we would have seen on an increase. And that's really just more of an accounting exercise that we have to go through in order to get that taken care of. And we feel reasonably comfortable that we’ll be able to get that taken care of with the quarter we're currently in.

You'll also see that the expenses continue to go down. And as we talked about in the last couple of calls, we've really been working pretty diligently on that, trying to cut costs without giving up on necessary operations, just trying to be a little bit more frugal with our spend. And glad to say we've been able to bring our expenses down fairly significantly and we anticipate that going down just a little bit more in the current quarter we're in and we'll get into that a little bit more in the business discussion as we start growing up the newer product lines – extensions – definitely take a little bit of a bump up as we begin to do that.

In particular, our cash expenses have gone down significantly in this particular financial year. You'll also see that the losses are quite a bit less both in the nine months and the three months period. And also our cash balance is relatively low at the end of the last quarter and that's something we’re working to rectify currently as we speak. And that should be an issue that – it’s been addressed right now, we'll be in a much better position going forward than where we ended the last quarter.

And certainly, if you have more questions on that either during the call or after you had the opportunity to pore through the financials a little bit more feel free to send an email to Scott or Eric or myself and we’ll be more than happy to get those questions addressed for you. So the business update, I’m just going to walk you through the high-level of things that are currently going on in the most relevant things. And the first of which is the new product line that we talked about. I will start with that. And that's the static discharge as well as the static business line. We're still seeing quite a bit of business from that.

And where we ran into a little bit of a problem is we currently have about $50,000 backlog of orders on that. And so, where that becomes a problem is we really aren't at the point where we want to – to do the launch of that product line, like we had initially planned. We really have that targeted for sometime in May and realistically we're going to be pushing that off until it's probably at least another six to eight weeks from now when we do a formal product launch. We want to make sure we get through the backlog of orders first and make sure we're really on steady flipping before we really get to the point of the potential significant more orders coming in. So obviously that's a good news bad news kind of thing,

I mean the good news is we're seeing a lot of current demand without actually having – put though the large efforts into the product rollout, but certainly would have liked to had this rolling a little bit sooner than that. But realistically, we’ll probably three to four weeks to work through the backlog. And some time again in that the six to eight week timeframe, we’ll have that more proper product rollout if you will. And along with that, we spoke on the last call about a sales force and distributors. Currently, we're in talks with two global distributors and by global it's two companies that are domicile outside the U.S. and then one of those instances it's for a distributor as well as a manufacturer for the product.

Just as an interesting point, on the ESD line currently over 50% of our orders are shipped internationally. And in particular, right now, China is where most of the exports go to strategically it would make a lot of sense if we have somebody who distributes closer to that area and make you the more sense that we have somebody, who doesn't manufacture in from there as well. Those talks are ongoing and we hope to have some of that cleared up in the next the next two to three months. And we've identified those people, who those companies who have that experience, who not only have the distribution of manufacturing capability. From the from the sale side of things to not really something we've forced saw when we initially got into this was some of that demand coming outside of North America, but it's really what's happened and that that's been the case.

So, certainly a positive development there. And then we are currently working with three domestics distributors for that product line of which I do not anticipate signing on all three distributors. It's more likely going to be one or two initially; we were not going to need all three but still just a tremendous amount of interest and demand for that product. And we're working with some other people to help you even broaden that; broaden that product portfolio out even further than that. So again, we're looking at product launch somewhere in that six to eight week timeframe. We certainly anticipate quite a bit more orders once like takes place.

Next thing I do want to talk about is some of the battery developments we’ve had. We recently announced some developments in Asia. We did have an Asia trip roughly a month ago and that had been the culmination of roughly two or three months of working with one of the larger Asian battery companies. They've done their initial due diligence just off of what data we have to provide them without actually seeing a battery or seeing our plates. How that culminated was they are interested in the purchase of some batteries from us and the purchase of those batteries is not to have a finished product battery per se. It's really so they can fully validate the plate technology. And once validated, what they had intimated to us then the next step would be to adopt the technology.

It's a little too soon to say what that transpires into from an actual business relationship, but we were very encouraged by that meeting and their interest was pretty significant. And on that note we’ve had a lot of questions from people since that press release regarding lead acid technology as a whole. And why we continue to pursue the lead acid battery technology and in large part it's really to do with power storage continues to be increasingly growing sector and there's a lot of room for a lot of technology, but the one sector that really has not advanced very dramatically over the last many years has been the lead acid markets and you're really starting to see a lot of resources pour into further development of lead acid.

And as many of you probably have noticed on Friday, Advanced Battery Concepts signed their third license agreement for bipolar technology, which is just further proof that certainly the North American market is very much looking towards expanding the lead acid battery market and going into newer technologies that they can really expand and compete with other competing technologies. So our philosophy all along with our bipolar plate is we're not looking to generate and create a whole new type of battery. We're trying to improve the current technology that’s out there. And to this date and for many, many years to come, lead acid will be the nominate technology in battery from a commercial standpoint.

