Asian Shares Mostly Weaker In Reaction To Suspected U.K. Terror Attack

Shares in Asia were mostly weaker on Tuesday after a deadly explosion at a concert venue in Manchester was said to be a terror attack, with reports suggesting that the government is mulling rescheduling the June 8 polls for parliament.

At least 19 people were reported dead following a blast at the Manchester Arena in northern England where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, Reuters said.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.16%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.05%. South Korea's benchmark Kospi, however, rose 0.14% along with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.27%.

In Singapore, shares of Noble Group slid 18.8% after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the commodity trader's credit rating to "CCC+." Reuters also reported that Sinochem had decided to stop pursuing a stake in the company due to Noble's shaky outlook.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as investors shrugged off recent U.S. political turmoil, shifting attention to President Donald Trump's first trip abroad since taking office after he signed a nearly $110 billion weapons deal with Saudi Arabia. Defense stocks spurred a rally on Wall Street amid confirmation that the United States had sealed a multi-billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia, bolstering the financial outlook for U.S. companies involved in manufacturing weapons, ships and aircrafts, among other military equipment.

President Trump's first trip abroad since taking office comes against a backdrop of growing investor uncertainty over the Trump administration's ability to deliver on its initiatives to boost the economy as Trump remains engulfed by allegations concerning links to Russia and his abrupt decision to fire former FBI chief James Comey.

The most damaging allegation - that Trump requested the then FBI chief James Comey to stop an investigation into his former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn - caused U.S. equities to post their worst day of 2017 last week, as the Dow dropped 370 points.

Investors parsed comments from Fed officials on Monday, ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve minutes scheduled for Wednesday, for clues about future monetary policy.

Both Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari made a public appearance, but the former did not speak on monetary policy, while Kashkari said central bank interest policy can't solve the all the economy's problems. "... We probably can't solve these problems [the disparities in the U.S. economy] with monetary policy," he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 20,894.83, up 0.43%. The S&P 500 closed 0.52% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite closed at 6133.62, up 0.82%.

Original Post