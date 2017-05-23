OncoCyte's (OCX) CEO Bill Annett Discusses Data from the 300 Patient R&D Validation Study Call (Transcript)

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEMKT:OCX)

Data from the 300 Patient R&D Validation Study Conference Call

May 22, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Great, thank you Shanon. We appreciate everyone joining us on this afternoon's conference call and webcast to review the full data from OncoCyte's lung cancer diagnosis test study. The study results were presented today at the American Thoracic Society and National Conference by its lead author Dr. Anil Vachani, Associate Professor of Medicine with the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania and were announced by OncoCyte in the press release issued following the presentation.

On the call today from OncoCyte are Bill Annett, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lyndal Hesterberg, Ph. D. Senior Vice President, Research and Development, and Kristine Mechem, VP Marketing and Planning. In addition, we're pleased to have Dr. Vachani on the call as well.

Before turn the call over to Mr. Annett, I'd like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, the company will make some projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. We encourage you to review the company’s filings with SEC including without limitation the company’s Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify the specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements.

These factors may include without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or the commercialization of potential diagnostic tests, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory certifications, uncertainty in the timing of the training reimbursement authorization from third party payers; need and ability to obtain future capital and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Therefore, actual law comes in results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

OncoCyte expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise may be required by applicable law.

Bill Annett

Thanks Michael. So I would like to welcome everyone to our conference call to discuss the compelling data from our 300 patient lung Cancer diagnostic test, R&D validation study, which we presented today at the American Thoracic Society Meeting in Washington DC by Dr. Anil Vachani.

On today's call I would to accomplish three main objectives. First, to review and discuss the data presented today, explain why the data are so compelling and what the impact could be on clinical practice. Secondly, to discuss our commercialization strategy, and finally, to discuss our comprehensive reimbursement strategy and why we are optimistic that we could begin to obtain reimbursement within 18 months of launch.

As Dr. Vachani will discuss in more detail. The study produced very positive data that were consistent with the results from The Wistar Institute study reported at the CHEST conference in October 2016. Because the data are will and excess of what we believe is necessary for a successful commercial product, we're moving ahead with our commercialization plan.

At this time I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Vachani for detailed discussion of the data. Anil?

Anil Vachani

Thanks Bill, it’s a pleasure being here, this afternoon with everyone to discuss the results of lung cancer diagnostics study I presented earlier. I will tell you that my involvement with this research actually goes back to my initial collaboration with the Wistar institute when the discovery work was ongoing, so really beginning in the mid-2000s. And I am excited to be a part of the prospective study its ongoing now.

I think the point to recognize one of the main diagnostic dilemmas that hymnologist and inference [ph] experience today is how to effectively deal with the management of patients with indeterminate lung nodules. Lung nodules are a very common problem, and this will become an even increasingly more common issue of infrequent problem as more and more patients undergo annual low-dose CT screening.

I along with a number of my colleagues and practicing physicians in the area I think agree that a molecular diagnostic tool that can help refine sort of the diagnostic algorithm and risk prediction can help patients -- help physicians to treat the patients in this space better by allowing us to better assess cancer risk in patients with lung nodules.

Many of you know lung cancer is very common disease and the deadliest cancer in United States with approximately 160,000 deaths per year, because more than half of all lung cancer patients are diagnosed [indiscernible], besides the five year survival remains quite low and if not increased meaningfully over the last several years. Given the Stage 4 disease, treatment options are limited, we believe that early detection is critical to improving patient outcomes for patients with lung cancer. And clearly an important part of this is early detection.

Survival rates rise significantly for patients with lung cancer that has Stage 1 disease, which is why early detection of lung cancer is now a high priority in United States healthcare system. However early detection, that will at across in over treatment, we know from previous studies that many patients with benign nodules are sent to follow up procedures, many of these things in basic procedures that include biopsy's and surgery and some of these procedures are costly and pose the risk patient comorbidity and mortality specially in patients who have benign disease.

So the test study data I presented today show that OncoCyte's lung cancer diagnostic test demonstrate very strong results, the optimized final classifier which utilizes 15 markers and the lung nodule sized demonstrated a sensitivity of 95%, specificity of 73% with an overall AUC of 0.92. These data are consistent with the Wistar Institute study that Bill described earlier that were presented at the CHEST meeting last year.