At the press release as we mentioned, we're still working with Ultimate Battery Company. And as I said, since we signed that agreement and I think every call since then they are – we're still pursuing opportunities with them, but at this point we're pursuing many opportunities away from Ultimate Battery Company. I can say the Asian meeting that we had as well as some of the things we're working on here domestically; those are not related to Ultimate Battery Company, just have the relationship they'll start working on things with us, but we're working on the other things independently from them.

Okay and next thing I do want to talk about is the automotive sector. In large part, the press release we had most recently put out and then there are some other things in addition to that that we have going on as well. The thing that was particularly encouraging and exciting, you can use whatever word you want to use there, about that automotive potential order was number one, it was a tier one that we've not been working with. So, no, it wasn't clear it was another tier one and it was on the same scale and size of the layer.

Number two, it is for a whole vehicle platform and by that I mean not just necessarily hybrids and electric just your standard totally gas aspirated as well. The other really encouraging thing about it is the fact that it's for applications we've already had – we've already had a little bit of commercial success for. So for us it's a relatively – I don’t want to say simple, but it's already a proven application that we've already may able to prove out. And that really have been – without going into the intimate detail on those, how it come about relatively quickly was as that part started coming down towards final testing, ElectriPlast had nothing to do with that particular part and that part had failed its testing.

And so the Tier 1 as well as the OEM had a problem with that point time and they were looking for solutions to what they currently had and conductive plastics more specifically ElectriPlast turned out to be what that solution was. So ordinarily, this is something that would be potentially two to three year lead time. This has been shortened much more significantly – only for about the last three to four months. And you know we're nearing that final decision phase. So far to this point everything has worked out very well, fingers crossed. I hope that it continues to go along that way, but it's again just super encouraging because this is what we've talked about for many years really getting that first – the first real commercial inroads into a large platform and in this case it is with – it’s one of your larger OEMs automakers and it's also with one of your larger Tier 1s out there.

So not only from a you know – obviously getting a nice sized order, but also the credibility that comes along with that and the application which we will talk about until we're allowed to is something that essentially every vehicle on the road needs and could use and to this point nobody is using conductive plastic. So there's just tremendous opportunity for us even outside of here and for other people. And so within the next five minutes I am going to start Q&A, so I will do that. Let you guys start lining up for the Q&A. I'm going to continue on, but while I'm continuing, I’ll give you an opportunity to do that.

Operator

Question-and-answer session has started. [Operator Instructions]

Doug Bathauer

We’ll come right back to the Q&A guys. Technical issue there, my fault. The other thing on the automotive front that I want to bring up and we've had this in our last two to three filings is that we're in the process of being spec’d in to our European electric vehicle. That’s still ongoing and we don't have the – we don't know exactly where that stands yet and that's for production sometime in 2018. So many things on the automotive front we're still pursuing and we’re at various stages of achieving that success. And then one last thing before we jump into the Q&A I do want to bring up, obviously there have been stock activity. It's painful and it's beautiful to watch.

It's I hate to seeing it myself. We're continuing to execute our business plan and see this through the commercial success. And obviously, we hope to see the stock those falls in line as we start to seeing some of these things continue to see some successes and I mean we're excited about the battery progress and obviously the automotive. These are the kind of orders we've been waiting on since the inception of this company. So but I do recognize the pain we're going through too and I don't want [indiscernible] everything's perfectly fine. It's tough when you see the stock do what it does. So I will start the Q&A and we will get going on that.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Question-and-answer session has started. [Operator Instructions]

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, hello.

Doug Bathauer

Okay, first question you're out

Unidentified Analyst

I am not sure, if this is me, but…

Doug Bathauer

It is you.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. You had just mentioned that there's a $50,000 backlog in maybe four weeks or I am not sure how many weeks to catch up on that? I was just curious if you're expecting more orders I'm just wondering what it takes to get four weeks to get through $50,000 if you have more orders. How you ramp that up or is that process of ramping up going on currently to get to $50,000…

Doug Bathauer

It’s going on currently, but you know the fact is we're number one manufacturing that's involved, which we’ll be able to catch up on that too. The other thing that we want to be careful about is we don't actually want to run ourselves into a cash crunch either because we can handle the $50,000 backlog, but if a lot more orders come in, in the meantime, there could be significantly more resources have to be deployed just raw material costs and things like that. And as part of that process, we're working on [indiscernible] as well, not just the manufacturing side, but some of the more traditional funding in order to have raw material costs in anticipation of those purchase orders.

Unidentified Analyst

And so when you have…

Doug Bathauer

And…

Unidentified Analyst

I am sorry. Go ahead.

