Intuit And Autozone Buy/Sell Signals Before Earnings

Autozone (NYSE:AZO) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) are scheduled to report earnings on Tuesday and we have buy signals for Intuit and sell signals for Autozone. Now we want to examine the fundamentals and technicals so we are prepared to act after earnings. (Of course in the case of overwhelming evidence we can make a decision before earnings.) Also we want to be ready for any possible reversal in our signals and we want to look for any evidence of that happening.

Let's start with AZO because it reports earnings before the open. Take a look at our proprietary signals below the chart.

Our overall grade of 15 out of 100 is rock bottom bearish and includes both technical and fundamental factors. (We will drill down on the fundamentals looking for any evidence of a positive surprise.) Our Supply indicator at the bottom of the chart shows sellers leaning on price. Our computer program is calculating a 7.8% Implied Return, but that could all change as a result of earnings. As you can see on the chart, all price trends are down and the pattern is lower-lows and lower-highs. At the top of the chart is the under-performer downtrend. AZO closed at $659 retesting the bottom at the close on Monday.

First we like to find what analysts are saying just before earnings to see if any are brave enough to call a bottom. Flashratings.com shows one analyst posting a target of $753. The consensus analyst target on Nasdaq.com is $867 for 15 analysts, so if one analyst just before earnings is any indication, there may be more analysts downgrading their targets after earnings. Recent analysts are downgrading earnings estimates below consensus at $45.27 for the year and $12 for the quarter. That leads me to expect the analysts' low forecasts of $45 and $11.66.

A quick check at finviz.com shows the fundamentals are ok but the FPE and PEG are hoping the earnings forecasts will hold. The chart and the shorts are looking for lower growth and lower earnings and that recent analyst target of $753. This target implies price should go lower. My guess would be $700. A PE of 15 on a $45 target gives me a price of $675. But if there is any positive surprise, there will be a short squeeze pop in price and perhaps the start of a bottoming process.

INTU, on the other hand, has a chart showing nice uptrends and positive signals expecting an attempt at a new high after earnings.

Our overall buy signal, which includes fundamental factors, is looking for this, as well as our technical buy signal. Unfortunately our computer calculation of Implied Return is too low for us to buy at 2.1%. So we have to take a hard look at the fundamentals to see why price is running ahead of our calculation based on analyst targets and ratings.

The April targets of only 2 analysts were $124 and $140, while the consensus is $122. INTU closed at $127.16, already above the 12-month target. That is usually a bearish sign, unless there is an indication of a positive surprise. The chart and analyst $140 target is looking for that surprise. There are no recent analyst upgrades in earnings that I see, so I will have to go with the consensus quarterly earnings of $3.65.

The PE, FPE and high PEG identify INTU as probably overvalued. This is the quarter where they make most of their earnings because of the tax season, so it is possible to have a positive surprise. But even if you go out to next year's earnings, the price does not make much sense to me. There is no large short position which I find to be strange, but this is probably because this is their best quarter.

Conclusions: It is always easier to call price movements in the coming months rather than today. I expect both AZO and INTU to come down in price down the road. Short term it is probable that AZO will continue down and INTU will reach for a new high. I think the AZO consensus target is much too high and analysts have to downgrade their targets. In the case of INTU the consensus target tells me that price will eventually have a reality check, if not today.

