Did Tesla Go Too Cheap On Enhanced Autopilot Hardware?

Tesla's Nvidia car supercomputer is a little less super than we expected.

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 22, 2017.

Tesla's Nvidia car supercomputer is a little less super than we expected

Source: Nvidia

When Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) first announced it was providing sufficient hardware to support "full self-driving capability," it was revealed that the processing power came from Rethink Technology favorite Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

On October 20, Nvidia published a brief announcement about it on its blog:

Tesla Motors has announced that all Tesla vehicles - Model S, Model X, and the upcoming Model 3 - will now be equipped with an on-board "supercomputer" that can provide full self-driving capability. The computer delivers more than 40 times the processing power of the previous system. It runs a Tesla-developed neural net for vision, sonar, and radar processing. This in-vehicle supercomputer is powered by the NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2 AI computing platform.

Drive PX 2 comes in a few different flavors, as shown above. The "Lite" PX 2 for Autocruise is furnished with a single Tegra X2 Parker system on chip (SOC), while the full-strength version for Autochauffeur contains two Parkers and two Pascal discrete GPUs.

As you can see, Nvidia expected that fully autonomous driving (probably SAE level 5) would require two full Drive PX 2 boards. How much processing power is required for level 5 no one really knows yet.

Now, thanks to the efforts of Kyle Day, we know exactly what Tesla's on-board "supercomputer" consists of. Day has published a teardown of the computer in the Tesla Motors Club. The computer contains a single board computer designed by Tesla. Here, the Tesla logo is clearly visible:

The board contains an Nvidia GP106 discrete GPU (as found in the GTX 1060) mounted on a separate, Nvidia-designed mezzanine card:

The nature of the CPU is unknown as of this writing, since Day hadn't yet pulled off the heatsink to reveal that part. It's probably a Tegra X2 Parker SOC. Day has promised to update his post, and I'll update this article if there are any surprises.

Nvidia is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

Tesla's half empty glass

So here we have Tesla deciding that half of a full Drive PX 2 would be sufficient, and that with a fairly low-powered GPU. Now, Tesla's problems delivering Enhanced Autopilot features come into focus. As of now, the company has still not delivered all the features necessary to bring Enhanced Autopilot to parity with the Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) version.

And why did Tesla go to the trouble of reinventing the wheel by designing its own board? Just so that it could save a few hundred dollars per unit in parts? I wonder if the company asked Nvidia how much processing power would be needed to achieve level 4 autonomy?

It's a difficult question, to be sure. It depends in large part on the sensor suite and sensor types that are being used. However, Nvidia has been demonstrating its BB8 prototype for some time and showed it at CES 2017. BB8 appears to rely mainly on video cameras, as does Tesla. Nvidia probably had the best understanding available of the hardware processing requirements and what its system could deliver.

But it appears Tesla didn't listen to Nvidia. This decision was apparently made by Jim Keller, who was hired away from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in January 2016 to become Tesla's VP of Autopilot Hardware Engineering.

This decision could very well come back to haunt the company at the worst possible time - the production ramp of the Model 3. It also speaks to the issue of Tesla's avoidance of LIDAR for its autonomous vehicle system.

LIDAR has the advantage of being able to produce precise 3D maps of the positions and velocities of objects around the vehicle. This can also be derived from image processing of video camera data, but the processing is much more onerous. Tesla seems to have shortchanged itself in both sensor technology and processing.

The upshot is that the company probably can't get to level four autonomy (full self-driving) without a hardware upgrade. Fortunately for Tesla, Nvidia's Drive PX 3 should be out by the end of the year, with full production in 2018. Drive PX 3, based on the Xavier SOC, will probably meet Tesla's needs where the current system probably does not.

But retrofitting all the cars currently carrying around the cut-down Drive PX 2 hardware is an expense the company doesn't need.

Daimler's battery plant is not exactly a Gigafactory

Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) has announced plans to invest 500 million euros in a new battery factory for electric vehicles. The factory will be part of Daimler's wholly owned ACCUMOTIVE subsidiary in Kamenz.

In the announcement, Daimler indicated it will have 10 purely electric vehicles in production, as well as numerous hybrid models by 2022. Although being hailed as a European "gigafactory", it's not expected to be producing batteries on the scale of the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada.

Tesla plans to have 35 gigawatt-hours of production by 2018, enough to support its goal of 500,000 Model 3 vehicle production per year. The Daimler plant is expected to produce about 1 gigawatt-hour per year. That would be enough for about 17,000 60 kW-hour battery packs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.