Doug Bathauer

No, no, go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

So when you have the – assuming that that launch goes well and there's more orders that come in and it doubles that or who knows whatever the number is. You wouldn't expect that to be four to six weeks to fill a new round of orders once you’re at that point.

Doug Bathauer

That is correct. What we did want to do is start from behind and then get further behind because then you run in – you run into the problem of losing customers forever. And so, at this point, it's been much more of a focus on making sure we maintain what we have and then build off of that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Doug Bathauer

Going forward particularly if we get everybody in line from some of the distribution and maybe even some help on the manufacturing side internationally that takes of – that makes things much, much easier for us as well. But we don't want to start off behind. I guess it’s really where we're at with it. So we're trying to take a much more measured approach to this and don't take a real shotgun out of.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Doug Bathauer

Sure enough. Greg Grammer. Hello, Greg, question from you.

Greg Grammer

Oh, yes. I don't know was – okay. So, it's always – hi, Doug. So as far as the automotive optical electronics application, you said it’s in the – like I've read it in the final product validation stages…

Doug Bathauer

Yes…

Greg Grammer

Does that mean we get the contract or are there other companies still competitors buying for this to at this point?

Doug Bathauer

Right now there's nobody buying for it. A little more detail to it, Greg. The original part, again we didn't know anything about at that point in time. And when that original part failed, the Tier 1 was looking for solutions to fix that problem. And as it stands right now, we're the only solution to that. So that's really all I can tell you. And for some reason something would come up of ours would they find another solution or they would have to, but it's getting a little bit late in the game for them in order to do that. But at this point in time, we're not competing with the other conductive plastics people or anything like that right now. As this stands right now, this is the only fix.

Greg Grammer

All right, great. And if you give you an expected [indiscernible] going to make a decision, is they’re like…

Doug Bathauer

Yes…

Greg Grammer

Expected for that…

Doug Bathauer

Yes, they did, but I won’t share that. I mean given history with timelines and things like that that’s something we’ll keep ourselves because we actually hear about it. So we know there's a pretty decent timeline on this. So it won’t be something that we’ll be talking about a year and a half from now to sort of start with. So their production timelines already set and they have to make a decision in order for that to go.

Greg Grammer

Okay. And with the bipolar batteries with the – with the Indian and Asian companies, what type of timeframe are we looking there to complete the process with them and to provide the batteries and for them to you know…

Doug Bathauer

Good question, realistically for us to provide the batteries to them. We're probably looking in a two to three months timeframe before we actually produce and send those to them. And prior to that happening, there would be some sort of business relationship or business transaction that would take place in anticipation of that in particular the Asian company is what we're really referring to on that.

Greg Grammer

Right, okay.

Doug Bathauer

But there would be a – again let me kind of put this more in perspective too. It's not just a matter of making any old battery for them. There’ll be significant more – our battery plate has improved dramatically over the last four to six months and we've yet to make – we haven't made a battery of all the technical improvements with those yet and the Asian companies are very aware of that. So this will be – when we sell the batteries, it will be development costs and a lot of other things involved in that. So it would be – there would have to be a business relationship prior to the purchase of those batteries.

Greg Grammer

Okay and…

Doug Bathauer

It would be $200 sales, Greg. It would be far more than that.

Greg Grammer

Okay. And what kind of applications are they looking for? Is this for like the automotive or these are for like more of a golf carts type things or what kind of applications are they looking to use these in?

Doug Bathauer

Yes, let me just speak to that in general as far as what most companies are looking at for bipolar and I'm not going to – it’s just the Asian company. It’s the primary applications, but most of these companies are looking at for bipolar. One is going to be your small mobile and that’s being golf carts, wheelchairs and things like that, electric scooters those kind of applications. And the other is going to be in your 24, 48 volt stop start batteries. And then right behind that are you traditional starter batteries where bipolar is not where nobody is really trying to bring lead acid bipolar is an end to the replace for lithium ions – vehicles and that's not where the spaces of it.

It's just most of what you would associate with. I guess you could say traditional lead acid battery, if you go back twenty years ago before lithium ion existed that's where the improvements really going to on lead acid are those kinds of things. We met with one company and it's been about four months ago. And just to kind of put this in perspective as far as how little advancement has gone on in some lead acid markets, the actual molds for the cases for the battery, those moulds that existed for over 25 years. The you know the actual architecture of the battery hadn’t changed in that log. So hopefully that wasn't too long when that, but that's what most of the applications are for and not for.

Greg Grammer

Right and it would seem that there was new recent discovery with the biopolar plates can be used with different types of materials? And what different types of materials can be used…

Doug Bathauer

It actually gets a little bit technical on that, but in the plate construction itself. It may lend itself to where we want to in addition to just having our plastic plate we want to – we may want to have another material to fix our plate and that's been a process that we've been able to come up with stuff or whatever you want to say about that. I won’t – back of the action in the future IP for us, but it really gives us a lot more flexibility on the design and how you make the plate.

