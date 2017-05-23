Sprint's CEO Marcelo Claure Presents at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference Transcript

May 22, 2017 3:40 PM ET

Executives

Marcelo Claure - President and CEO

Analysts

Phil Cusick - J.P. Morgan

Phil Cusick

Hi. Thanks for joining us. My name is Phil Cusick. I cover the telecom and cable space here at J.P. Morgan. I want to welcome Marcelo Claure, CEO of Sprint. Marcelo joined Sprint in August of 14th after building Brightstar, starting in 1997 eventually selling global business to SoftBank. I want to thank you for coming. You haven’t been here before. So I know you are busy.

Maybe we can start with just sort of an overview of how you are thinking about the business. Sprint has been sort of consistently turning the business and you have a little better visibility today than you did a year ago. What’s the latest on your mind?

Marcelo Claure

I mean, well, first, thanks for having me here. This is the first time that joined this conference, so excited to be here to be able to talk a little about all the good stuff that’s going around the Sprint. I think it’s interesting times I had, because I say that finally we are in a good position for a lot of different things to happen and wouldn’t say the same three years ago.

Three years ago Sprint was the company in trouble and I think over the course of the last three years the company, the team has done a really good job. I wouldn’t say completely turning around the business, but if you look at, where we sit today, where we were three years ago, it’s a world of difference.

When you look at where our networks sits today. It's remarkable to see where -- how much our network has improved. How we have been able to do a lot without spending a lot of money, which was one of our goals. Look at our customer acquisition. We have gone from losing $1 million -- losing $1.5 million handsets, I mean, that’s all the way to adding close to a 1 million customers last year.

From a financial performance, it's been the best operating income over the less than years. It’s been the best EBITDA over the last nine years. We are back to revenue growth which is quite important for us. We are able to generate adjusted free cash flow, when if you go back two years it was negative $5 billion, over the course of last two years, have been positive this year. So we have a five-year plan that we've been pretty prescriptive in terms of following and I think the company is now in really, really good position today, okay.

Phil Cusick

Thank you. And so as you think about the business turnaround, churn slowly coming down, gross adds also improving, but the industry is not getting any easier. The market is relatively saturated. AT&T and Verizon are pressuring even harder on price. What’s your confidence level that you can continue this, the slow improvement that you have been going through?

Marcelo Claure

We -- when we look at, unless we have got both businesses, or well, even including enterprise, when you look at our consumer postpaid business has gone from negative 1.5 to positive 400, to positive 930 and our goal this year is, we intent to generate more handset net adds than last year. So business will continue to grow. We have a great value proposition that consumers like, so we feel very good about our continued steady growth, I mean, no difference relates to that.

When you look at our prepaid business, it's really hard to turnaround two businesses at the same time. So we focus on consumer postpaid. We said we are going to put a more attention into prepaid business. We had a great quarter. In which we are back to handset net add positive. That’s been really good.

When you look at our enterprise business, those are business I use to believe customer’s SMB sector and our big enterprise business, both business are now back to handset net add positive and that was hard, because that took a -- it is harder to sell to the company but it is also testament that our brand today is at an all time high. We subscribe to something called YouGov Brand Index which basically measures brand and our brand today is best has been over the course of the last 10 years. So when you combine that we believe that we will continue to execute our five-year. It’s a steady plan. It’s one that growth million plus customers a year and nothing will change the trajectory that we are in.

Phil Cusick

Okay. And Tarek had been messaging for a while sort of willingness to raise prices and you went from $90 for five, I think to four for $120 few months ago. You just re-launched that $90 for five plan, what’s the thinking around that?

Marcelo Claure

Well, the thinking of that is, we don't capture lot of three, four, five, customers, so to us we look at which is really two for $90, at this point and that’s an introductory price and lines three, four, five basically will pay like normal customers after one year.

