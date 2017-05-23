Marketplace Roundtable: Europe Rising

While there are still risks, and valuations are not as low as some would think, there are still ideas out there for enterprising investors.

With the continent again on investors' lips, we check in with The Investment Doctor about where opportunities are to be found.

This could reflect the perspective of an editor living in Europe, but it seems like the continent is on a relative upswing. Excitement over less incendiary than expected election results in France, the Netherlands, and elsewhere help complement increasingly encouraging economic news. And while interest rates are still through the floor and Greece is still struggling with its debt load and austerity prescription, hope has emerged in the old world.

The Investment Doctor has been writing on Seeking Alpha for 4 years, but only recently launched European Small-Cap Ideas. Perhaps, that's a sign of the turn that has arrived, or it could just be coincidence. But given the news, we thought it would be a good time to ask the author about the state of Europe economically, and where the bargains lie in an increasingly popular market.

Seeking Alpha: It may be the spring weather, but there is a distinct feeling of increased hope for Europe after a rough period that could arguably extend past to the crisis. What is your view on the economic and investing climate in Europe?

The Investment Doctor, author of European Small-Cap Ideas: The European Union as a political entity has indeed been very rocky in the past decade. Whereas the USA was pulling itself together after the Global Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, Europe had to deal with sovereign debt crises which resulted in the world getting to know nice acronyms like PIGS and PIIGS.

The ECB was reluctant to do anything because this supranational institution was created to control the inflation and not necessarily to intervene on the open market. Unlike the Federal Reserve, any ECB intervention in the open markets was strongly frowned upon until all European leaders realized ‘something’ had to be done, and if that ‘something’ would have to be an unorthodox measure, so be it.

Fast forward to today, five years after the crisis in the European peripheral countries broke out, the relative calm is back. Yes, Greece is still on a cash infusion drip, and no, creditors will never see all of their money back, but we also can’t ignore the progress in for instance Spain and Ireland, and the GDP of the Eurozone has continued to increase:

Source: ec.europa.eu

But the truth is, in this globalized world there are only very few (listed) companies left which only serve their domestic markets. When I was discussing a Spanish holding company which only invests in public Spanish companies with a subscriber, it became clear that although the holding was 100% invested in Spanish companies, its exposure to Spain was less than 25% as all these investees had expanded beyond the Spanish border.

So whilst the fear for a next Frexit, Nexit, Italexit (and other fancy names) will very likely continue to linger, European companies have now diversified so well into other regions which reduces the risks on the company level. This could result in opportunities when a company gets punished on the market for no other reason than its ISIN-code starting with a ‘weak’ country symbol.

And despite the perception of Europe being much weaker than the United States, in the next chart from Morningstar’s quarterly update, you can see most countries put in a similar performance:

Source: Morningstar.com

The European Commission has also recently published its Spring Economic Report wherein it provides its own expectations for economic growth in the European Union (whereas the ECB expectations only discuss the Eurozone members).

The Commission does sound cautiously optimistic and expects moderate growth in the Eurozone and European Union in 2017. On top of that, several countries are now expected to post a budget surplus and it will be really interesting to see if this will spur additional government spending in these countries. I’d like to think infrastructure and healthcare would be the main benefactors of increased government spending.

Source: ec.europa.eu

Does this mean Europe is out of the danger zone?

Not at all.

The evidence of a Europe moving ahead at two different speeds is increasing. The poorer South will need more time to catch up with the ‘richer’ Northern part of the EU and this might be the next challenge for the EU to solve.

SA: What is the major risk or theme you are watching for coming out of that climate? What could either push Europe higher or derail things again?

TID: The fact that during the most recent elections nor the Dutch nor the French winner supports leaving the European Union, we might be facing calmer and quieter times now.

Yes, Great Britain will still be leaving the EU, but let’s face it, they were never a ‘real’ part of it anyway as the country wasn’t part of the currency block nor the Schengen-zone which removes the internal borders in the larger European area (which includes non-EU countries like Norway and Switzerland).

That being said, the Brexit-negotiations might be one of the main ‘issues’ Europe will have to deal with in the next several quarters and years. As we all know, politicians can be quite the drama queens and I dare to bet some parties will leave the negotiation table citing ‘deep waters’, only to miraculously find a solution a few days or weeks later. And you can be 100% certain the financial markets will react on all these updates.

Will that derail the investment climate in Europe? Probably not. If anything, it will allow investors to act on opportunities as some companies will undoubtedly be punished based on a ‘guilt by association’ syndrome.

