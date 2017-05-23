C&C Is A Buy On Its 4.14% Dividend Yield And As A Potential Buyout Target

C&C Plc (OTCQX:CCGGY, OTC:CGPZF) is an Irish-based beer and cider company. The dividend alone makes the stock a buy but the company will probably have to sell out as it cannot compete against the two major brewers.

There are 311,426,000 shares, the stock trades for €3.46, and the market cap is €1.08 billion ($1.2 billion). The dividend is €0.1433 and the dividend yield is 4.14%. That's impressive. Earnings per share were a loss of €0.235 so we'll used adjusted earnings at €0.238. The price to earnings ratio would be 14.5. It takes $1.11 to buy one euro.

Revenues were down 6.9% from €600.7 million ($667 million) last year to €559.5 million ($621 million). Ebitda was down 3.1% from €113.5 million ($126 million) last year to €110 million ($122 million) in FY 17. Operating profits were down slightly from €95.4 million ($106 million) to €95 million ($105.5 million). I have to really tip my hat to management-EPS increased 8.1% from €.219 to €0.238. Pretty impressive. The dividend was increased from €.1365 to €.1433.

22.9 million shares were bought back last year and the dividend was increased. Very shareholder friendly. The balance sheet is strong. The assets side shows €187.6 million ($208 million) in cash and €78.5 million ($87.1 million) in receivables. The liability side shows €144.1 million ($160 million) in payables and €358.6 million ($398 million) in debt. Free cash flow was down from €113.4 million ($125.9 million) last year to €54.3 million ($60.3 million) this year. Still, the free cash flow yield is almost 5%.

39% of alcohol is sold in Ireland, 34% Scotland, 16% C&C brands, 7% North America, and 4% is export. The three biggest selling beer brands are Magners, Bulmers and Tennent's. The cider brands include Woodchuck and Horsby's. The company has made an impressive foray into craft beer which now accounts for 2% of sales.

I've always contended that C&C is going to have a heck of a time competing with Inbev (NYSE:BUD) and Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY, OTCQX:HKHHF). The two behemoths can easily introduce ciders and they have. I see a six-pack of Woodchuck on the internet for $9.87. I see a six-pack of Stella (owned by Inbev) for $10.99. Here's a six-pack of Strongbow (Heineken) for $9.99. The competition is fierce from these multi-billion dollar companies.

C&C has partnered with Inbev on some of its distribution deals. In my opinion, Inbev might be warming up to C&C as a takeover target. C&C would fit perfectly into the fold. They cannot compete with the big boys.

Longleaf owns over 4% of shares. I think Third Avenue does too. You can see the value investors circling. It's a classic value stock: reasonable PE, nice dividend yield, easy to understand business.

Also, management has been making the company look very attractive to shareholders. Dividend increases and share buybacks make shareholders happy. When the dividend increase shows up on Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance, Morningstar, and the other major financial sources, fund managers will see a beer company with a 4.14% dividend yield. That's going to be hard to pass up for some folks. We've owned shares for a few years and are down a little bit. We will continue to hold. I've always said that one day I'll wake up and see that C&C has been bought out and the stock is up 40%. In the meantime, I'll just take the dividend while I wait.