Greg Grammer

Okay. And…

Doug Bathauer

Go ahead.

Greg Grammer

I am sorry. I am sorry. Go ahead.

Doug Bathauer

I am not talking to either.

Greg Grammer

I wish – if you have more to – please…

Doug Bathauer

That’s fine. You’re going to ask about the…

Greg Grammer

Conductive materials, yeah, and on the increased sales, do you still see – a couple months now, it’s going to be like an official type of launch, product launch. We still see potentially breakeven by the end of the year. I know it's…

Doug Bathauer

All right – what I am saying in the past was second half calendar year, we would get to the point of being a cash flow positive realistically and it's probably going to be more like a calendar Q4 or before we see a monthly cash flow breakeven point from that. Again that's what we're shooting for, no guarantees, but just given the potential volumes and some of the margins on that. Once we really ramp up, we should be able to do that, but I wouldn't anticipate it happening. It's probably going to be more like the calendar Q4 is more my expectation because pushing that – pushing that launch out another couple months certainly it gets into that – gets into that net revenue…

Greg Grammer

All right…

Doug Bathauer

Cash flow wherever you want to put up.

Greg Grammer

Okay. And could you put a status on the braided shielding and the wires. Is there anything else based on those?

Doug Bathauer

I can’t. As far as our joint development on those wires, there's nothing – I know I have a broken record on this. There is nothing more I can share. There is development continuing and going, but I can't say anything about it and it frustrates me as much as –not be able to talk about it. In the braided shielding, I don't have an update for you on that. We are starting to work with somebody on that, but I'm not at the point where I can share any further information on that. And just to be quite candid with it to most of our bandwidth has really been wrapped up in battery and this automotive applications, the last two months I can say essentially all of our people resources have been going towards lab because…

Greg Grammer

All right.

Doug Bathauer

That automotive application – the engineering guys have been there on multiple occasions and they’re again the end of the week we spent a lot of time on that obviously just want to make sure that that business we could win obviously then want to make sure it's a business that we do win.

Greg Grammer

Absolutely and one last question, thanks for your time. The funding, what type of funding how we’re going to do that is?

Doug Bathauer

We’re funding like stages are getting a lot of that taken care of right now. And once that's a little more resolved, you'll see that coming out of it finally. And this is not the point where I can really say a whole lot about it right now, but we'll get ourselves positioned where we're doing much better from a funding standpoint. And obviously, when you're trading that $0.05 or $0.06, you have to be a little bit more careful about how you do fund it. So it's not a massively diluted event. And I'm being very selfish as I go about the structure of those.

Greg Grammer

Thanks that is exactly what I was speaking to...

Doug Bathauer

So I know that’s a little bit of a politician answer, but I think at this point that’s the answer I have to give you.

Greg Grammer

All right, thank you for your answer to all my questions.

Doug Bathauer

I appreciate it and this is 401 number; your question please. Hello, somebody with the 401 area code. Okay, next one is going to be 843 area code. Okay, what’s your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Doug, I think that’s me.

Doug Bathauer

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there any update that you might could give us on the order testing application that was on the conductive side well…

Doug Bathauer

On which app – oh, oh – yeah, I can give you a little bit of an update. I can't actually give you that particular application. But that was for a front application for Indian Ocean. And what was interesting about that it wasn't a huge application as far as like – particular month is going to be a huge commercial appeal, but it is a rather interesting application and that wouldn’t be the other things. But we just at the end being perfectly candid, we have and pursuit anything on that in the last couple of months, but the salt water testing work great, everything worked well, worked well underwater. And once we get a couple of other things tied up that's one of the companies we’ll be going back to for that that because it's something that I'm very certain we could get in place. It's just – again commercially, it's relatively small, but it could move on to something much bigger, but we haven't done anything for sure in the last two or three months with them, but the testing will complete.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Given actually the lower conductive, this is kind of two questions in one. During last conference call, you have mentioned bidding on…

Doug Bathauer

Monthly orders...

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. And you also talked about being able to displace other companies in the lower conductive space. Is there any update on that? How you [indiscernible] other companies what advantages you think you have…

Doug Bathauer

There's two answers to that. One some of the material we're talking about is commoditized material. And in the cases of the commoditized materials that's actually rather straightforward. Our structure is a little bit leaner than a lot of competitors, so just given our relationship with Nova for example, most of the materials we're buying from them and if you've ever been to Nova, you will know that I am buying some material from across the street, so our ability to produce that's going to be less expensive. So on the more commoditized materials’ it's purely a competing on price standpoint. And our material itself wouldn't necessarily bring any competitive advantages or make it better. We would just be competing on price. So that's one step of that material.