So what does this mean? What are this performance matrix mean to a clinical diagnostic test that could be used by clinicians? Well I think it vastly has the potential to become a way to rule out lung cancer in patients who have a suspicious nodule, in other word, a benign test result would give physicians the confidence that the nodule in that particular patient is very low risk and one that can avoid a necessary biopsy and be following with surveillance imaging.

Looking at the results from both the best Wistar and the OncoCyte studies, I'm sure that a physical standpoint their giving's are broadly similar results which, I think that serve as an initial ability to validate that the accuracy is high and the sensitivity in particular is quite good of this test. OncoCyte is now locked down this classifier or algorithm and we're using it in the company's future clinical validation studies that are now on going. And we concluded from the study that OncoCyte test appear to using nodule size alone or other risk prediction miles that exits, I think it has the clear ability to improve clinical practice in this space.

This robust lung cancer diagnostic test study data suggests that OncoCyte products could result in a major reduction in a number of risking and costly lung biopsy's performed annually in the United States, and I think this is a true fundamental advancement in the diagnostic algorithm for patients with lung cancer and will help physicians really such as myself to manage patients with indeterminate nodules better than we do currently and identify patients with early stage lung cancer better than we do currently. When it's more treatable and more likely to result in a favorable outcome.

So thanks for your time and I'll turn it back to Bill.

Bill Annett

Thanks, Anil. So I would like to review the next steps in our development process. Over next few months we’re going to continue to carry out analytical validation studies internally to refine our operational stage laboratory processes. As we've announced we’ve applied to the state of California for a CLIA certification of our commercial laboratory and we are anticipating in stating CLIA certification sometime within the next few months.

Upon CLIA certification, we’ll conduct a small CLIA lab validation study to demonstrate that the full assay system utilized in the CLIA lab provides the same results on clinical samples as those obtained in the previous study which was carried out in our separate R&D lab.

The final stage in the development program, prior to commercialization is clinical validation. During this stage, we will conduct the study using the lockdown algorithm and finalize operational procedures on a net set of approximately 300 blinded perceptively collected samples. Confirmed whether the sensitivity and specificity of the test remain within commercial parameters in the CLIA operational setting. In order to provide geographically and demographically representing sample set, we're currently collecting samples for this study from over 40 sites across the U.S. including Puerto Rico. Assuming successful completion of these steps, we anticipate launching the test in the second half of 2017.

As we've reviewed during recent calls, we believe that there is a very large market opportunity for the lung cancer diagnostic test. Based on the information from public sources, One Red's [ph] guidelines and National Lung Screening Trial data, we think there are approximately 1.4 million patients annually in the U.S. who could qualify for our test. That comes from adding the approximately 600,000 patients per year with lung nodules 8 millimeters or larger which will be our first intended use, and the approximately 800,000 additional patients with lung nodules from 5 to 8 millimeters are potential second use and that gets you to the 1.4 million patients annually who could be candidate for the test.

Assuming these 1.4 million eligible patients and a reasonable estimate of the potential pricing for a confirmatory lung cancer test, the total addressable market could exceed $4 billion per year depending of course on reimbursable pricing. Based on the predictive level of the algorithm, we believe we're well positioned to be the first company to address this $4 billion market opportunity with a novel highly accurate test. We believe we'll have a firstmover advantage that could be sustained for at least for several years.

We believe that our lung cancer diagnostic test can provide Medicare and private insurance companies dramatic savings. The price of our product just about 20% to 25% of the cost of an invasive lung biopsy which according to a recent Medicare analysis averages about $15,000 per procedure. Potential revenue to OncoCyte will depend in large measure on the test market penetration and an actual approved use levels by Medicare and health insurers.

As I stated earlier, subject to obtaining certification of our CLIA lab and the successful completion of the remaining product development steps, we plan on launching our lung cancer diagnostic test in the second half of 2017. Because of the study successful results, we are now focusing on commercialization and ramping up our commercial capabilities to anticipate launch of the test.

So, as for our commercialization strategy, it have a number of key components. One of the components is to creating physician awareness of the diagnostic dilemma and the value of our test through presentations at medical conferences. During 2016, [indiscernible] presenting positive data as data for our lung test at CHEST, and today we presented the study results at the American Thoracic Society meeting.

