Huntsman To Merge With Clariant

Although management has yet to make a strong case for the merger, it is likely to go through in an environment where specialty chemical companies are gaining independence.

Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) and Switzerland's Clariant A.G. (OTCPX:OTCPK:CLZNY) announced Monday that they have agreed to merge, and the markets seemed initially to approve. Clariant closed in Zurich up 3.5% for the day, having traded as high at +9.3%, but Huntsman, having risen 3.1% at the opening, closed down 2.1%, suggesting that Huntsman's investors are less enthusiastic about the prospect.

The deal is an all-stock transaction. Huntsman shareholders will receive 1.2196 shares in HuntsmanClariant for each Huntsman share that they own, and Clariant shareholders will exchange their shares for HuntsmanClariant's on a one-for-one basis. This will give Clariant's shareholders 52% of the combined company.

The fortunes of the two companies' shares have differed dramatically, although they are roughly comparable in the sorts of businesses they pursue, in their size and in their experience as companies with strong currencies of account.

However, Clariant has a very substantial business supplying the oil, gas and mining sectors, accounting for 20.2% of last year's revenue, and this, probably more than any other factor, has held its shares back. Huntsman's earnings rebounded strongly during 2016, thanks largely to a 73% reduction in restructuring charges. Its plan to dispose of its pigments, additives and textile effects businesses through a tax-free distribution or (its preferred option) an IPO has also supported its outperformance. This was announced last October and is expected to complete this summer, before closing of the deal with Clariant. Interestingly, Clariant made a similar disposal of textile- and paper-related chemicals in 2013.

Assuming today's prices and making no allowance for the disposal of Venator, HuntsmanClariant will be capitalized at $13.5 billion. Management is making encouraging noises about $400 million in annual synergies and cost savings, but most commentators regard this as overly optimistic. It is not clear whether either the companies or analysts are taking account of the tax implications of Swiss corporate domicile, which is more favorable than Huntsman's current tax regime. However, even if they are included in the calculations, $400 million seems like a lot to expect.

I believe that the merger is very much a creature of the (seemingly perpetually) pending combination of Dow (NYSE:DOW) with du Pont de Nemours (NYSE:DD). Readers will recall that it is the merged companies' intention to split into three units within a year or two of closing their deal, and one of those units will be a specialty chemical company not so very different in size or range of activities from HuntsmanClariant. In the nature of specialty businesses, there is limited product overlap between them, but both will be highly diversified by customer group and geography.

It has not always been true, but since the end of the 1980s there have been few large, stand-alone specialty chemical companies ─ Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), which was spun off from Eastman Kodak in 1994, is a notable exception. Rather, specialty chemical manufacturers, even quite large ones, have tended to find shelter within the arms of larger chemical companies and diversified manufacturers such as 3M or Honeywell. However, the structure of the industry seems to be changing. One way or another it appears fairly certain that the specialty chemical activities of Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:OTCQX:AKZOY) will become independent in the next couple of years, making a $5.2 billion revenue addition to the group.

Clariant is trading at 17.3x forecast 2017 earnings, while Huntsman is trading at 12.3x and Eastman Chemical at 10.6x. This is quite a range, and may suggest that 'specialty chemicals' is less an industry sector than a portmanteau term for largely unrelated companies. There is some justice in such a view: specialty chemical companies must be analyzed individually, and there are only a limited number of useful generalizations to be made about this budding 'sector' as a whole. Huntsman's discount to the valuation of Clariant reflects the greater portion of commodity chemicals in Huntsman's mix ─ notably polyurethanes, which contributed 38% of its 2016 revenue. Whether these 'belong' in an independent specialty chemical company is a good question, and they could easily find a buyer or stand alone.

Despite the apparent lack of enthusiasm for the deal among Hunstman's shareholders, and the lack of any compelling case in its favor from management ─ at least so far ─ it seems very likely that the deal will go through. At only 24% more than Huntsman's year-to-date average daily price movement, today's selloff was hardly extraordinary. Nor was Monday's trading volume of 9.9x year-to-date average daily trading volume especially remarkable, given the news. The Huntsman family controls about 15% of the eponymous company's stock, and they clearly favor the deal. Clariant and Huntsman have discussed merging before without result, so presumably the stumbling blocks encountered then have been removed. Regulatory approval of the transaction should not be difficult: the companies' product portfolios overlap very little, although each is in several cases a customer of the other. Headquarters staff is certainly vulnerable, but there is apparently no plan to reduce manufacturing employment.

