BP Steadily Moving Toward 4 Million BPD Production

Latest is Quad 204 in the North Sea - the third of seven new projects BP will launch in 2017.

It will have taken about a decade to do so, but BP (NYSE:BP) is on target to return to oil and gas production levels it was at before the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico significantly reduced its output.

By 2020, it should be at production levels of approximately 4 million barrels per day. Much of the loss of production from the Deepwater Horizon disaster came from being forced to divest of assets in order to pay for legal obligations coming from the spill.

BP has seven projects it has planned to launch in 2017, with the latest being Quad 204 in the North Sea, which is the third of the seven scheduled to go online. This year, it is expected to generate about 130,000 barrels of oil a day for BP and its partners.

For all of its U.K. North Sea production, BP projects it to climb to 200,000 barrels per day by the end of the decade.

Quad 204

The Quad 204 project, as mentioned above, is the third of seven new projects BP has scheduled to launch in 2017. Including its partners, spending on the project will be about $5.7 billion.

Included in the project will be to make improvements on Schiehallion and Loyal, two aging fields that will be further developed to extract more oil and gas from them, according to Bloomberg. The two fields haven't been in production since 2013. Along with Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Siccar Point, BP plans to drill another 20 wells in the two fields.

By the end of 2017, that should boost production from the fields to 130,000 barrels per day. Also being targeted is the development of another "floating production and supply vessel." BP owns a 36 percent stake in the new ship, dubbed the Glen Loyal.

Representing some of the most costly oil and gas production in the world, it suggests BP believes the price of oil will gradually move up in the years ahead. It also reinforces its outlook that oil still has a lot of growth left in it before it levels off.

Gas station strategy

BP has also chosen to grow revenue via gas stations, with a big part of that strategy being to build about 1,500 service stations in Mexico within five years. Others like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Shell has also decided to compete in Mexico, but it appears at this time that BP is far more aggressive in its attitude toward the market.

What is apparent to me is BP wants to move quickly and secure some of the best locations in order to quickly take a market lead it can defend. With gas stations, location, possibly more than other retail segments, is a defensible moat. Those with the best locations will outperform their competitors.

As with most of its service stations, BP is looking to offer premium service which should provide better revenue and earnings per store from product sales. This will also provide a built-in outlet for its own products.

Conclusion

BP has turned a corner with its obligations associated with the Gulf oil spill, and it is quickly moving from a defensive mode to one that is offensive. This is good news for shareholders that may have been concerned over the ability of BP to maintain and grow its dividend.

With its visible growth plan, and assuming the price of oil will gradually increase in the years ahead, I see no problem with BP defending and growing its already solid dividend.

I like BP's strategy. It would be better if it has some of its prior shale assets it had to divest of, but that shouldn't stop it from successfully increasing revenue and earnings in the years ahead. Including former shale assets would have generated a better performance from lowering its overall costs, but the company has been doing that with its other assets; positioning it to be profitable even if oil remains lower for longer.

The OPEC extension cuts, outside of the temporary increase in the price of oil leading up to the announcement, isn't going to do much for BP, but over time, increasing global demand will support the price of oil, and as BP raises production levels in anticipation of that reality, it'll be ready to take advantage of higher prices as they emerge.

Add to that what should be a strong revenue stream from a growing number of gas stations, and it's easy to see how BP is returning to a profitable growth company that offers some of the best dividends in the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.