As our product development work continues, we expect to submit other abstracts on our lung cancer tests for presentations at leading conferences. We're also planning on submitting papers to peer review scientific journals as our R&D efforts continue. We believe that publishing papers and presenting at scientific conferences helps to validate our progress and the robustness of our product development pipeline as clinician's relay on peer review Journal articles to assess new technologies and help them understand where it will fit into their clinical practice.

In addition to the abstract presentations we are sponsoring three clinical sessions at the ATS conference this week, where key opinion leaders including Dr. Vachani are engaging with physicians around the issues of nodule management and the role of a molecular diagnostic in improving the standard care. We also have a booth ATS to raise our corporate profile with pulmonologists and thoracic surgeons.

Second component of our commercialization strategy is expanding our marketing capabilities and starting to recruit a sales force. Having robust sales and marketing capability is necessary for successful commercialization of this product and other products in our pipeline. We planned to take our long cancer diagnostic to market using a specialized direct sales force. We are actively recruiting ahead of sales and we are continuing our recruitment efforts to on board sales and market access directs as well as additional marketing functions.

Given the characteristics of lung cancer diagnostics market and our lung cancer test we believe that initiating commercialization with the small dedicated sales force is prudent, but sufficient to detail the specialist especially pulmonologist, thoracic surgeons and radiologist who are our primary targets. Many of these specialists are highly concentrated in our new large screening centers which will help to streamline our sales force sizing and territory alignment activities. Building relationships with interventional pulmonologist and large low-dose CT screening centers will [Technical Difficulty] OncoCyte.

Third component includes the commercial operations functions that we are building and is comprised of the service centers, business processes and the systems necessary to support the commercial launch. These include areas such as customer service, billing, customer relationship management, data management and reporting.

The fourth component of our commercialization plan is our robust reimbursement strategy. We continue to implement our reimbursement strategy which has been vetted with payers, much like therapeutic companies review their clinical trial designs with the FDA. We are focused both on our product development efforts and our commercial activities to maximize coverage and reimbursement. We have developed our evidence plan and clinical utility study designs and discussed them with a group of 10 key commercial and public payers representing 77 million covered lives in the United States.

The feedback we received suggests that if we meet our evidence plan and if our clinical validation and clinical studies meet our endpoints we will obtain broad coverage by both public and private payers. Our health economics analysis based on our own market research with over 200 clinicians indicates that with our targeted product profile of sensitivity and specificity our lung cancer assay can not only improve health outcomes by reducing the comorbidity and death rates resulting from avoidable biopsies, but also significantly reduce the overall spent for lung cancer screening. In order to receive favorable coverage decisions and our desired reimbursement levels, it will be necessary to provide by payers with objective proof of these economic and clinical benefits.

To that end we’re planning to carry out several post launch clinical utility studies. These studies will use real world clinical evidence illustrating both patient results and physician behavior. In particular, our studies will focus on whether physicians using our test will actually forego unnecessary biopsies if the test results come back as highly unlikely to be malignant or a defector of benign result. These studies are being designed to present payers with evidence that our test will have strong clinical utility by reducing avoidable downstream, invasive procedures and the comorbidity and mortality associated with the lung tissue biopsies.

We estimate that if adopted broadly as part of the standard of care in lung cancer diagnostics, our test could provide cost savings well in excess of $1 billion per year in United States, while maintaining the benefits of low-dose CT screening at detecting lung cancer at an early stage. However, as with any molecular diagnostic, until we provide fully developed and published evidence, establishing the clinical utility of our lung test and we receive favorable coverage decisions from payers, our revenue will be modest and will come primarily from patient payments and appeals of insurance company decisions on individual patients.

We do believe that our lung test is different than many other diagnostics and we're optimistic that we will obtain coverage. I would like to explain why? First, our product is been developed from the straight with the goal of achieving rapid reimbursement. We did our homework with the payer and with clinicians to determine whether a diagnostic could help improve the standard of care and we designed our product requirements and our R&D development plan around those unmet needs. Second, we have a well defined publication plan which is specifically designed for approving clinical utility and we have embedded it with pairs. We share with them the design and end points of our clinical trials and we got their feedback of what we will need to get coverage.

