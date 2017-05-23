Gold Edges Higher In Asia After Deadly Manchester Concert Venue Blast

Gold edged higher in Asia on Tuesday after a deadly explosion at a concert venue in Manchester was said to be a terror attack, with reports suggesting that the government is mulling rescheduling the June 8 polls for parliament.

Gold for June delivery on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.04% to $1,261.87 a troy ounce.

Overnight, gold futures rose on Monday, supported by a slump in the dollar after the euro rose to six-month highs, while concerns over U.S. political turmoil underpinned demand for safe haven gold. Gold added to its 2% gain achieved last week as investors continued to pile into the yellow metal amid concerns that President Donald Trump may struggle to introduce his pro-growth economic agenda intended to boost the economy.

Trump's alleged links to Russia and his abrupt decision to fire former FBI chief James Comey have dominated moves in both the dollar and gold.

The dollar suffered its worst week in more than a year last week as investors ditched the dollar amid growing concerns that Trump's plan to introduce initiatives such as tax reform, deregulation and infrastructure spending, widely viewed as inflationary, would be derailed amid continued political uncertainty.

Dollar-denominated assets, such as gold, are sensitive to moves in the dollar - a dip in the dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of foreign currency, and thus increases demand.

Original Post