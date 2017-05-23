AGNC Investment And Orchid Island Capital: MBS Pricing For First Half Of Q2 2017

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation, current BV projection (BV as of 5/19/2017), and current price target for AGNC and ORC are in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Since most mREIT companies have some portion of investments in fixed-rate agency MBS, providing this analysis will benefit readers who want to understand current trends within the sector.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide readers fixed-rate agency mortgage-backed security ("MBS") price movements during the second quarter of 2017 (through 5/19/2017). This includes pricing for both 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. Due to the constant fluctuations of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields, a growing number of readers have asked that I periodically provide this specific analysis showing how changes in MBS pricing directly impact the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. I believe providing more timely articles of this nature allows readers the ability to pursue more active investing strategies in times of heightened volatility to either enhance one's total return or minimize one's total losses.

In addition, I will also include some general (and at times specific) impacts the recent fixed-rate agency MBS pricing fluctuations had on certain mREIT companies. This will typically focus on (but is not limited to) the following fixed-rate agency mREIT companies: 1) AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC); 2) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI); 3) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR); 4) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (NYSE:CHMI); 5) CYS Investments Inc. (NYSE:CYS); 6) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY); and 7) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC). In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies had at least a modest portion of each company's investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX); 2) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR); 3) MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA); 4) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT); 5) MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE); 6) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO); and 7) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYSE:WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

Side Note: Technically speaking, several years ago AI changed its "entity status" from a REIT to a C-Corp. per the Internal Revenue Code ("IRC"). However, AI still maintained many "mREIT-like characteristics" including the type of investments held by the company and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders.

Understanding recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements is a very important metric when considering a company's quarterly performance. For this particular article, I will focus on how recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements have impacted AGNC's and ORC's investment valuation fluctuations. Near the end of this article, I will also provide my projection in regards to AGNC's and ORC's CURRENT book value ("BV") (BV as of 5/19/2017).

Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements for Q2 2017 (Through 5/19/2017):

Using Table 1 below as a reference, let us first analyze the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the second quarter of 2017 (through 5/19/2017). This will then be followed by a similar analysis (via Table 2) of the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements for the same timeframe.

Table 1 - 15-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q2 2017; Through 5/19/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Table 1 above shows the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the second quarter of 2017 (through 5/19/2017). It breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings by "government-sponsored enterprise/entity" ("GSE"). This includes both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) MBS. Since Ginnie Mae holdings typically account for only a minor percentage of a company's investment balance, these fixed-rate agency MBS price movements are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and thus excluded from this table. Table 1 further breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 2.5% - 4.0%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 4.0% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 1 above.

Using Table 1 as a reference, let us look at the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 3/31/2017. The cumulative net MBS price movements for each coupon rate are shown within Table 1 under the "Cumulative Quarterly Change" column. For example, during the second quarter of 2017 (through 5/19/2017), a Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, and 4.0% coupon had a cumulative net price increase of 0.67, 0.39, 0.44, and 0.35 to settle its price at 100.72, 102.92, 104.50, and 103.63, respectively. As such, a modest price increase occurred on the 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, and 4.0% coupons. When compared to Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 5/19/2017, Freddie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with similar coupons had slight differences in cumulative net price fluctuations.

Simply put, when compared to the notable sell-off in most 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS coupons during the fourth quarter of 2016 (due to the Federal Open Market Committee's ("FOMC") more "hawkish" stance on monetary policy heading into 2017), MBS pricing (and generally speaking interest rates/yields) have taken a more "wait and see" attitude during 2017 (through 5/19/2017).

Now that we have an understanding of the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the second quarter of 2017 (through 5/19/2017), let us take a look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements.

Table 2 - 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q2 2017; Through 5/19/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters]; link provided below Table 1])

Table 2 above shows the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the second quarter of 2017 (through 5/19/2017). It breaks out the 30-year fixed agency MBS holdings by GSE. As was the case with the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS, this includes both FNMA.OB and FMCC.OB holdings. As stated earlier, most mREIT companies have an immaterial balance of Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. As such, these specific MBS are excluded from this table. Table 2 further breaks out the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 3.0% - 4.5%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 4.5% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 2 above.