There's another side of the material that's much more highly engineered and those kinds of materials were some of the initial orders we've actually been doing and those are materials that most people would have a very difficult time of worst engineering. And on those, those tend to be lower volumes, but very high margins. And in the case of those materials, they're very specialized and – but at this point in time, we don’t have a lot of competition for those particular ones.

So it's really kind of a two pronged approach. One high volume compete on price, you're going to end up with not – the margins are not going to be that great and then there are some of the lower volume ones that highly engineered, high margins that there's really not tons of – there wouldn’t be tons of competition on. And we're working with a couple of the distributors slice potentially manufacturers of some of that, actually adds more to that engineering on some of those very specialized materials.

Unidentified Analyst

And…

Doug Bathauer

Sorry go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

You know that’s good. Any update on the 2BS and 20, 25K that you’re updating up.

Doug Bathauer

No [indiscernible] so we haven’t been again given that backlog as it is. We haven’t been impressively pursuing those at this point either.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Last one, if not we’re doing anything in the aerospace or airline industry, trying to making a headway into the – getting one of those verticals.

Doug Bathauer

No, short answer is no. There's a lot of opportunities there, but you're also looking at a lot of lead time. And at this point the new opportunities we're pursuing are trying to be things of the shorter style cycles and shorter development cycles. And so, we have actually not been – I mean we’re still get inquiries on that area and we answered those, but aerospace is still something that – it’s a bit of a grind going into. And some of our newer opportunities we've been pursuing are things that we feel like we can get into a little bit quicker. We’ve been working a little bit more with lighting, so there is a lot of opportunities there and that sector continues to really grow, but you can also get into the market much quicker, but I agree the aerospace would be fantastic, but it's just – it’s a little tough breaking in and once you're in it, it takes a long time. So what I wanted to shy away from has been into sell cycles that are very long automotive and aerospace at the same time. So…

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right, those are my questions. Thanks Doug.

Doug Bathauer

Next question is 408 area code.

Unidentified Analyst

Doug, [indiscernible]. How you’re doing?

Doug Bathauer

Doing well. How are you doing, Bam?

Unidentified Analyst

Good and I’m hanging in there as best as we can. So a lot of – a number of questions that I had have been addressed and that's a wonderful thing. I had a couple of them that I wanted to just get a feel on. Is and why in any way associated with the things that you got going on as far as the batteries over nation environment or if not how are things going on that front?

Doug Bathauer

We have recently met with common law and know they're not involved at this point in time. Depending on how the relationship would work out in Asia and if it were Korean Battery Company for example, Hanwha just by the fact of the license agreement would have to be involved just because they would be that produces of material.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Doug Bathauer

Hanwha and we have recently as part of the Asia trip we did meet with Hanwha and the plant doing all that. Where they are is essentially the same as where they've been in the last few months. They're still approaching this high level trying to get into a lot of the automotive applications and its slow getting in there. And if I were to take Mo and Bob to move to Korea for six months, you'd see Hanwha be a lot more successful rather quickly. But from our standpoint we have to kind of choose where we do our – where we fully pay our resources so why I rather have Mo and Bob working on application here with the Tier 1, where we capture all the revenue or send them to Korea where we capture a percentage off of royalty. You know what I mean so there's still a little – they just have yet to make the real inroads on that. Again just because of the applications engineering side of things.

And see other things I didn’t add when I talked about our automobile application – I’m sorry that automotive, potential order coming up those are the kind of things that really start something ripple effects. So we actually get into a large automotive manufacturer with a large Tier 1. Next that's where you start seeing some ripples – will ripple all the way back to Korea as well with some of their large auto manufacturers.

Because again Bob, you're not seeing as hardly any conductive plastic being used in cars at all and a lot of has to do with, it's not being used because it's not being used yet. Since the work that starts getting used, you start seeing much more wide acceptance.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, certainly. So just an idea to toss out there, I don't know how Hanwha feels about that but maybe they can take one of their design engineers who needs a little more cockpit time on this stuff and send them over to work with Bob for a while and try to learn how some of that process goes, so we can take that little bit.

Doug Bathauer

Those are some of the discussions we have had.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Doug Bathauer

And actually the license agreements lends itself towards that on a fee basis that we're more than willing to do that for them.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure.

Doug Bathauer

But we’d like to see how that continues to play out and we'll see how well we're able to leverage this automotive thing as well. I really have the strong sense that will little provide quite a bit leverage all the way around. Once you're in there you're doing it, its different than talking about it.

Unidentified Analyst

Are you seeing any pushback or any difficulty associated with – let's just general term it as company’s liability with the Tier 1s or anything because the stock price and cash flow and I thought the thing is that causing you any heartaches with those guys?

Doug Bathauer

No, I know different than we've had since the inception of the company. No, I mean I'm just being candid about it.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure, sure.

