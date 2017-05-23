Foreign Bonds Pop As U.S. Dollar Stumbles

Foreign government bonds in developed markets roared last week, generating the strongest performances among the major asset classes, based on a set of proxy exchange-traded funds.

Leading the way higher, the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) surged 2.2% over the five trading days through May 19, rising to its highest weekly close since last October. A key source of BWX's strength: the decline of the US dollar, which fell to a seven-month low on Friday, based on the US Dollar Index. BWX's portfolio of foreign bonds is priced in unhedged US dollar terms. All else equal, a decline in the greenback lifts the value of foreign-denominated assets after translation into US dollars.

Note that other slices of foreign bonds among the major asset classes held the second- and third-place slots for performances last week: the iShares Global ex-USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) and the PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB), respectively.

On the flip side, emerging markets equities posted the biggest loss last week among the major asset classes, albeit suffering only a fractional setback. The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) edged down 0.6%.

VWO's latest weakness looks like noise, however. The bullish trend for the ETF remains conspicuous over a longer-term horizon. For the trailing one-year period, for instance, it is firmly in the top spot, posting a 28.7% total return, according to Morningstar.com.

VWO's one-year increase is substantial stronger versus the second-best performer - US equities - over the past 12 months. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is currently reporting a 19.9% total return for the year through May 19.

The biggest loser in the one-year column is still foreign bonds in developed markets. Although BWX pared its losses after last week's bounce, the ETF is still fractionally in the red, posting a 0.3% decline for the year through Friday.