On the other hand, there also aren’t any real catalysts to move higher. After all, the sovereign debt issues won’t be solved overnight and also won’t be solved in the next several years. In fact, the ECB will now very likely start to reduce the size of its asset purchase program and this will have to be taken into consideration as well.

Long story short, I’m not sure index-investing in Europe would be the smartest strategy now, and I do believe a selection of smaller companies could definitely beat the large indices.

SA: So far we've referred to Europe monolithically, but different countries and companies have different prospects. Do you find any challenges in investing in or analyzing companies from different countries on the continent?

TID: Well, I guess the main challenge are language challenges. Unlike the ‘United’ States, the European ‘Union’ has several official languages, and companies are allowed to report in their native language. And whilst most companies also publish their press releases and financial reports in English, there are two main issues.

First of all, the smaller companies might delay the English versions of their updates and it’s not unlikely a semi-annual report will only be available in the native language for the first few weeks which makes it a bit tougher to make sure you fully understand everything.

And secondly, sometimes the English translation can be ambiguous. I remember one case where Baron de Ley described its bond portfolio as ‘privately held bonds’ which could indicate it invested in private (i.e. non-trading) debt securities, but upon reading the original Spanish version, it became very obvious they just meant corporate bonds (whereas the ‘private’ was used to emphasize the non-sovereign nature of the bonds.

But to be honest, if these are the only hiccups, I’m perfectly able to live with that. After all, it sure helps to know several languages.

Another issue you’d have to take into consideration are the cultural differences and perhaps the best example is the stubbornness of the Dutch when it comes to foreign companies acquiring Dutch companies. For some reason, the Dutch government was fighting against an acquisition of PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY) by its Belgian competitor Bpost (OTC:BPOSF) (OTCPK:BPOSY) even though the transaction made a lot of sense from a business perspective and despite the government not being a shareholder of PostNL.

And more recently, Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF) (OTCQX:AKZOY) is still aggressively defending itself against an offer from PPG Industries (PPG) and claims the offer ‘fundamentally undervalues the company’ even though Akzo hasn’t been trading at the post-offer prices in the past 15-20 years.

SA: Do any countries or regions stand out as especially attractive right now?

TID: If you would have asked me this question two years ago, the answer would have been easier with Spanish real estate as a clear winner. It’s really not a coincidence Blackstone and George Soros have invested massive amounts in Spanish properties, and the Spanish REIT’s are booming. Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios (OTC:HPVBF), the one backed by George Soros, saw its share price increase by 40% in the past five months, which completely erased the 30% discount to its NAV the REIT was trading at.

But right now, I don’t think there’s any specific region where you HAVE to be right now. As I mentioned before, now the worst parts of the crisis are over and as the markets have become rational again (or at least, more rational than before), there are no real ‘hot’ countries and sectors right now. That has also been confirmed by Morningstar which says ‘all countries are currently overvalued’.

Source: Morningstar

But again, as I mentioned before, rather than singling out an entire country, sector or region right now, investors should be prepared to cherry pick companies on the individual level rather than the holistic ‘buy an index’ or ‘buy a sector’ approach.

The past 10 years were great for lazy investors (worldwide), but people have to get used to start doing their homework again.

SA: What about sectors, any standout sectors or themes that investors looking to Europe should consider?

TID: That being said, I would like to highlight the European integrated oil and gas players. Whereas the USA has an abundance of pure producers and just a few really large integrated mammoths such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and ConocoPhillips (COP), the European counterparties are actually quite attractive as well. Even though Total (TOT), Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) (OTCQX:REPYY), Eni (E) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) aren’t making much money on their upstream activities, the downstream parts of their businesses have been performing really well.

So whilst the oil price (USO) will very likely remain in the $50-60 trading range for the time being, these conglomerates could be seen as robust consumer businesses and a (free) call option on the oil price.

On top of that Total is also getting involved in clean energy and battery storage. Some might see this as a strategy to ‘court’ the environmentalists, but I’m convinced the company is pretty serious about it after buying a battery maker for almost 1 billion euro in 2016. Things are definitively changing.

A second sector which deserves to be highlighted here might be the European REIT’s which could continue to benefit from the low interest policy of the ECB. And whilst the Central Bank has been signaling it wants to increase the benchmark interest rates (which would obviously make borrowing money more expensive), it will very likely first wind down its asset purchase program before touching the interest rates.

