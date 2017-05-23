Annaly Outperformed In Q1 2017... It May Continue To Do So

Annaly believes its diverse investment strategy will allow it to sell and buy at the most appropriate times for the market. It expects to benefit from size and liquidity too.

The REIT outperformed in Q1 2017 with a +0.07 per common share gain in book value from $11.16/share as of December 31, 2016, to $11.23/share as of March 31, 2017.

Hopefully this article will help you grow your assets.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is the largest mortgage REIT on the NYSE. It is often referred to as a "blue chip" mREIT. Like many mREITs, it had a very ugly Q4 2016. However, it far outperformed many other less well-managed and less-diversified mREITs with a total economic loss of only -5.7%, compared to losses by many other mREITs of over -10% in Q4 2016. It outperformed many again in Q1 2017 with a total economic return of its dividend of $0.30/share and its book value gain of +$0.07/share. This total economic return amounted to +3.26% for Q1 2017, or 13.04% annualized. This compared well to the total economic return of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), which lost -$0.19 per common share in book value in Q1 2017. AGNC paid a $0.54/share quarterly dividend for a total economic return of +$0.35 per common share (+1.75% for Q1 2017, or +7.0% annualized). Hence, NLY beat AGNC by about 6% annualized. This is doubly good when you consider that many hold AGNC to be "the other" mREIT "blue chip".

NLY believes it has been able to outperform recently, due to its large amount of liquidity ($7.5B of unencumbered assets), diverse investment choices (30 different areas of investment), the REIT's large size, and its employee stock purchase guidelines, whereby over 40% of employees have been asked to purchase stock over the next five years. This translates into more employee stock ownership. Hence, there is more employee motivation; and insiders are not selling the stock during tough times. NLY has had no need to further dilute shareholder value with new issues of stock.

The chart below gives the breakout of the REIT's investment areas.

The following chart gives a different, more detailed breakout of NLY's investment areas. This one includes the amounts of capital in each asset class.

As readers can see, NLY still has a lot of its Capital (79%) in Agency MBS. This is also currently one of its highest-yielding assets. However, with the large amount of liquidity and the large number of investment choices, the REIT is able to take advantage of the best opportunities available at the best times. It is also able to sell held assets at high prices, such as when the spreads were narrow on Agency ARMs in Q1 2017. It buys the assets that represent the best deals regardless of asset class. This led NLY to buy Agency MBS in Q2 2017 as spreads widened. This took the economic leverage back up to about 6.5x from 6.1x in Q1E 2017. This re-levering was mostly through the TBA market, where NLY had de-levered from 6.4x as of Q4E 2016 to 6.1x as of Q1E 2017. A lot of the de-levering was accomplished through the TBA market also.

The above described flexibility has been helping NLY continue its outperformance in the high-yield industries (see the relative performance chart below).

NLY is represented by the dark blue bars in the chart above. Of course, those following the MLP industry know that many of the stocks in that industry crashed along with oil prices. That seems unlikely to happen to this REIT.

NLY has also had a lower cost of funds than most. It has $3.6 billion in FHLB financing with an average maturity of about 4 years. Its repos have an average maturity of 88 days, which is considerably longer than the industry average. The chart below shows the REIT's outperformance in the cost of funds area over the last year. This is another reason it tends to outperform in terms of total return.

The chart below compares NLY's outperformance to other Agency mREITs, Hybrid mREITs, and Commercial REITs. It compares the areas of stability and performance that are of high interest to income investors.

As readers can see, the performance of Hybrid REITs and NLY are similar in two of the cases. However, income investors are highly interested in dividend stability. In this area, NLY has outperformed Hybrid mREITs by a wide margin. It has paid a consistent dividend over the last 14 quarters. Hybrid mREITs have cut their dividends by 18% over the same period. If you are living off your dividends, NLY is probably the more appealing investment.

The table below shows some pertinent data from the Q1 2017 earnings report.

As of Q1E 2017, NLY still had $72.71 billion in Agency MBS assets of its total of $84.66 billion in assets. That means it is still very susceptible to interest rate changes, even with its diversification. It is appropriate to check the recent yield movement of the 10-year US Treasury Note as a proxy for interest rate movements in Q2 2017.