The biggest challenge that Sprint has is convincing customers to come to Sprint, because as you know, when -- we didn't have a great network three years ago and the brand was not at its best place, but what we found is, as we bring customers that willing to come and in the state that’s why last year was the best year in the company has had in many years. So to us line three, four and five, just imagine customers come. They will test the service and a year later they are paying what they would have paid normal.

So it’s an investment that we. So two for $90 or two for $120, we move those around. We got to look at it just for the first two lines the way we look at it. Normally, we don’t attract the lot of three, four, five in this case. We are moving entire family from Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile, they come for one year free lines three, four, five and then after that they say, we have done this for a while.

I mean, I don’t know if you remember, I think, 2014 we did 10 lines for $100, now -- not obviously, not 10 people came, but the average was 4.5 to 5 lines and basic pay two for $100 and then they had to pay three, four and five and we wanted to go through that cycle at least once to make sure the customers were okay with getting their bill substantially high, substantially increase after three, four and five after one year and customers are good.

Our churn is under control. So we have done this plenty of times and it’s okay to be open to your customers and say, look, we wanted to come with your family and we appreciate when you come with family and we are going to make it easy for lines three, four or five, which are basically children to come and to be free for one year and after that if you like your service you stay. We found, just but being very honest with our customers families are coming now.

Phil Cusick

And you’ve got sort of as expected level of up-sell from those customers from ’14, ’15?

Marcelo Claure

Yeah. I mean, we actually done up-sell. What happens is, is part of the contract, after year one line three, four, stopping free and customers start paying.

Phil Cusick

Okay.

Marcelo Claure

So, now before we did something that’s bolder for we did last quarter, we needed to test the concept and we did that on late ’14 and it had worked out quite well. As it relates to increasing prices, we have been increasing the price of our limited to our base customers by $10. We've done it twice since I become CEO and customers have an expectation that data basically doubles and triples pretty much year-over-year. Customers are okay by having an increase of $5 to $10. We've done that twice. It had not affected churn. So we feel confident in the future. As matter of fact, in order for this industry to be healthy, I think eventually all carriers will have to basically increase price in the next few years as data consumption increases.

Phil Cusick

Right. And what are the big opportunity groups for customers from here to really drive your share buyers at enterprise, families, how do you think about that?

Marcelo Claure

So we would like to go after families, what we found is, once you -- once the family comes to a carrier, they tend to stay much longer. They tend to have a lower churn profile. I’ll say, they moving, it’s harder to move the family of five from carrier to carrier, so we have been very successful again with promotions to be able to convince families to come give us a chance.

We are doing remarkably well on small and medium business in that segment. We are net positive against all three carriers for the last 12 months and what is that is those are lines that coming anywhere between five lines to 500 lines. Our enterprise business is remark, its turnaround now, now we had net add positive.

We hired Jan who was the CEO of the Vodafone Enterprise Group and he believed he wanted to do with enterprise. We have pretty much replaced most of the team and we have an energized workforce that pretty much wins new deals every week. So we will continue to play on consumer postpaid, consumer prepaid, small and medium businesses and definitely enterprise.

Phil Cusick

One of the things you use as the promotion in the last few years has been the iPhone for Life, Android for Life programs, some of those are starting to lap initial offer. What should we think about in terms of handset sales rate, upgrade rates and expense over the next couple of years?

Marcelo Claure

Yeah. So what we try to do is to have a really good value proposition for consumers. Let’s start with great network, a very reliable network that consumers can use at anytime, that’s work quite well.

Secondly, we were the legacy company unlimited, so we always believed in unlimited. So in this case we are the leaders in unlimited, as we have been doing it for many years. We're okay with being a little offering more value.

And in the third part of the stool, basically the third leg of the stool has been, how can we provide an iPhone or how can we provide the Galaxy each time those get made and that was a big frustration for customers as Apply launch a new technology. This is subset of customers we are always going to have the latest and greatest device.

So we made that part of our entire value position and we leased the devices and that had brought some really good economic gains for us and that is even third people have the right to operate their device, not everybody wants to operate at every year. So we have a certain subset of customer’s who actually operate, but there is also another set of customers who don’t -- who does operate and who will continues to pay us for a very long time on a leased.

