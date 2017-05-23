Cocoa - Consolidating For A 2017 Recovery

Fundamentals are likely to improve in the second half of the year, with farmers considering alternative crops, while Ivory Coast government looking into other alternatives to improve trading.

Cocoa has been trending down during the Spring on news of some over supply, to an extreme based on what appears to be bearish hedge fund sentiment.

The cocoa market fell over in January on news of over-supply, and struggled to catch a bid with consumer 'chocolate buying' data also down. However, fundamentals may still support it. Extreme low prices mean farmers are being forced to consider other more lucrative crops, while African authorities consider alternative local trading options. AdamTooze.com explains the local political situation in detail, and also some hedge fund problems. Mean-time cocoa has been receiving a bid up from commercials, (and the Easter Bunny).

BMI researchers published the following opinion in January:

Although a good 2016/17 West African season will improve global supply over 2017, we believe this is already priced in at spot levels of GBP1798/tonne and see limited room for further downside over the coming months. In particular, sentiment is at a bearish extreme with the ratio of non-commercial long positions to short positions at a five-year low and speculators being net bearish for the first time in five years.

As technical analysis pointed to accumulation of cocoa at January levels, prices still fell, causing havoc on the Ivory coast. The low of April is holding, and so far compares favorably with historical trading patterns.

COT Chart

As is apparent from the chart below, as commercials, producers and dealers were going increasingly long through the Spring, hedge funds maintained short positions. However the current uptrend in place (with gaps up) suggest commercials are currently in control.

Seasonal Charts

Seasonally, cocoa has a tendency towards a price high in May, and a low in June. The Equity Clock chart suggests choppy sideways trading from the end of the month, given the recent lows it's unlikely in my opinion, the market will do anything more than consolidate.

Stock Charts

There are several points to glean from the long term daily stock chart. The first, is that on a reversal from a bear leg, there's usually a bounce, and the low which follows that bounce has on the last three occasions found a significantly higher low on the retest, twice. The third time (2015) shows a similar bullish incline of the trend, but from a spike down. The current daily chart long term shows selling resistance towards the previous peak, with a similar support level identified in green. There's also higher support on the pivot, either reversal could develop into a bullish 'inverse head and shoulders' pattern.

Short term, the chart is over bought and appears to be heading down. There is a possibility of reversal from the first level of support (which could be the 50ma itself) as occurred in March, but if that fails, the troughs of the previous consolidations of the longer term chart should apply, with the lower likelihood bottom test at about 1800.

An inverse head and shoulders pattern doesn't have to be perfect, the shoulders can be tilted up or down, and the neckline might not be horizontal either. It's common for support of the low on the right shoulder to be 'over' rather than the same as support of the left one.

The chart below is one example of a tilted neckline, but there are others. Source Wikipedia.

The variations offer an opportunity to manage potential downside risk.

Cocoa Investing

Investors can take advantage in the over reaction in the cocoa market by investing in ETN which track Cocoa. Cocoa is a small market which can be illiquid, and volatile. A free expense ratio calculator is here.

News of cocoa over supply at the beginning of the year has created divergence from it's fundamentals, worsened by hedge fund activity.

Commercials and dealers have been increasing long positions since January, allowing cocoa to double test the low of mid April and rise in a normal series of waves, which may have a small bullish leg yet to run. Bearing this in mind, it's unlikely that the seasonal chart which suggests a new low in June will prove accurate. Far more likely in my opinion, is a consolidation, with a recovery leading to higher prices in the second half of the year. Investors should however make use of 'inverse head and shoulder patterns' and the support levels indicated, to manage potential downside risk.

