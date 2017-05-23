Dear Avi: Why Have I Lost Money Making Investment Decisions Based Upon News?

Dear Avi Question:

This week, I am not presenting a reader's specific question, but rather a general question from many readers which gets asked of me over and over again. And, rather than my offering an answer, I am going to present a very interesting and enlightening response from a reader about his particular journey.

One of the biggest issues I come across in training traders/investors is to have them think "outside the box," as they say. You see, every person who has approached the market has been taught the exact same thing, and that included me when I first began. We are all taught that we have to follow the news and the fundamentals to understand the market. We are taught that news and fundamentals drives the market.

But, while I personally was losing money based upon that perspective, I simply assumed I was doing something wrong. That is, until I started to study the market in a little more of an in-depth fashion, rather than relying upon the superficial layer relied upon by the masses. And, the question that pushed me into another direction was that if I am doing the same thing as most everyone else in the market, how will I be able to outperform the market?

You see, when we experience an "unexpected" market move, and we see a news event that correlates to such a market move, we say to ourselves "of course the market moved because of that." We immediately ascribe the causation for the move to that event. And, we then extrapolate that experience to all other market moves, while maintaining the same expectation. Every single one of us has done that in our investment career.

But, in so doing, we all have to lie to ourselves during those many times that the market moves in the exact opposite direction we would have expected based upon the underlying news. Come on. Admit it.

Every single one of us has also done that in our investment career.

The problem is that, by doing so, we are not being intellectually honest with ourselves because we dismiss it and simply accept the losses. And, then we rationalize those losses by noting how everyone else had the same expectation as we did. But, as your parents would say to you: "if all your friends are jumping off a bridge, does that mean you should too?"

So, rather than quoting a specific question from a reader this week, I want to quote what one of my members posted several months ago during his personal journey on this matter, and I assure you that it will be quite enlightening:

Having made some mistakes and determined to do better, I decided to take it more seriously and apply myself to learning properly about the markets. As much as possible. That led me to Seeking Alpha, amongst many other places. And too quickly, I began to buy into a thesis that aligned with my thinking. All the 'smart' fundamentals pointed to a massive stock market meltdown and gold going to the moon, right?

I got interested in gold. The idea of PMs in general was quite alluring (right?). But also, the more I read, the more confused everything became. The limitless amount of competing factors determining where the price would go - interest rates, the bond market, DXY, China's FX reserves, India's monsoons, secret manipulation by central banks, 'paper speculators', mining output levels, etc., etc., and of course, Trump or Clinton? Fair enough, I guess. I mean everything is super complicated and interrelated, right?

Then there was the election, and everything seemed to fall apart. Seeing the total opposite of the only real certainty that seemed consistent across the board unfolding, it suddenly seemed like everyone was just clutching at straws. That they were all just trying to be clever - making up and believing in clever stories, like I had been.

Going back, I have to admit that my initial impression of technical analysis had been to think it was like people trying to read tea leaves. Self-delusional hocus pocus. Silly, basically. But having said that, I did like Avi's articles and postings anyway. I liked his attitude, his consistency, his confidence, and his unflappability, and his sense of humor. But now, and also in the light of the recent events, something about that level of self-assuredness, compared to the more defensive positions of people countering him, looked much more like they were totally uncertain (and 'trying to believe' themselves), while he was just certain. And I started to wonder that maybe he could actually be right about all this. After all, it did seem he'd been right on a few other things. While my 'bets' tanked, I logged into EWT and started reading. And reading. Getting my head around it all. Going back through months of postings and comparing projections with outcomes. And I started to get it. The next day I closed out of all my 'hopeful' positions.

What struck me the next day was a kind of paradigm shift in thinking. And I actually felt 'lighter'. I guess many others have been through that to get here. But it suddenly aligned with everything else I have been learning recently about psychology. In a nutshell: that humans are hard-wired to make up stories. We have an inbuilt narrative engine that determines our idea of ourselves and the world. We knit events together to make stories. It's what gives us a sense of consistency of self - our 'self-awareness', the very thing that makes us human. But in fact, it's a process, much like any other. It's even been proven in neurological experiments that our idea of why we do a certain thing are often created after our having done it. Most of what we decide to do happens subconsciously, the result of masses of competing neural algorithms. Our 'conscious' mind then pops a story on top. That's not to say it's bad, or wrong, it just IS, and it makes us who we are, or who we think we are, anyway. And it works well, but it also has its flaws. And to be able recognize the difference between what's actually there, and what you're making it 'mean', is to free yourself. Because your stories and 'meanings' are often full of things like confirmation bias, halo effects, or something your Dad said to you when you were 6.

So that brings me here. That the 'market' is nothing but the aggregate of millions of instinctive, pre or post-justified decisions, determined deep down inside ourselves, probably based on mysterious biological Phi-based algorithms that drive our senses of hope, and fear. Not whether or not the Indian farmers had a good monsoon season, or made-up employment numbers 'spook' the market again.

The immediate effect on me is that I have shifted from seeing money and investment as something anxious and uncertain, and full of hope and fear, to something that is fun, exciting, and full of freedom and possibilities. That's my story, anyway!

So, to everyone in the States, hope you had a great Thanksgiving! I'm thankful to all the team here for your efforts, insights and dedication. Especially to Avi, for your continuing efforts to 'convert' through your articles. It really takes a lot of work to 'open' a closed mind. I don't know how you have the patience to keep working at it, but it eventually paid off for me and I'm massively thankful for that.

TomP - November 25, 2016

After reading Tom's story, consider the wise words of Dr. Benjamin Franklin said hundreds of years ago, which is still quite applicable to this day:

"So convenient a thing is it is to be a reasonable creature, since it enables one to find or to make a reason for everything one has a mind to do."

Also, remember that "reason" works in an environment wherein the primary driver is logic. However, in an environment driven by emotion, such as the financial markets, how well do you think "reason" will work? Just consider how well it works when you reason with your spouse when they are being emotional.