How should you think about it as we made this part of the value proportion, what this does to our cash, it requires a little more cash, because we will always have a bigger upgrade rate than customer, but -- no our competitors, our competitors are having, I would say, the lowest upgrade cycles. We see this year upgrade at Sprint network are going to grow anywhere between 10% to 15%.

Phil Cusick

In total sort of upgrade handset sales 10% to 15%?

Marcelo Claure

Yeah. Yeah.

Phil Cusick

Okay. And then should we expect some acceleration in that over the next few quarters, because 1Q, I think, I was fairly low for you and extremely low for some of your peers?

Marcelo Claure

I mean, we are always going to be higher than our peers, because…

Phil Cusick

Yes.

Marcelo Claure

… I mean, as a value proposition 80% our sales give the right to consumer to upgrade their advice every single year. So logically that’s going to drive for consumers to one year upgrade. Now what we found for every customers, it’s simple, they signing an 18-month lease, but they are upgrading their device every 12 month, meaning they are never out of the contractor, they are continuously operating and what we found is the churn profile of those customers looks very, very favorable.

Phil Cusick

And with your Brightstar relationship, are you confident that you can offload those handsets coming back or you are going to use them for your own purposes?

Marcelo Claure

So it’s a combination of those, I mean, if you look at this year, this is a year in which we are going to give not hundreds of thousands but millions of used devices coming back. Some of them are going to go into the offshore markets, utilizing Brightstar, absolutely and some of them are going to be reutilized into some of our prepaid brands.

We have some special relationships that we will announce, that will allow us to basically put those devices back into the hands of consumers who cannot afford that iconic device on the first around. I mean, if you look at the price of iconic devices today for prepaid, they go between $650 to $1,000, and prepaid customer traditionally doesn't have that.

But prepaid customer also wants to have the latest iconic, so if they can have get it use or they can get it certified pre-owned or refurbish, there is a, I mean, the test that we have done is so far there is no limit to the market in terms of putting those refurbish or used devices back in the hands of the consumer in the U.S. market in our prepaid brands.

Phil Cusick

Okay. Got it. Let’s switch to the network side, can you talk about where your network is today. I mean, obviously, much better than it was a year, two years, three years ago, but how does it improve from here, what are the big drivers?

Marcelo Claure

Okay. So first is, we like to have third-party value that our network progress. And I would say the latest one J.D. Power. We love the way J.D. Power does the testing, because they emulate the consumer experience. And to everybody surprise, Verizon went number one, we were number two, AT&T number three and T-Mobile number four according to J.D. Power. If you look at RootMetrics we are number three. If you would ask Nielsen we are number two.

So what -- and what that tells us we are within five in business or what I tell my salespeople the network is no excuse for you not to generate your sales. And I think, overall, what we found is once consumers gives a chance, the network is as good as anybody else, in some places we are number one, in some places number two and that’s only continues to get better.

Why this gives us a tremendous amount of comfort is we have applied some basic optimization to our network. We are basically done mainly software upgrades related to 3CA or HPUE or some others.

The best part of our network comes now, which is a densification of our network which something we have been talking about and that is the ability for us to put mini macros, to put air pole, to put air strands, to put the Magic Box.

And one other thing that I wanted to, we much wanted to prove to ourselves is, if we are able to utilize our tools, we capable of being number one, no question. So what we did is we launch a secret project in which we have seven clusters in main cities and these clusters are big, they are 20x20 miles or 20x30 miles and pretty much once we are able to put our technology into all those clusters, it’s -- the results are phenomenal.

You see up immediately how we will become number one and what we have done is we actually hired companies to come and validate the concept and what we like about that is, now we have the ability to grab that cluster and basically expand this throughout the country with a proven set of tools.

And I think, if -- in last earnings call we have been able to discuss that we have densification strategy in terms of using macros, using our mini macros or small cells than we just did an alliance with the cable company in which we were able to basically put our small cells into the cable infrastructure and be able to generate amazing results.