The 10-year US Treasury Note yield was 2.39% at the close on March 31, 2017. It is 2.24% (-15 bps) on May 22, 2017, as of this writing. This move seems likely to have made NLY's Agency MBS assets increase in value slightly. However, a clearly discernible trend in the yield of the 10-year US Treasury Note does not seem to have emerged.

There are some upcoming events that might tend to make that yield increase. The Fed Funds futures put the probability of a Fed Funds rate increase at the June 14, 2017 FOMC meeting at 78.5% (a raise from 75-100 bps to 100-125 bps). The US national debt ceiling has to be raised. As of March 16, 2017, it was at $20.1 trillion. The current amount of US national debt is $19.92 billion as of this writing on May 22, 2017. The US Treasury has been spending its money banked at the Fed in order to keep this number from rising. The roughly $425 billion in its account in November 2016 had fallen to $175 billion by early March 2017. Assuming relatively consistent spending, that account is getting closer to "boing". This is worrisome, and a similar situation did nearly result in the US almost losing its AAA rating in 2011. This may become an important factor in US finances and in US politics by the end of the summer of 2017. Worries about possible defaults would tend to make rates rise.

The charts below more specifically define NLY's exposure via Agency MBS.

There is a significant amount to worry about. However, no one can predict the exact future. We will have to wait to see how events unfold. Hopefully, the US Congress will be more responsible this time around. NLY does note that about 80% of its Agency MBS portfolio has some kind of prepayment protection. That should help. It does even now help to keep prepayment amortization costs down.

In sum, NLY does seem to be taking prudent and appropriate steps to manage its way through a variety of market conditions. Its relatively new strategy is working thus far. Still, the Trump administration has been failing at getting its measures through Congress. In my opinion, the Trump administration has proposed "quick fixes" too easily. These may ameliorate the problems, but they will engender a lot more work by Congress in future years. The healthcare "fixes" fall into this category. Many in Congress are against such things as the Obamacare repeal and replacement. Many realize the Trump administration's "quick fixes" may not be a longer-term answer. They are reluctant to vote for changes that they feel will come under scrutiny in future years. This is slowing the progress promised by the Trump administration in the election. It is taking away some of Trump's credibility. In this very uncertain environment, one cannot know where interest rates will go. One cannot know where the US economy will go.

The first estimate of US Q1 2017 GDP Growth was only +0.7%. On May 16, 2017, the Atlanta Fed's US Q2 2017 GDP Growth estimate was +4.1%. Such early numbers have often been off by a lot. We will have to wait to see how this plays out. Many know US auto sales are expected to drop in FY2017. Many know there is a large subprime auto loan problem. Many know many brick-and-mortar retailers have been experiencing problems. We will again have to wait to see how these situations play out.

NLY's book value as of Q1E 2017 was $11.23 per common share. Its closing stock price on Friday May 19, 2017, was $11.50 per share. That is a premium of +2.4% to the book value. In this uncertain market, it is hard to pay a premium for mREITs. I rate the stock as a High Hold as a result. However, many investors may feel Agency MBS are a lot safer than the overall market at this point. Plus, the 10.6% annual dividend is attractive. Many will want to own NLY.

The two-year chart of NLY provides some technical direction for a trade/investment.

The chart above still has an upward bias. Technically, NLY may be buyable. However, given the premium to its book value and the high market uncertainty, especially with regard to yields on US Treasuries, I can only rate NLY a High Hold. However, NLY does have a lot of good points. Its recent strategy has been working, and the strategy does make good sense. I would not want to discourage anyone from owning NLY. However, investors should keep in mind that the forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.3x. The 5-year average is 15.2 and the 10-year average is 14.0. On could easily argue that the overall market is overpriced. It could be due for a significant pullback. Exactly when that comes is anyone's guess. The debt ceiling problem could be a catalyst. It could even catalyze a recession. We will have to wait and see. It is heartening that NLY has a Beta of 0.45. This should help if there is a pullback.

NOTE: Some of the fundamental fiscal data above is from Yahoo Finance.

Good luck trading/investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.