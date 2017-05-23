Bankrate's Changing Revenue Mix Reduces Risk

Bankrate is much less dependent on the organic revenues from CreditCards.com, compared to this time last year.

Consumer personal finance comparison company, Bankrate (NYSE:RATE), reported first quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations. Earlier this month the company reported first quarter revenue of $118.66M beating analyst estimates by $2.35M. On the bottom line, the company reported EPS of $0.17 which was $0.02 better than the street was looking for. Shares of Bankrate are up by 22% over the last year despite being down by 5% since the start of the year.

Bankrate is the parent company to a number of personal finance brands include Bankrate, Creditcards.com, The Points Guy, and most recently NextAdvisor. Bankrate helps consumers compare and aggregate personal finance products including credit cards, bank accounts, mortgages, and other popular loan products.

Late last year I wrote about Bankrate a couple times. Bankrate is a stock I've been following closely ever since the shares declined dramatically in the early part of 2016. Over the last five years, shares of the company have tumbled by over 43%. The company's reliance on organic search traffic has weighed on shares. However, over the last year management has put significant effort into expanding the company's performing marketing and social media channels.

Most notably, Bankrate purchased NextAdvisor as a way to diversify its revenue streams away from organic search.

In the first quarter, the company's flagship credit card division experienced a changing revenue mix. Organic revenue from the company's CreditCards.com property accounted for only 29% of the total consumer credit cards segment, down from 50% in the first quarter of last year. In other words, Bankrate has started putting its eggs into additional baskets. Bankrate is much less dependent on the organic revenues from CreditCards.com, compared to this time last year.

Overall, organic revenues were flat and the revenue growth was powered by non-organic channels. Through the acquisition of NextAdvisor, the company gained intellectual access to the propriety paid marketing strategies operated by NextAdvisor. Bankrate appears to be using this IP to scale non-organic revenues across its business units. Bankrate posted an impressive 35% contribution margin which is one of the highest seen in the competitive performance marketing industry. On the conference call, Ken Esterow stated that organic revenue, excluding CreditCards.com, came in at 65% which is unchanged from the first quarter of last year.

I believe that Bankrate has de-risked its business model over the last year. And, the company has made significant progress in diversifying its customer acquisition strategy.

In September 2016 I recommended using an option strategy as a vehicle to get long Bankrate. The strategy returned 12.66% over a 6 month period. I am currently eyeing another options strategy. Consider selling to open the $10.00 puts at September 2017 expiration. As of today, you could collect about $0.90 by selling to open these contracts. Shares of Bankrate would need to fall by 14% to lose money on this trade. Shares of Bankrate haven't dipped below $9.00 per share since November 2016. And if you are put the shares, I believe that $9.10 is a good cost basis. If the contract expires, you would realize a 8.5% return in four months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.