So we feel extremely comfortable that we will continue to improve and again we have made a public commitment to be number one or number two not only in reliability which is where we are now, but basically in pretty much every metric you can measure in network by the 2018.

Phil Cusick

So this seems like the beginning of the promise that we sort of hope for when SoftBank involves with Sprint six years ago and sort of driving new technologies and innovation…

Marcelo Claure

Four years ago.

Phil Cusick

I guess, it’s only four years, I apologies. Seems like longer, so, and yet, we really haven’t seen that big push with capital and now you are talking about doubling CapEx this year. Is that enough? Is it -- can you really drive the business faster or is there still level of capital constrains that you feel like which don’t have the money to really drive as fast as we like?

Marcelo Claure

So that’s a huge misconception. We have never had a capital constrain as it relates to spending CapEx. What -- we were always challenge with, I says, is there really a need to spend as much as everybody else to create a great network experience and I think that’s a huge misconception of the industry that you set up a cap and I have seen even in -- within my team, you set up a CapEx budget and then people fight hard to go spend that money. And in many cases without need or they go by gear or they try to do unnatural things in order to basically hit that CapEx number.

Look at the quality of our network and look how much money we have spent. We have spent the lowest amount of CapEx in -- and be able to deliver the fastest progress than anybody else. Now, why, because we spent a lot of money before through our network vision we were the higher spenders as it relates to the number of customers that we have.

So we have set up a really good foundation, very good place now. We are going to do massive densification of our network. We plan to deploy millions of Magic Boxes. And what we told -- the way we look at it we should be spending plus minus $4 billion for the next three years and that should allow us to get where we want to get with the network.

Phil Cusick

Nationally.

Marcelo Claure

Nationally, absolutely.

Phil Cusick

Okay. And so the small cost they can really push this into a much, much bigger footprint over the next three years with that level of CapEx?

Marcelo Claure

100%, I mean, so we planned to do two things, obviously, we planned to make our network better in the places that we play. But we have also started a program in which we are going to continue to expand the network in places where traditionally Sprint wasn’t. America has grown his neighborhood that has grown in areas that we really didn’t expand and we plan to continue to expand them. When we expand in those places, we utilize some traditional tools like putting your gear on a traditional tower company, utilizing the macro infrastructure, but then leveraging with old innovation that we have been able to build with SoftBank.

Phil Cusick

Okay. And as you think about, I mean, a topic that I am sure on a lot of people’s minds, the potential to combine Sprint with another carrier whether that's one of the things that have been speculator to something completely different. How do you think about the potential of the business that you have laid within the existing company versus the opportunity your risk of going out into any transaction?

Marcelo Claure

First thing we need to do was fix Sprint, right. I think today we are in a really good position. I think what makes us very different than any other carrier or any other potential company there is that the strategic opportunity is around that, right. When you look at SoftBank today, it’s quite a diversified company, special after this weekend when Masa was able to fulfill his dream of having the SoftBank vision fund that’s going to make SoftBank an incredibly diversified company involve in many lines of businesses, which means unlike other carriers that this is their own business where consolidation is must, to Masa it’s not.

To Masa, the way we look at the business is, we have to figure out what's going to get the highest shareholder return. Obviously, he owns 85% of the company, so he is looking in terms of what's going to generate the highest return. So we look at deals very different. We look at -- we like consolidation is the most for us as well as lot of other partners and that’s important to know.

And secondly, we have evaluate in terms of what's better for Sprint's, right. The good thing is we have a five-year turnaround plan. We are executing exactly as we had forecasted, so we feel very good on the future of Sprint. However, when you look at potential opportunities, doing a deal with another carrier like the usual suspect, when you look at what can be done, it’s pretty amazing if you think about having a company almost the size of AT&T and Verizon in which you combine the two mavericks and you create two of our charge mavericks that will continues to fight for consumers but now with the different scale. I mean the synergies are pretty interesting when we look at the set of synergies.

