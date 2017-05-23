Is Berkshire Hathaway Likely To Initiate A Dividend?

Due to the ongoing bull market, it has become increasingly hard for Buffett to identify promising acquisition targets. As a result, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) has accumulated a huge cash hoard, which currently stands at $96 B. In addition, in the recent annual meeting of the shareholders, Buffett mentioned the remote possibility of a dividend without contempt for the first time. Therefore, it is natural to wonder whether Berkshire will initiate a dividend in the next few years.

First of all, the cash pile of the company is excessive while the free cash flows currently run at a rate of about $20 B per year. Therefore, if the company does not find any use for its cash anytime soon, the cash hoard will approach $150 B in two years from now. As cash earns almost nothing and thus exerts a drag on returns, Buffett will probably not let it grow indefinitely without interfering at some point. The big question is what use will be viewed by him as the most reasonable. The potential uses for the cash pile are: acquisitions, share repurchases or a dividend.

As the ongoing 8-year bull market is the second-longest in history and the stock market is at its all-time high, it has become particularly hard to identify a promising acquisition. Moreover, the interest rates remain near record-low levels and hence they result in remarkably rich valuations of the stocks. Even worse, a meaningful premium above the current stock prices is required for an acquisition to materialize. Therefore, it is extremely challenging for Buffett to pinpoint a promising acquisition. Furthermore, conditions will remain challenging for him as long as the market does not incur a significant correction.

As acquisitions do not seem attractive at the moment, many investors may conclude that the excessive cash of Berkshire will be used for share repurchases. Buffett has always expressed his approval of share repurchases, as long as they are executed at stock prices below the intrinsic value of a company. However, he has also stated that the threshold for buybacks of Berkshire's shares is 120% of its book value. In other words, he believes that the intrinsic value of the stock is at least 120% of its book value, as some companies of the conglomerate are markedly undervalued in the statements of the company. Nevertheless, the stock is currently trading at a price that is 142% of its book value. Therefore, it is clearly far from the threshold set by Buffett for share repurchases. Even worse, as investors are well aware of this threshold, if the stock approaches this limit, investors will rush to purchase the stock and will thus drive its price up. Therefore, no meaningful share repurchases are likely to occur for the foreseeable future. Unsurprisingly, the company has not repurchased any shares during the last 4 years while it repurchased a negligible number of shares 5 years ago.

Therefore, the initiation of a dividend seems to be the only solution left for the cash pile of Berkshire. That's why Buffett mentioned this possibility without contempt for the first time. However, I still do not believe that Buffett will decide to pay a dividend, at least for the next few years, for a series of reasons.

First of all, due to the mindset of most investors, a dividend is a long-term commitment for a company. To be sure, investors hate dividend cuts even though they may sometimes work for the benefit of a company. Therefore, once a dividend is initiated, it becomes a long-term obligation. This is likely to deter Buffett from initiating a dividend. More specifically, if the market conditions change in the future and great merger opportunities show up, the Oracle of Omaha will not want to be spending precious billions on dividends. And that time will inevitably arrive sooner or later, as the ongoing bull market cannot go on forever without a meaningful correction.

For a meaningful dividend in the range 1%-2%, Berkshire will have to spend $4 B - $8 B per year. While the company currently generates free cash flow of about $20 B per year, Buffett will certainly not want to be spending a significant amount of the free cash flow on dividends if attractive opportunities arise. It is also worth noting that Buffett is in his last phase in his investing career and hence he is hungry for excitement. That's why he has broken his well-known rules quite often lately by investing in stocks he had always advised investors to stay away from. For instance, in recent years, he has invested in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the four major airlines even though he had repeatedly claimed that he would never invest in these types of stocks. Therefore, I do not believe that Buffett will engage in the boring endeavor of dividend payments. He is much more likely to wait on the sidelines for a major opportunity to arise, even if this means that he will have to wait for years. As he has often said, he does not need to wait for a screaming bargain to show up. He may instead purchase a wonderful company at a fair price.

To sum up, like many investors, Buffett has been exhausted waiting for bargains to show up in this ever-lasting bull market. That's why he recently mentioned the possibility of a dividend for the future. However, for the reasons stated above, I believe that Berkshire will not initiate a dividend in the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.