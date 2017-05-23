M/I Homes Is A Solid Buy

Thesis

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is an excellent opportunity at these prices. I believe demand for new housing is just hitting its stride. I believe that M/I is undervalued. I believe that the growth the company has produced is not reflected in its current price. M/I Homes looks very good here.

About The Company

M/I Homes operates as a builder of single-family homes. The company has multiple subsidiaries. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhouses. Its target market is first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers. The company also purchases land to develop into developed lots. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages. The company serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services. M/I really does it all.

The company operates in several regions of the United States. The Midwest region is made up of Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. The Southern region is composed of Florida and Texas. The Mid-Atlantic includes Maryland, Virginia, and both Carolinas. Figure 1 shows an overview of the company and the regional breakdown.

Figure 1: M/I Homes Overview

Source: M/I Homes Investor Presentation

The company is small cap with a market cap just over $700M. It trades in low volume with a daily average of 250,000 shares. The company is owned overwhelmingly by institutions, with insiders making up 2.27% of the remainder. The combination of low volume and high institutional ownership leads me to believe this company is underfollowed.

What I Like

The first thing I want to address is the company's low valuation. M/I carries a P/E of 13.6 with a forward P/E of 8.5. This implies a whole lot of growth. PEG is 0.77 which implies the company is an excellent value based on expected growth. M/I trades at 1.1x book value and 0.4x sales. By all standard metrics, the company is very undervalued.

Next is growth. Year over year, quarterly revenue is up 25.5% and quarterly earnings are up 83.7%. If you thought the P/E was low to start, it looks extremely attractive, given this kind of top and bottom line growth. Earnings are expected to increase 26% next year as well. Past and future earnings for M/I Homes is shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: M/I Homes Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St

M/I Homes' performance metrics are one potential blight. Return on equity is 10% and less than the consumer products' average. Return on assets is 5.1% and also less than the competition. Return on capital comes in at 9% and is slightly under the rest of consumer products. Performance metrics are shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: M/I Homes Performance Metrics

Source: Simply Wall St

M/I Homes has a debt/equity of 98%. There is nothing to worry about here yet. However, I will address this further in the risks section. We are in an environment where interest rates are going up, and companies with lots of debt are something to keep an eye on. Fortunately, the interest on the debt is well covered by the company's earnings.

Opportunities And Drivers

With every passing day, there is more bullish news on the housing market. There is very low inventory. Mortgage applications are surging. I have written about homebuilders in the past and discussed millennials finally leaving home. I see new houses and condos going up all over the place. Lumber futures, a popular proxy for housing demand, have been rising. I am very optimistic about homebuilders going forward.

Turning to M/I Homes specifically, it is doing a lot of things I like to see. Its build sites are fairly well diversified. The company has cut SG&A from 15.6% in 2012 to 13% in 2016. Backlog sales values are up. These are all very good signs to see.

What I believe to be a serious driver for the company is that its valuation has remained low in the face of strong growth. I believe M/I Homes has the opportunity to experience multiple expansion. I believe that its high institutional ownership and low daily volume mean retail investors don't know about it. I believe this is also reflected in its undervaluation. If the company keeps producing this type of growth, which I believe it will, eventually the retail investor will take note.

Risks

M/I Homes has more debt than I would like to see. I am not too worried by it yet, but, as interest rates increase, it is something to keep an eye on. It is worth noting that historically, it is not all that high. Figure 4 shows the price and debt/equity for the past 5 years.

Figure 5: M/I Homes Debt/Equity And Price

MHO data by YCharts

Obviously, M/I Homes is exposed to demand in new housing. It is a cyclical market. I do not predict it topping in the near future, but, I have been wrong before. The housing market as a whole is also dependent on the broader economy. People will only buy houses if they can afford to do so. If we enter a recession or other economic downturn, M/I could be affected.

I suggest reading the company's 10-K for more risk factors. Others on there are fairly standard. M/I faces competition from other homebuilders. The company depends on commodities which can have volatile price swings. It is subject to regulations and availability of land.

Final Thoughts

I believe M/I Homes to be an underfollowed, undervalued homebuilder. I believe the company has produced and will continue to produce substantial growth. I believe its valuation is very low. I would be mindful of the company's debt level, but do not consider it a deal breaker. I believe the housing market is hitting its stride and that when the retail investor notices M/I, the first ones into the trade will be rewarded. For an underfollowed homebuilder, consider M/I Homes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MHO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.