Now at the same time when you look at a different type of merger, potential cable companies, you look at the synergies they are quite similar and I think a lot of people don't understand, but when you look at potential your business combined with one or two or three cable companies, they seem to get together to do things. The synergies are normal, because you look at, there are different types. The traditional operating synergies and there is also network synergies. They are quite relevant when you are going to build the 5G networks in terms of infrastructure the cable companies have.

You look at tax synergies. Sprint has an accumulated set of NOLs. There is churn synergies has been proven in Europe or different places where you have the traditional merge between the cable company or -- and a wireless company how both businesses get better. I mean from a churn perspective, both the wireless customers and the cable customers. So when you look at a set of synergies and we look that, I will tell you, there is not much difference in the value of synergies between the horizontal or the vertical deal.

Phil Cusick

Yeah. On a nationwide cable company type deal?

Marcelo Claure

On a -- I mean, there is no nationwide cables, but they sort of something we had like.

Phil Cusick

[Inaudible] (20:32)

Marcelo Claure

Yeah.

Phil Cusick

Yeah. Okay. And again as you think about that the 2.5 spectrum which is a tremendous asset. Is there value destruction in pulling it apart if necessary in a deal or in separating that asset or is it better to be held together and really go in one direction or another?

Marcelo Claure

That’s just another possibility we are evaluating.

Phil Cusick

Yeah.

Marcelo Claure

I mean, you evaluate horizontal, vertical, standalone and you evaluate potential, what gives you with so much spectrum. Again, the message is, we are very happy with the trajectory of the business, but when you look at the numbers -- the synergy numbers that you look with or with another carrier, they are just enormous. I mean, you don't get that by just continues to grow slowly every year.

Phil Cusick

Right.

Marcelo Claure

I mean, the numbers are enormous, I mean, they are much larger in our opinion of what so many analysts have suggested in terms of 30 billion of synergies. We will look at a significantly more than that, it is -- but that is our premium. I mean, we don’t know the other peoples businesses, but assuming that they wanted similar to what we do, they just use synergies.

Phil Cusick

Is there a leverage level that you think you would be comfortable with combining the two companies?

Marcelo Claure

I think it depends on who remains in control, right. I mean, there's -- it depends when you are looking at the T-Mobile or ourselves, there is two different styles, right. I would think the -- I think the Germans are little bit more conservative. I think, Masa, is one that has always like to be leveraged, again, no problem with that. So it’s just a different sort of styles in terms of how will you run the company, but I mean, both companies today are -- is starting to deliver themselves. I guess, it’s just different set of styles of the different set of owners.

Phil Cusick

Okay. Speaking of delevering, you’ve talked about cash flow trajectory over the next few years and you generated cash last year. How should we think about that over this year?

Marcelo Claure

So, it is quite interesting, because in order to understand Sprint business you have got to look deep into what the one year operator do to us, I mean, the fact that we have a higher handset velocity than the rest.

Phil Cusick

Right.

Marcelo Claure

That basically consumes a lot of cash. But I think last year our device working capital was in the tune of $3 billion that we have invested and this year it’s going to be the $4 billion, $4.5 billion range, so you’ve got an extra $1 billion, $1.5 billion more. So that -- when you divide and split the business say without a device or the working -- with the working capital that you need for device financing or core operating business generates tremendous amount of cash flow.

So now the big challenge that I have given Tarek is let’s figure out a way how we can neutralize the cash flow that we can from the handset -- from the handset businesses. And there are sufficient structures that you can build like in order that allows you to pay your vendor on extended payment basis and then that vendor gets paid on whatever normal terms they do.

