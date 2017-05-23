Zhaopin's (ZPIN) CEO Sheng Guo on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zhaopin Ltd (NYSE:ZPIN)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 22, 2017, 21:00 ET

Executives

Daisy Wang - IR Manager

Sheng Guo - CEO and Director

Tianruo Pu - CFO

Analysts

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Zhaopin Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Daisy Wang. Please go ahead.

Daisy Wang

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us today for Zhaopin's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. The company's unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, were released earlier today and are available on the company's IR website at ir.zhaopin.com.

On the call with me today are Mr. Evan Guo, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Robert Pu, Chief Financial Officer. Evan will discuss Zhaopin's business operations, strategy and company highlights; followed by Robert, who will go through the financials. Due to the go-private transaction, we will not be hosting a Q&A session at the end of this call nor will be providing any revenue guidance.

I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the company's control which may cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties and factors is included in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Evan Guo. Please go ahead, Evan.

Sheng Guo

Hello, everyone. We're very satisfied with our performance during our third quarter. Our total revenue was up 30% at about RMB 493 million and online recruitment service revenue increased 23.7%, benefiting from our post-Chinese New Year marketing campaign that was carefully planned based on our deep insight into Chinese labor market demand. Revenue from other services, mainly campus recruitment service, assessment service and other human resource-related service increased 30.1%. The number of unique customers grew by 20.4% year-over-year to more than 420,000, partially as a result of our continued geographic expansion and the rollout of a number of new products.

We're proud to have solidified our #1 market position as the leading career development platform in China and we'll keep outpacing our nearest competitors in both key financial and operational metrics.

As the overall economy gained momentum in the third quarter of 2017, our CIER index which is China Employment Index, indicates that the labor market in China provided increased opportunities for job seekers, particularly in Internet and e-commerce sector which continues to be best-performing sector, as well as in second and third tier cities. Job demand in those cities increased quite significantly from a year ago which further validates our strategy to penetrate into low-tier cities.

While those results speak to our capability to execute and validate our growth strategy, the market remains extremely competitive and our China Employment Index points to a softening recruiting environment in the second quarter of year 2017.

To support long term growth in a highly competitive market where we're also facing macro uncertainties, we need to remain cautious and continue our reinvestment program to keep enlarging our scalable platform. We believe this strategy is compelling and this is the right approach to support Zhaopin's market leadership.

I'm confident, as an industry leader, we have the right strategy in place to redefine recruitment industry in China and we have the ability to continuously deliver the best recruiting results for users. Thank you very much.

Tianruo Pu

Thanks, Evan and hello to everyone on the call. In the following section of the conference call, I'll highlight our third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results in more detail and with year-over-year comparisons.

Please note, during my discussion, I will primarily use the Chinese currency, renminbi yuan, to discuss our financial results.

So first, let me talk about the key revenue and gross profit side of Q3 FY '17. And total revenue was CNY 492.8 million, increased by 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Online recruiting revenue was CNY 404 million, up by 23.7%. This increase was primarily driven by growth in the number of unique customers using our online recruitment services which increased by 20.4%, to over 424,000 unique customers.

At the same time, ARPU increased by 2.7% on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to the introduction of new products and cross-selling and upselling of value-added services. This was partially, however, offset by the downward pressure on ARPU from the acquisition of new customers who typically purchase lower-priced, entry-level products.

And revenue from other services was CNY 92.4 million, an increase of 70.1% year-over-year. This increase was primarily due to the growth in campus recruiting services, assessment services and other HR-related services revenue.

Gross profit was CNY 425.1 million, increased by 25.2% from the prior year period, largely in line with revenue growth. Gross margin, however, was 87% as compared with 91.1% in the prior year period. The decline in gross margin was due to the proportionate increase of lower gross margin offline services revenue.

Now let me turn to the expense side. Operating expenses were CNY 373.4 million, up by 36.4%. Sales and marketing expenses were CNY 267.2 million, up by 27.1%, mainly due to increases in sales headcount and compensation and advertising expenses. And sales and marketing expenses was 54.7% of net revenue as compared to 56.4% in the prior year period.

G&A expenses were CNY 106.2 million, up by 67.1% from prior year period. This increase was primarily driven by increases in employee compensation expenses and professional services fees. And G&A expenses as a percentage of net revenue increased from 17% in Q3 FY '16 to 21.7% in Q3 FY '17.

Operating income was CNY 51.7 million, decreased by 21.4% year-over-year. Operating margin was 10.6% in Q3 FY '17 as compared to 17.6% in Q3 FY '16. In Q3 FY '17, the company reversed certain share-based compensation expenses which offset operating expenses by CNY 0.6 million. And in Q3 of FY '16, the company reversed CNY 6.9 million in share-based compensation expenses as a comparison.

So non-GAAP operating income, exclude share-based compensation expenses, was CNY 51.1 million and non-GAAP operating margin was 10.4%. Net income was CNY 46.9 million, representing a 24% decrease as compared with CNY 61.8 million for Q3 FY '16. This translates into basic and diluted net income per ADS of CNY 0.86 and CNY 0.84 or in U.S. dollar terms, $0.12 and $0.12, respectively. The decrease was primarily due to the accrual of CNY 7.3 million withholding income tax in relation to undistributed earnings from Zhaopin's PR China subsidiaries. The non-GAAP net income was CNY 46.3 million, decreased by 15.6%. This translates into basic and diluted net income per ADS of CNY 0.84 and CNY 0.82 or in U.S. dollar terms, $0.12 and $0.12, respectively.

At this point, let me briefly comment on key balance sheet and cash flow items. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits were CNY 2.7 billion as of March 31, 2017, increased 17.9% from CNY 2.3 billion at the beginning of this fiscal year. Operating cash flow in Q3 FY '17 was CNY 168.8 million, an increase of 66.9% from CNY 101.1 million in the prior year period. The rapid growth in operating cash flow is mainly due to increased cash collections from customers which is partially offset by increase in employee compensation payments, marketing expenditures and tax payments.

So this concludes my financial review section of the conference call. And I would like to turn microphone back to Daisy at this point.

Daisy Wang

Thank you, Robert. As we mentioned at the start of the call, due to the going-private transaction, we will not be hosting a Q&A session on this call.

In closing, on behalf of the entire Zhaopin management team, we'd like to thank you for your interest and participation in today's call. If you require any further information or have any interest in visiting the company in China, please let us know.

Thank you for joining us today. This concludes the conference call.