Finally, we have aggressive plan for completing robust clinical utility outcome study within 12 months of launch and we will share the results with Medicare and private insurers. We believe that clinical utility studies are especially important based on observation that are number of diagnostic tests of the companies that are been in the market for years without sound, clinical utility study outcomes have struggled to get wide payer coverage. We believe that it's substantial to have all three of these factors that I just outlined in place in order to receive reimbursement. With respect to our largest payer, Medicare, it is also important to note that because we've had our fully developed reimbursement evidence plan revived by 10 payers, including Medicare, we’re in excellent position to approach Medicare for reimbursement under their coverage with data development or CDD plan.

CDD is a preliminary coverage decision that based on a review of package of information about a test clinical validation evidence provides reimbursement at list price for all Medicare patients before final clinical utility data is submitted and final coverage decision in made. Based on recent Medicare decision for some other oncology diagnostic test, we believe we're in a very strong position to get a CDD coverage decision. This means we could have over 50% of our patients covered possibly within 18 months of launch, that’s very unusual for an innovative novel test. So this is are the reasons why the company believes that are differences between OncoCyte’s lung test and some other molecular diagnostic test that have struggled reimbursement.

In summary, we're very excited by the successful final results of our lung cancer diagnostic study or continuing to make steady progress in executing our strategic plan. We’re taking the next steps necessary to complete the development process and launch the test during the second half 2017. One launched we believe that our test have a strong revenue opportunity by gaining the first mover in the $4 billion market for a novel highly accurate lung cancer diagnostic.

Raymond Myers

Yes, thank you. And Bill, congratulations on the excellent results. I wanted to ask you specifically, what are some of the metrics you feel are most important for clinically useful and commercially successful test? And how did the results presented today support that clinical utility in your mark?

Bill Annett

Thanks Ray. Well we are very excited about the results that we presented today. The study that Anil presented provides independent confirmation of Wistar's work. And as you're seeing gives broadly comparable results. So we now need to confirm those results in our upcoming clinical validation study. And I think that some of the key factors as we've discussed are sensitivity and specificity. And we gave those results today. And again, they are broadly comparable with Wistar's work.

Raymond Myers

Great. In what ways does the study results today in your mind derisk the lung indication of OncoCyte. And then relatively speaking, how high are the risk hurdles ahead of you in the launch process?

Bill Annett

So, I think that again, this was the first independent verification of the Wistar work which was presented at the CHEST conference last October. So I think that's a very important milestone that we in our lab, using our samples on our equipment, we're able to provide broadly similar results to Wistar and confirm their study. So I think that's an important step. As we've mentioned, there is a number of other steps here when we try to get the CLIA certification in place, and then we will be going ahead with our upcoming clinical validation study. And that study will give the final evidence as to whether what sorts of results the test will have in the real world and clinical practice.

Raymond Myers

Great. And last, what did you learned and what was the most surprising during this study or in the overall lung program in general?

Bill Annett

Anil maybe sort of any thoughts on that?

Anil Vachani

Well, the question, what was most surprising?

Bill Annett

Yes.

Anil Vachani

I apologize, but maybe could you clarify the question, are you asking around surprising in terms of the results or in conducting the study?

Raymond Myers

Any key learnings, did you learn anything in these clinical programs that was surprising or unexpected?

Anil Vachani

I don't think anything obvious. I mean I think that I'm always impressed to see that in a very large multi-center, 29 center study, that the results that we expect from patients with lung nodules ranging in the size ranging between 5 and 30 millimeters. The reality is that we've confirmed over and over with these studies of the risk of cancer remains sort of in the middle range. I mean this study it's 40% range or 47% range. And that sort of highlights the clinical conundrum that we face that many of these nodules are identified and it's very difficult to predict who has cancer and who doesn’t.

Sso I'm not sure that a surprise, it's an interesting result because I like to see that space validity and the trial is there and documents of these -- that many of these larger nodules are -- can be benign and that we're probably doing procurers on many patients who don’t need them. So maybe not a surprise, but an interesting reconfirmation of what we know.

Bruce Jackson

First question for Dr. Vachani, if you could talk a little bit about physician adoption, some of the rate limiting factors and how quickly doctors could adopt the test? What are the things that you think that doctors need to see before they start ordering the test widely or do they have enough data right now to start ordering the test?

Anil Vachani

Did you say data right now?

Bruce Jackson

Right now, yes.