So we are going to start looking at that in terms of I want to neutralize, I want to -- you never get to neutralize, but I want to try to get us close to neutral as we can or device working capital in order for us -- for the normal or core operating business to generate free cash. So lot of moving pieces, but I mean, we made a commitment that we are going to be a net cash positive last year. We did it. This year there is going to be more investment in CapEx and there is that extra handset that we are going to have to work on we have to try to provide a similar results that we did last year.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Phil Cusick

Okay. I want to try and open up to the audience for maybe one or two questions. If you have a question raise your hand and in the meantime, and in addition to the handset costs, I think, some people were surprised that there wasn’t an announcement of a big cost cutting program? You talked, like it was in January about something more than $500 million in working capital or you wouldn’t be here still -- $500 million in cost you wouldn’t be here. Is there still like sort of continuous cost effort that’s being reinvested in the rest of the business or is there less of an effort today to cut cost than we had?

Marcelo Claure

So there was a little confusion on our last earnings call that happens when your Chairman shows up unannounced a couple of days before. So there is a little confusion. So that made us, there is nothing has changed. Our DNA of thinking cost out, I mean, I still look at a company like Sprint and I compare to my previous company and there's just a lot of cost to take out, absolutely nothing has changed. We expect to take out a couple of billion dollars of cost. We are going to invest this year in densification our network. We are going to invest this year in our expanding our distribution. We are going to do some massive investment. But even after that we expect to bring I would say anywhere between $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion of net cost reduction after the expenses that we have done. So nothing, I mean, there is still -- and then the year later and the year later there is still room to take out when you look at the company like Sprint.

Phil Cusick

So let me make sure I understand, so net cost reduction $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion this year.

Marcelo Claure

That’s correct.

Phil Cusick

It’s full year this year versus last year is that sort of 4Q to 4Q run rate?

Marcelo Claure

This is basically, we are going to take out an extra $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion in excess of what we -- in excess of the extra. The other $5 billion our -- that we have taken out over is 2014.

Phil Cusick

And this is net cost reduction.

Marcelo Claure

Correct.

Phil Cusick

So when we exclude the handset sort of stuff then the rest of the business.

Marcelo Claure

Correct.

Phil Cusick

Got it. And what are the big targets for that?

Marcelo Claure

Well, we have a lot of transformation initiatives, I mean, the digitalization of our business is going to be quite relevant for us. I mean, we have been little by little digitalizing our business, last year our digital business grew over 100 plus percent, that’s definitely an important area in terms of how we manage the business. We continue to take cost reductions in our -- in the carrier side of the business. I would say, we have more and more customers now. We only have two rate plans in our business and pretty much two handset. There's no reason why customers shouldn’t be buying online and customers shouldn’t be serve online. We are going to continue to hit IT, cost of service. I mean, we have a long list or thousand initiatives that we review on a weekly basis and continue to take cost out.

Phil Cusick

Just laughing. And talk to us about liquidity, the balance sheet has been fairly large and you’ve got some movement back and forth again on the handset side. How you pay for handsets. What should we be thinking about the balance sheet and liquidity overall in the business?

Marcelo Claure

So this is a constant challenge that we have, right. If you want to generate free cash flow, right. So therefore in many cases you sell your receivables, when the company really doesn't need any cash, which is quite interesting. I think last time we reported we were sitting on $8 billion of cash. We are sitting on $11 billion of liquidity sufficient to meet our obligations.

At the beginning it wasn’t like that. You had -- we had going concern issues. We had to go raise money in the bond market at 9%. I mean if you look at the way we are sitting today our liquidity is perfectly fine. We are, I think, last time we went to the market was in the mid-3%, which was quite nice and we are sitting on sufficient cash to meet our obligations. We have availability, every banker has come and said, we have a lot of availability if you wanted to do more call spectrum lease or network lease or handset lease, allows to raise money between 3% to 4%, which very different.

And I go back and this is constant source of tension where every -- when you want to generate free cash you can securitize your receivables and be able to bring more cash. But we don’t want to bring more cash, because you…

Phil Cusick

Okay.

Marcelo Claure

… cash that you bring. So it’s a balance that you’ve got to do. And I tell you the way we run the business is or the instructions that I have given to my finance team is, look, don’t care so much on reporting free cash on a quarterly basis in order to satisfy analyst opinion, care most that we are running the business and if we can pay less interest expense by not bringing cash that’s what we are going to do.