Doug Bathauer

In your nuts and part when you look at it from a – we’ve almost always had some sort of manufactured it in some place as well. And part of that has to deal with you don't want to be looked at as small little company that could shut down overtime, which is how purposely you’re going to look at it. So we have been able to leverage Jasper, we've been able to leverage Nova and we can actually leverage Hornblower was well on all of these things. So that's if we were just us all by ourselves without anything strategic some of these could be a real challenge for us. So yeah that's a great question and it is something that would be an issue without that.

Unidentified Analyst

Well I know part of your strategy was putting all those things into place and being ready for the “tsunami” and that type of thing and obviously your control over the way this was looked out of leverage and scope and I was just wondering if that was an impediment still.

Doug Bathauer

It's not an impediment just because we have those other people that we can we can rely on for that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay so the creative financing that should do and as far as trying to get some dollars in and so forth has any of that being a part of let's say group some batteries or anything like that or is that due to some order resources?

Doug Bathauer

Two separate things. And this one has been pretty consistent enough for the last year and plus. I don't want to be dependent upon the capital markets for a lot of reasons. Some of the creative financing short term there will be some dependence on the capital markets but at the end of the day just for the company to really not just survive to thrive, funding has to come from sources outside of that. And then I spoke on the last call about more strategic type investing and I spoke before that about monetizing our portfolio and those are the things that actually are how I see this happening from a longer term perspective.

So I just look at the battery, huge opportunity with Asia. And we're not looking at that obviously a great way to sell couple batteries we're not at all, we're looking at it like this is a great opportunity to potentially monetize our battery technology.

Unidentified Analyst

So something you’ve started to do hasn’t come to fruition yet with like in ABC is something that is an alternative with the Asian front.

Doug Bathauer

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay have a good day. Well I thank you for your time the other stuff that I had has already been addressed so I appreciate what is this you have to stay there now, listen to rest of the questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright, thank you.

Doug Bathauer

657.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi Doug, it’s Jim.

Doug Bathauer

How are you doing?

Unidentified Analyst

I noticed a recent article in the Orange Country register dealing with the Karma, your $130,000 Revero. And I noticed that we had said in the past that we were going to be supplying them with connectors. Now in connection with this $130,000 Revero, that’s going to be small potatoes in relation to what they’re going to be doing in China they’re going to develop a low cost electric vehicle and with that pollution that China has that’s going to be huge. So whatever we can develop connectors, whatever that’s going to be an asset to our company, it would be hove us to contact our Asian partners and not waste any time because we want to get in on the ground floor, because this could be what we’ve been waiting for all these years.

Like I say, if you are only going to take a couple of products whether it’s battery, the batteries will be huge, however, I believe they already have a contract with A123, which you look at up, you'll find that they are quite a large distributor of various batteries. and also with Samsung but we have to get in there are you making plans to do that.

Doug Bathauer

Yes I mean I'm actually not making plans but been well underway for some time.

Unidentified Analyst

Very just wondered.

Doug Bathauer

Yes all long.

Unidentified Analyst

It’s a huge market if we get that nailed down even if it's just a couple of connectors with the billions of Chinese and not only will the Chinese be buying it, but they're going to ship those vehicles all over Asia. Like I say it’s going to be huge market and we have to jump on it and capitalize on it and I'm glad you said that you're already on top of it. Good man.

Doug Bathauer

[Indiscernible] I think when we talked about back when Karma was Fisker – yes back when Karma Fisker, we talked about that. I mean the connector thing is small because they are making thousand cars or something like that. It’s really [indiscernible]. Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

So they shipped ten of them out like I say that $130,000 vehicle doesn't even hold a candle to Tesla but the point is, is that they're going to be building these low cost electric vehicles in China and that's going to be the ticket for us. That will be our salvation Doug.

Doug Bathauer

I totally agree with you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you Doug and have a good afternoon.

Doug Bathauer

You bet. Thank you. 860 area code.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi [indiscernible]. Can you hear me?

Doug Bathauer

I can.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright. I had two quick questions and then I had a market idea for you. So I'm going to have a little trouble wrapping my head around the how disruptive the plates in the led acid batteries are how disruptive of a technology that is. So for square inch or however you want to measure volume what is the increasing capacity for average in volts using the conductive plastic versus the lead plates?

Doug Bathauer

Okay, I’m not going to get a technical answer for me because I'm capable of it. I said in all these meetings. Let me walk you through the lead acid and the bipolar a little bit. First of all, number one, nobody has been using bipolar technology even though it's been around for over 70 years. And a lot has to do with the fact that nobody was really serious about making advancements in lead acid period. It's really just been in the last less than ten years that you're starting to see that real advancement in it. And along with that is coming advancement in bipolar plate technology. And right now the real advantage has to do with manufacturing, because right now most of the bipolar plates that are made is several processes.