Anil Vachani

I think as Bill has described nicely, this remains a test that show some very nice promise in this verification study and I think that clearly I would say that the clinical validation study needs to be moving forward and we need to reaffirm that the results seen here are what we will see in clinical validation. I think that after independent validation, the results remain as robust as we see here, that is sensitivity in the 95% range and a reasonable specificity -- that I think that this will translate into a test that can surely identified patients who enlist heterogeneous group of suspicious patients with nodules trying to find those who are more likely to have a -- very likely to have a benign nodule and then that can avoid and invent a procedure.

I think the key area where doctors struggle in this space is you see a patient and you fully recognize that their risk of cancer is sort of in that mixed up 25% to 50% range and yet -- so we recognize that there is such a high likely ahead of doing a biopsy or even surgery on someone who doesn’t have cancer and yet you don’t want to have to wait on someone who might have cancer, because there is concerns of delaying their diagnosis.

So I think physicians recognize that this testing can provide them that help in identifying who can avoid the procedure, it should get adopted. Now there is no doubt that adoption new test into clinical practices is a hurdle, that’s true I think in clinical question and it will require education in pulmonary community, but I think the nice thing is that this is a pulmonary community, you are not having to reach out to a broad group of physicians like [indiscernible]. We can focus on pulmonologist. Pulmonologist are the ones who almost largely manage patients with nodules in the size range. They fully understand the conundrum. They are clearly looking for new tool to help them because the data has been out there about how hard it is to make decision in those patient population. So my hope is that with a strong test you can easily teach physicians of its value and difference to use it.

Bruce Jackson

And then a follow up if I may for both you and for Bill. The role of reimbursement, how important is that the test will reimbursed before physician's order? And then for Bill how soon do you think -- you mentioned the Medicare reimbursement, but when do you think I mean is the early as possible time on you might be actually getting some positive reimbursement decisions?

Bill Annett

From a physician's perspective, our ability to order tests is purely centered around the fact that its covered or at the very least that the patient does not have to pay a significant amount of the cost of the test because if you tell a patient that they have to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars per test, they likely don’t -- aren’t able to and would not be able to have the test then they would refuse to have it done.

So from a purely physician prospective that the test can be ordered and reimbursed or covered in a way where the cost doesn’t translate to the patient, we'll order it. I recognize there is lots of complicated issues behind that answer, but that is frankly the doctor's prospective. I don’t know that I look at how much a test cost necessary, I frankly order tests all the time, that where I don’t know the cost, but what do know is that its covered by insurance or at the very least the co-pay back to the patient is very low.

Anil Vachani

And I would say from the company standpoint, first off, we want to have a robust co-pay assistance program in place, we don’t want patients who could benefit from the test not have the test because of co-pays. Secondly, in terms of reimbursement, we believe that probably over half of our revenue will come from Medicare, given that lung nodules and lung cancer tend to be a disease that happens in people over the age of 50 or 60.

Medicare as I briefly discussed wants to see clinical utility data before making a final decision on reimbursement, however they do have this program the coverage with data development or CDD, which providers a preliminary coverage full reimbursement for everybody on Medicare on a preliminary basis until they get all the data, the clinical utility study data and we come to a decision. In terms of how that can happen, we've seen -- within 18 months, we've seen a few companies get it faster than that, but I think 15 to 18 months is probably a reasonable estimate.

Unidentified Analyst

For you guys, with respect to differences and the OncoCyte study versus the Wistar study, can you highlight anything that was different other than you know the OncoCyte study was performed on the nano-string, but what about the number of markers and nodule sizes and anything else?

Bill Annett

So Lyndal can answer that.

Lyndal Hesterberg

There are couple of differences of those between our study and Wistar's. The first is the number and location of the sample collection sites. Wistar used a group of clinics in the North East and we expanded from the roughly half dozen sites that they used to 29 sites intentionally spread across the U.S. with a broad demographic. So that's one of the first differences that we have, which I will also say pleases me that our results aligned so nicely with this different population from across the U.S. with the relatively small geographic distribution of the Wistar study.