Phil Cusick

Okay. Let’s go back into distribution for a minute, you talked about the digital transition, but you also talking about expanding stores a lot. What's the mix there and can you be more efficient while also driving a lot more stores?

Marcelo Claure

Yeah. I mean one thing really you are going to do is you get hedge your bets in this industry. You read articles how retail is dead and how everybody is going out of business in retail and at the same time you open store and you know exactly we have a pretty good tool that we know exactly the productivity of new customers and operators that our stores going to generate.

So you basically hedge your bets and what you try to do is you try to grow by doing some indirect distribution basically own by dealers and you try to push much digital sales if you can. Last year was great because every one of our channels hit their numbers and they did with an excess. So you’ve got to continuously be monitoring both.

What are we doing from distribution? We are tremendously under distributed at least from a company-owned, so we are growing from a 1,000 company-owned store to what 1,800, so it’s a big growth for Sprint. We are going to add 100 stores. We are going to add over a 1,000 boosters in our prepaid business. So that’s big growth. I mean, Sprint hadn’t open stores in many years. At the same time we are growing through dealers. So it’s a combination of direct and indirect growth.

Phil Cusick

And as we think about postpaid ARPUs starting to heal, prepaid starting to come back, seems like the service revenue of the business, if not this quarter or next quarter, it’s pretty close to bottom. What is it do to the team to be running the business and start to be looking at a revenue growing business rather than decline. What do you think in terms of opportunities that might open up?

Marcelo Claure

So our service revenue, I mean, I wouldn’t claim victory yet, this quarter or next quarter, but it's pretty stable now.

Phil Cusick

Yeah.

Marcelo Claure

And if we continue to add customers, logic says, that it’s going to grow. I think a lot of time if we look too much at ARPU and you have sort of -- we are going to look more at ARPU, our average billing per user, which is something we have been able to remain constant. When you look at our entire revenue, I mean, last year was remarkable for us, because it was a first year in which we actually grew the operating revenue of the company. That I would say that is the first sign of the real turnaround. I mean, you have got to grow revenues in order for you not to shrink. So it’s part of our plan.

So we will continue to grow revenues, service revenue stable, get back to growth pretty soon, our handset revenue is growing, things are looking exactly the same way we have plan and exactly same way we have forecasted.

Phil Cusick

Okay. One more and I will ask you to wrap up. The prepaid business, Boost has been rebounding and I was laughing when formerly aggressive prepaid player said that someone else irrational. But have you -- do you really believe that the prepaid business is, A, stable business that is durable, and B, is the profitable business overtime for Sprint?

Marcelo Claure

So, this prepaid business is highly competitive. It’s one business that if you make the right investments you will grow, right. And you’ve seen Metro, you have seen Prickett, you’ve seen us, last quarter was a really good quarter. What we have done we have made it simple to our business. First thing that we are going to do is we are going to have competitive rate plans, so pretty much, we are not going to let Metro basically beat us as it relates to pricing. We let that happen for year, year and half. We are going to have the most competitive plan as it relates to handsets that the same pricing handset. You have to grow distribution in prepaid. That’s one you hasn’t gone digital at all, so what we are doing is best price and rate plans, best price on handsets and grow distribution and do some local marketing and start gaining customer.

Is it business profitable? What we do is we look at the CLV or the customer life value average of each customers and pretty much every customer that we bring is profitable. You try to minimize subsidy and then your basic leverage and existing network that you have. So we look at the business profitable and also we look at potentially how come some of these prepaid customers eventually wants to have 12 consecutive monthly payments and they have a good credit record of payment than you basically graduate them and take them into postpaid as a future strategy.

Phil Cusick

Good. Good. Thank you very much.

Marcelo Claure

Thank you.

Phil Cusick

Nice to see you.

Marcelo Claure

Nice to see you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.