Using Table 2 as a reference, let us look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 3/31/2017. For example, during the second quarter of 2017 (through 5/19/2017), a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon had a cumulative net price increase of 0.97, 0.69, 0.50, and 0.43 to settle its price at 100.17, 103.02, 105.44, and 107.66, respectively. As such, a material price increase occurred on the 3.0% coupon while a modest price increase occurred on the 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupons. When compared to Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 5/19/2017, Freddie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with similar coupons had slight differences in cumulative net price fluctuations.

Simply put, when compared to the notable sell-off in 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS during the fourth quarter of 2016, pricing within this maturity has partially "rebounded" during 2017 (through 5/19/2017).

Now that we have an understanding of the 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the second quarter of 2017 (through 5/19/2017), let us take a look at how these price movements impacted valuations within two particular mREIT companies, AGNC and ORC.

AGNC/ORC MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Analysis:

Let us now take a look at my projected valuation fluctuations within AGNC's/ORC's MBS and derivatives portfolios during the second quarter of 2017 (through 5/19/2017). This analysis is provided in Table 3 below.

Table 3 - AGNC/ORC MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Fluctuations (Q2 2017; Through 5/19/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

After a very negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2016 (notable widening of spreads), a more muted relationship occurred during the first quarter of 2017. Generally speaking, this trend continued during the first half of the second quarter of 2017 (through 5/19/2017). With that being said, as shown in Table 3 above, AGNC and ORC still experienced a minor negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during most of the first half of the second quarter of 2017. Mainly due to this muted relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during April 2017 (actually a minor positive relationship at the end of the prior month), AGNC reported a BV increase of $0.14 per share as of 4/30/2017 when compared to 3/31/2017.

Side Note: When looking at Table 3, it would appear ORC, when compared to AGNC, had a more severe negative relationship between the company's MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the first half of the second quarter of 2017 (through 5/19/2017; proportionately speaking). However, I would point out ORC's equivalent to "premium amortization, net" expense is recorded within the company's "premium lost due to paydowns" figure which is classified within its MBS valuation account. In comparison, AGNC (and most other mREIT peers) accounts for the company's premium amortization, net expense within its interest income account (contra sub-account).

However, as Table 3 above shows, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations constantly changes. As such, one needs to be constantly vigilant. An unfavorable relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations is always a possibility in the mREIT sector and is termed "spread/basis risk". While companies can take steps to "minimize" spread/basis risk, a company can never completely "mitigate" this risk. For instance, there was a notable widening of "option adjusted spreads" ("OAS") during the fourth quarter of 2016, in particular the second week of November and first two weeks of December. This heightened spread/basis risk was basically the result of the U.S. presidential election and the FOMC's more hawkish stance on future monetary policy. As most readers know, the outcome of the U.S. presidential election was unexpected by most market participants. In addition, due to the anticipated growth in the U.S. economy by the Republican-led legislative and executive branches of government (lower regulations; lower taxes; etc…), market participants anticipated an increase in inflation which led to the "knee-jerk" reaction in debt/equity markets (quick, notable increase in rates/yields). As we have more recently seen during 2017, the quick reaction that began late last year has been "tamped down" to some extent.

Using the top portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 5/19/2017 I am projecting AGNC's MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($5) million. This net valuation loss is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of AGNC's MBS and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. It should be noted this is a notable and minor improvement when compared to a net valuation loss of ($671) and ($62) million reported by AGNC during the fourth quarter of 2016 and first quarter of 2017, respectively.

Now using the bottom portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 5/19/2017 I am projecting ORC's MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($9) million. As was the case with AGNC, this net valuation loss is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of ORC's MBS and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. However, as stated above, this also includes ORC's premium lost due to paydowns figure. It should be noted this is a notable and modest improvement (proportionately speaking) when compared to a net valuation loss of ($38) and ($21) million reported by ORC during the fourth quarter of 2016 and first quarter of 2017, respectively.