And then second, the Wistar studied a larger range of nodule sizes and in our study we focus specifically on the areas based on the clinical feedback of physicians such as Dr. Vachani to focusing on the 0.5cm to 0.3cm range. And that is one of other differences between the two studies. I still find it very encouraging that despite of these differences the results have supported and confirmed what Wistar originally saw.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Second question, in terms of designing the clinical utility study for both Bill and Dr. Vachani, what is that study basically look like and for Dr. Vachani, is that going to be a study design that practitioner such as yourself are going to be willing to participate in if it means any kind of changes in clinical practices?

Bill Annett

So maybe Kristine can answer on what the structure of that study looks like and then if Anil has any comments I'd be happy to hear those.

Kristine Mechem

A typical clinical utility study looks at two things in molecular diagnostics, the first thing is are you avoiding procedures, cost savings. So our primary endpoint in our clinical utility study would be a reduction in biopsies. The second, our secondary endpoints would be health outcomes. So you want to be able to say that those biopsies that were reduced do not impact of a long-term health outcomes. In fact, in other words that they were biopsies that should be avoided and that they were biopsies that patients would end up getting on cancer.

Bill Annett

Anil any thoughts?

Anil Vachani

No, I mean I agree. I think the key clinical utility endpoint that we would be interested and seeing is the reduction in unnecessary biopsies amongst this patient population.

Unidentified Analyst

And so absent further evidence of the test, how willing -- in the study are you willing to rely on it to avoid those procedures?

Anil Vachani

Are you talking about after assuming we have -- as I said because there are clinical validation study coming up, and you're talking about at that point?

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, the clinical utility study, yes exactly.

Anil Vachani

So I don't think the clinical utility study is necessarily a clinical trial where the biomarker triggers an intervention of what would be done. So most clinical utility studies frankly are still not done as randomized intervention based trials and that's not the design of particular way it's planned --.

Kristine Mechem

We are -- that is our planned site to do a randomized trial. We haven't announced this to the public yet, I think I'll stop at that point, but there are two approaches, the strongest is to, one arm gets the test and the other arm doesn’t, and you comparing [technical difficulty] biopsies associated with it. I will admit that's typically not done in molecular diagnostics because it is a very cost way of doing it.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure.

Bill Annett

I would add this, I think that, traditionally the way we judge how interventions work in medicine, ideally the gold standard is a randomized clinical trial where you can judge what happens in one arm with the intervention of what happens in the other arm without the intervention. So it is true that I work through the ATF on a variety of committees around biomarker developments and one of the things that we always lament is the lack of clinical trials in the space of diagnostics test, particularly biomarker based test. So we believe this new one is actually I think very exciting and only further strengths the data that would go behind such test.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, very good. that's all I have thanks.

Bill Annett

Thank you.

Patrick Lin

Bill could you just give the investors an overall brief background in terms of what you did before. I think it was Genentech and maybe go over some of the similarities on why you believe this rollout here will give you similar type of success? And then as a quick follow up, I know we have talked about mainly the lung test, but besides this $4 billion can you just briefly remind investors how large the breast market might be for the upcoming test. Thank you.

Bill Annett

I think my background, I have been two years CEO here at OncoCyte, prior to this I was at Accenture, a managing director there and Midwest Coast Life Sciences. And prior to that I was at Genentech for many years and as Patrick referred to, I spent quite a number of years in the commercial organization at Genentech and at one point ran the commercial strategy group and created and ran a launch office which helped to launch Genentech products. So I was involved in the launch of a number of products there including [indiscernible].

So having done that and launched products before, what we are trying to do is create a classic sales and marketing rollout. There are basically three customers for any -- whether it’s a drug or a diagnostic test in this field you have three customers. You have the patients, you have the doctors and you have the payers. And what a classic commercialization launch plans does, is it creates a unique plan for each of those stakeholders or customers, and you want to make sure that each of those groups gets their unique needs addressed and meet. So that’s what we're trying to do here in the commercialization plan.

In terms of your question Patrick about the breast cancer test, as we've announced previously we are developing a comparable breast cancer test, we presented results from that at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium last December. And we believe that's a year or behind the development of the lung cancer test. That’s also potentially a large market again depending on how the R&D goes, there are probably 1.7 million women per year that get breast biopsies, a vast majority of those are also benign. But that’s also a very large market.

Bill Annett

Well, thank you very much everyone. We appreciate you for joining us for the call today. And that's it from OncoCyte and again I would like to thank Dr. Anil Vachani for being here with us today. Thank you.