In order to make a bipolar plate, you're going to make a plate that oftentimes that may start with plastic I’m just talking about in a standard bipolar plate, we’ll will start with that or some metallic form and then there's multiple processes that go into place after that.

You're going to be tasting pasting and blueing other pieces on top of that. When you're using that are conductive plastic you're cutting out multiple manufacturing steps because the plastic in and of itself is conductive and you don't have to make it conductive in order to work in the bipolar plate. That's the big advantage, it’s timing, it’s certainly is conductive as any other plate out there, but it's the ability to manufacture it differently is where the real advantage comes because it's inherently conductive but that has to make it so.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright, so it’s comparable in its capacity and then you get a huge advantages of lead reduction and manufacturing process.

Doug Bathauer

Correct…

Unidentified Analyst

And…

Doug Bathauer

And these are going to have the ability to make various sizes and shapes and all that whereas you can’t do that currently with everything else.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright. Another thing is I want to be a little broad ideas on how you're positioned in the market for actual conductivity of your plastic? Is your plastic like you needing are top rated conducted plastic out in the marketplace today?

Doug Bathauer

It is, but it doesn't matter. If you go back a long time ago and that's kind of how the company had promoted. So we are the most conducted plastic in the world almost as conductive – as copper. But that really doesn't – being the most conductive doesn't generate sales, it's being able to take your material and provide solutions. And that's really what we have found was that you can take our material can compare side by side I mean you have to go back several years to see a press release about this where we were 30% more conductive than a competitor. More comparative, more conductive doesn't necessarily equal more sales. What is sales is provide a solution, be within stack and be cost competitive.

So yes and that's what we did. We thought for a long time by being the best and the most conductive is what was it was going to do for your and we were wrong. It just doesn't work. Yes well that's great, but you have to be able to come in with all the price, targets and everything else on top of all that.

Unidentified Analyst

I just want to share one thing as far as a disruptive technology for conductive plastic and something that may really revolutionize that, we have A123 Corporation is out there. I was watching this PBS Nova program and they were saying is the issue with – the big issue with lithium batteries is they explode if they short out. And I guess they’re saying that they use a liquid currently between the anode and the diode and then when it gets hot it steams and blows up in flames.

So they have on this PBS Nova program to look at this guy developed a battery that would never short out or blow up because they put conductive plastic between the lithium anode and diode or the positive and negative plates. And probably if you have seen that or if you were looking into that contact that guy because it just looked like an incredible application for you guys in the lithium battery space. It was…

Doug Bathauer

I don’t see that. We actually haven't done much with lithium ion space in the last few months. There's a lot of automotive company we've been working with not using our material as a conductor for the lithium-ion but using of the shielding and then there's a – while there's another application or some – using that some sort of shielding that’s a great suggestion, we just haven't – we haven't looked at into that one specifically.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, because I think if you have a really – if you're well positioned in the market. And I think it's seemed like it was just the guy had like a prototype that was just seemed like a very early technology but it seemed. And I don't know it just be something interesting to look into see if he's got something really comparable to the standard of lithium-ion batteries are made now. So I just want to give you a heads up about that.

Doug Bathauer

Appreciate that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Doug Bathauer

Thanks.

Operator

Next call is a Skype call.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I just had a question I think you've touched on it a little bit but I don't know if you might be able to give a little update on ABC.

Doug Bathauer

Yes, I’ll give you just a little cookie on them, which I'd mentioned earlier in the call that they are – they designed their license agreement in North America. This latest one was with Trojan another one they announced earlier in the year with Johnson Controls. Johnson is a biggie. So for us what’s really been interesting is the fact that ABC is really paving the way for bipolar technology as a whole. And I can't really give you a real specific update as far as where we are with ABC other than the fact that its still a great relationship we've recently – we're recently walking into their new facility. They just expanded as an 80,000 square foot facility up in North Central Michigan.

But it's just seen bipolar validated is what really is a good thing for us because I've been saying for a while. We have – the problem we have the best bipolar plate out there. Because there's no batteries to put it into, it becomes a little bit challenging or nobody using that technology of bipolar plates. So ABC somebody would still continue to work with real closely. And stay in contact with them on a regular basis. And again the batteries we've made to this point have all been done with have been made inside the ABC greenfield technology format.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Doug Bathauer

Appreciate the question.

Operator

And then last question is from 406 area code.

John Quackenbush

Hi, Doug.

Doug Bathauer

Hello.

John Quackenbush

Hello, Doug.

Doug Bathauer

Hello. You got me?

John Quackenbush

Hello. Yes.

Doug Bathauer

Yes, go ahead.

John Quackenbush

Yes. This is John Quackenbush. I have a couple quick…

Doug Bathauer

Go ahead, I'm ready John.