Quite a lot of companies (and not just REITs) have been smart enough to lock up these interest rates and are now ‘safe’ for the next 3-10 years. That’s especially good news for the REITs because if the majority of the cost of debt has been ‘fixed’, any inflation-related rent increase in that period will allow them to increase the shareholder payouts.

This doesn’t mean just any REIT will prove to be a good investment, as several high-quality REITs are following the examples of their American counterparts and are trading substantially above the NAV and book values. And this really makes me nervous. After all, as a private person you also won’t pay $450,000 for a house valued at $300,000. So why would you want to pay a premium on the fair value of a REIT?

SA: You've written on Seeking Alpha for several years and cover companies from around the globe. What is a common mistake or misconception about Europe you find investors based in the US or outside of Europe making?

TID: Institutional and sophisticated investors are obviously very well aware of their possibilities to invest in Europe, but I was surprised to see the lack of experience and insight from the retail crowd.

I can’t blame them though, as it looks like most brokerage firms in the USA solely focus on American stocks and perhaps access to the Canadian markets as well. I absolutely understand the reluctance of those investors to purchase the OTC-listing of those European companies and I always strongly recommend to trade in the ‘European stories’ using the most liquid exchanges.

This basically means investors should check which brokerage firms do allow access to the European markets without paying through the nose for transaction fees (Interactive Brokers and Fidelity both allow you to trade on the European markets), because indeed, the liquidity on the American OTC just isn’t there.

So I think we will see an evolution over time, as the world is so much bigger than just the USA. I acknowledge there are plenty of investment opportunities on the US markets, but expanding your horizon to other countries and currencies might boost the returns of your portfolio. When the US Dollar is strong, you can focus on buying more Eurozone - companies which will boost your USD - equivalent capital gains or dividends when the currency pair moves the other way.

So, to American investors I’d say ‘Dare to spread your wings, the world is much larger than the USA’. And do your due diligence instead of blindly reading clickbait headlines about how Europe is crumbling apart. Even IF the European Union would fall apart, would that mean the companies based on these countries would see their value decrease to zero? Of course not.

SA: What's a current favorite idea, and what's the story?

Oh wow, there are plenty of interesting stories out there. One I specifically highlighted was Hunter Douglas (OTC:HDUGF) which seemed to have been flying completely under the radar (Editors' Note: We've pulled this out of PRO/Marketplace exclusivity for one week).

Perhaps another idea would be CTT Correios de Portugal (OTC:CTTPY) which is trying to diversify its business model from being a ‘pure’ postal services company. As the company already has its extensive office infrastructure in place (621 offices), it has decided to open a bank and try to position itself on the Portuguese savings market as ‘the safest bank’ with an exceptionally low loan to deposit ratio of just 50%.

This reminds me of Tim Horton's (now part of Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR)) which used to be a pure ‘coffee and donuts’ play until the management was re-thinking its strategy and started to serve breakfast and lunch sandwiches to maximize the revenue at their restaurants. At CTT, the strategy is the same, maximizing the existing infrastructure.

Just one year after starting the bank, Banco CTT has already attracted in excess of 330M EUR in deposits, and this amount will very likely increase by double digit percentages on a quarterly basis. The bank has now also started to deploy its capital in consumer loans and has approved three mortgage applications in March. The total amount of mortgages will start to accelerate from now on, starting to boost the interest income.

CTT Correios won’t be an overnight success, and I think we’ll need 2-3 years to see how Banco CTT develops. Meanwhile, CTT is paying a 0.48 EUR dividend (for a 9% yield) and could be seen as an in investment to create capital gains ànd generate a dividend income but make sure you research the possibility to reduce the Portuguese withholding tax rate to avoid being hit with a 35% dividend tax rate in Portugal. According to the IRS, you can apply to reduce the withholding tax rate to 15% based on article 10 of the double taxation treaty.

***

Thanks to The Investment Doctor for joining the Roundtable. Check out their work at this profile for free, and sign up for a free trial for European Small-Cap Ideas here (only $200/annual for the service).

Please follow the SA Marketplace account if you'd like to stay on top of the Marketplace developments and get our regular Roundtable interviews and discussions. We have a few other interesting interviews lined up for the next two weeks that we hope you'll enjoy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Investment Doctor has long positions in: Bpost, Akzo Nobel, Total, Repsol, Royal Dutch Shell, Hunter Douglas, CTT Correios de Portugal, and has written put options on TOT, RDS.A, Bpost, PostNL. Most of them out of the money, with only Bpost in the money.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.