When compared to AGNC, ORC's net valuation loss as of 5/19/2017 was more severe (proportionately speaking) for three main reasons. First, ORC has a notably larger structured MBS portfolio when compared to AGNC which consists of interest only ("IO") and inverse interest only ("IIO") securities (currently favored towards IO securities). ORC's structured MBS portfolio acts as a natural hedge to the company's pass-through ("PT") MBS portfolio. Since mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields have net decreased during the second quarter of 2017 (through 5/19/2017), ORC's structured MBS portfolio has likely recorded a net valuation loss, offsetting the net valuation gain within the company's PT MBS portfolio. Second, contrary to most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, ORC's PT MBS portfolio typically invests in higher coupon MBS. As such, during periods of rising interest rates, ORC's PT MBS portfolio typically experiences less severe valuation losses (proportionately speaking) when compared to the company's fixed-rate agency mREIT peers. However, if interest rates net decrease, ORC's PT MBS portfolio typically experiences less enhanced valuation gains (even when considering the company's specified pools). Third, as discussed above, ORC accounts for the company's premium amortization, net expense within the premium lost due to paydowns figure within its MBS valuation account.

Conclusions Drawn:

This article provided to readers fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the second quarter of 2017 (through 5/19/2017). Similar to the trends witnessed during the first quarter of 2017, a muted relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations has occurred during the second quarter of 2017 (through 5/19/2017). This was the main reason why AGNC reported a minor increase in BV during April 2017. With that being said, I believe AGNC's BV as of 5/19/2017 has slightly decreased when compared to 4/30/2017. This was also the main reason why I projected ORC had a minor BV decrease during April 2017.

With that being said, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations needs to be constantly monitored (which I continually perform). If I start to see a more notable positive/negative relationship unfold, I will inform readers through several avenues within Seeking Alpha (through articles, "StockTalks", and/or comments).

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC's and ORC's BV as of 5/19/2017 was approximately $21.05 and $9.65 per common share, respectively. This projection excludes AGNC's and ORC's May 2017 monthly common stock dividend of $0.18 and $0.14 per share, respectively (ex-dividend date for both companies has yet to occur).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at less than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 5/19/2017; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (5.0%) but less than a (15.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (15.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately three weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL (however close to my HOLD range) since the stock is trading at less than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV ($21.05 per share). My current price target for AGNC is approximately $20.00 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD. This price target is an increase of $0.05 per share when compared to my last AGNC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $17.90 per share. This price is also an increase of $0.05 per share when compared to my last AGNC article.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ORC as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at greater than a 5.0% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 5/19/2017; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at or less than a 5.0% premium through less than a (2.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (2.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last ORC article (approximately three weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate ORC as a SELL (however close to my HOLD range) since the stock is trading at greater than a 5.0% premium to my projected CURRENT BV ($9.65 per share). My current price target for ORC is approximately $10.15 per share. This is currently the price where my SELL recommendation would change to a HOLD. This price target is a ($0.05) per share decrease when compared to my last ORC article. Currently, the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $9.15 per share. This price is also a ($0.05) per share decrease when compared to my last ORC article.

Along with the data presented within this article, these recommendations consider the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Federal ("Fed") Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2017 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

On 9/12/2016 and 10/7/2016, I directly increased my position in AGNC at a weighted average purchase price of $18.985 and $18.745 per share, respectively. Each purchase had the same approximate monetary value. On 2/23/2017, I sold approximately 25% of my entire AGNC position (accumulated over seven years) at a weighted average price of $19.645 per share as my price target at the time of $19.55 per share was met. On 3/17/2017, I sold approximately 15% of my existing AGNC position at a weighted average price of $19.684 per share. On 3/20/2017, I sold approximately 30% of my existing AGNC position at a weighted average price of $19.805 per share. On 3/28/2017, I sold my remaining position in AGNC at a weighted average price of $19.945 per share. As of the date of this article, I have "re-deployed" a majority of my AGNC cash proceeds into several private equity opportunities.

On 11/27/2015, I initiated a position in AGNCB; Series B preferred stock. On 12/7/2015, 12/9/2015, 12/14/2015, 1/14/2016, and 1/20/2016 I selectively increased my position in AGNCB. When combined, my AGNCB position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.71% of the outstanding shares of AGNCB.

Each AGNC/AGNCB trade was disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCB, MTGE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, ORC, AI, ARR, CHMI, CYS, DX, FMCC, FNMA, IVR, MFA, MITT, NLY, TWO, or WMC.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.