John Quackenbush

Yes, a couple of questions about the part that got rejected that you're going to make.

Doug Bathauer

Yes.

John Quackenbush

About the vehicle is it electric hybrid or just standard without giving anything.

Doug Bathauer

As I said, it’s a vehicle platform. So it’s all kinds of cars. So this is a part that is the same across several different vehicles so it's going to be an electric cars and hybrid cars, standard cars, its going to be – it'll be a lot of different vehicles.

John Quackenbush

Yes, that answers that question. So will it also be across the industry going through?

Doug Bathauer

Yes.

John Quackenbush

Eventually?

Doug Bathauer

Yes, that was kind of one of the points I was trying to make earlier is, it could go across all cars all things it can just work out great. So I'm not looking at sort of [indiscernible] it's what it could potentially lead to.

John Quackenbush

Okay. And just a comment on the aviation thing I know you said in be in the time involved in aviation I know a little bit about the long process to get there. However, lightweight is obviously more important in aviation even than cars. In the industry went to nickel cadmium and there were problems with thermal runaways and things like that. And a lot of companies have gone back – lead-acid like my particular company is all lead-acid now. But they’re the same old lead acid so that is a potential market down the line. And if there was a lighter and I know the bipolar is lighter. So that would have a great – some great aviation applications.

Doug Bathauer

Yes, I agree with you on that, that's where all along we've been saying we want to partner up with the right battery companies and doing that, that’s going to get us into pretty much all areas and sectors and all that.

John Quackenbush

Yes, those are my questions.

Doug Bathauer

All right, appreciate it, John.

John Quackenbush

Thanks Doug.

Doug Bathauer

And I'm not sure I want – I'm going to try one more I'm not sure there's actually a call – let me just try here. Okay, if you're on with a question this is – there's no data for you, so I'm not sure if you're on or not.

Harvey Wodka

Doug, Harvey Wodka.

Doug Bathauer

Harvey Wodka, it’s you.

Harvey Wodka

Yes, where we standing on the private placement?

Doug Bathauer

We haven't been doing any.

Harvey Wodka

So we're done with that?

Doug Bathauer

As it stands right now, we're not actually trying to do any private placements. Its kind of back to what we're saying earlier – we're trying to be a little bit more creative with this funding, given where the stock is.

Harvey Wodka

Okay, what’s the outstanding, what’s the lower stock price on those?

Doug Bathauer

On the private placement?

Harvey Wodka

On the warrants that were issued with those.

Doug Bathauer

I'm sorry, I think it's $0.20 I'm not really sure.

Harvey Wodka

Okay.

Doug Bathauer

I just can't remember.

Harvey Wodka

Whole lot of the…

Doug Bathauer

I apologize. Excuse me?

Harvey Wodka

Are there still a lot of warrants outstanding?

Doug Bathauer

No, there’s not a lot of warrants outstanding, there are still some.

Harvey Wodka

Okay. And then insider buying I noticed that there’s a little bit of insider buying gone in the open market?

Doug Bathauer

Yes.

Harvey Wodka

That's good.

Doug Bathauer

Well, I mean there comes a point in time when the price gets little stupid. So I mean you got – I felt like I needed to be buying, enough of me so which is my personal opinion as a person so, yes.

Harvey Wodka

Okay. Have you seen anything with Berry plastics have been developed?

Doug Bathauer

It’s somebody we’ve talked to over the years, right now there is not anything we are actively working on with them. But obviously familiar with them and I think there’s a lot of people so I mean their headquarters is all of 30 miles from ours, right. There is not anything we're currently and actively working on with them. And I think car has – we haven’t – some facilities a lot of packaging and things like that. So it's not really in our wheelhouse as far as what we do.

Harvey Wodka

Okay, last question you're doing anything with the military industrial complex and things like that.

Doug Bathauer

Not really, it's same thing it’s a bandwidth thing. But we really aren't doing much with that right now.

Harvey Wodka

Okay.

Doug Bathauer

There’s certainly a couple of military folks we're talking to but nothing – there's nothing really pending there anything on that.

Harvey Wodka

Okay. Bring this home.

Doug Bathauer

Appreciate it, Harvey.

Harvey Wodka

All right, thanks a lot.

Doug Bathauer

Well, as always everyone, appreciate your continued support. The last two, three months have been particularly rough. Thanks for hanging in there. We're doing the best we can here on this front. We'll continue to keep you posted, there's not another actual financial filing due out. It will be our 10-K so it will be longer than three months that that comes out. Again, any questions you have on this current one, shoot me an e-mail, shoot Scott or Eric an e-mail. I will be more than happy to get through some of those questions like some of the specific more than Harvey just add – I’d be more than happy to get through those unless what we can on that. Again, appreciate everything. Everybody have a good week, take care.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.