Chesapeake Energy's Head Scratcher

On May 22nd, the management team at Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) announced another interesting financing move that should have major implications for the company moving forward. Seeing as how I follow Chesapeake quite closely and it has been on my list of potential investments down the road, I figured it would be a wise idea to check out this news and give my own thoughts about what it means for the entity and its shareholders.

Management's strategy

In its press release on the matter, Chesapeake announced that, first and foremost, they would be issuing $750 million in long-term debt, set up in the form of Senior Notes through a private placement. At first, management had not disclosed the terms/pricing of these notes, but this changed later in the day with a subsequent press release. What's noteworthy is that these notes will come due in 2027 and that the interest rate on them will stand at a rather hefty 8% per annum.

No discount to par has been announced, so it's safe to assume that they will be done at par. In addition to this, management put in some meaningful stipulations on the debt. In particular, before June 15th of 2022, they can redeem the notes in part or in full at a price of 100% of par, plus a premium. There are also set specifications for a redemption on or after that date. However, if management elects to redeem 35% or less of the notes before June 15th of 2020, they may do so for 108% of par, plus any accrued but unpaid interest. What's interesting about this, however, is that it was specified that it would have to be done using proceeds from an equity offering, which means there's probably a reasonable chance of shareholder dilution at some point down the road.

This may seem odd for Chesapeake to be issuing more debt, especially such a large amount, at a time when they intend to reduce debt by between $2 billion and $3 billion over the next couple of years, but it's their other press release that brings us full circle. In it, management said that they intend to allocate up to $750 million toward buying up, through a tender offer, one or more sets of Senior Notes (up to five different ones). In the image below, you can see what the composition and order of preference on these notes happen to be.

*Taken from Chesapeake

One thing I find particularly refreshing about this move is that, as opposed to trying to redeem only the nearest-term maturities, management is actually placing the greatest amounf of emphasis on their 8% Senior Notes that come due in 2022. Total principal outstanding under there is $2.42 billion. This set of notes is promising from an interest rate perspective, but it should be noted that management would have to pay a 10% premium to par under any investor who tenders and does so early. That's probably the highest premium offered that I've seen in a tender offer of an E&P company over the past couple of years that I've been watching this space.

Smaller premiums exist for the second tier category but there are two problems here. First, management said they will not accept more than $200 million from these notes, so it limits how much they can buy back. Second, the interest rates range between a more modest 6.625% and 6.875%. Meanwhile, the third tier sees a premium for their 6.125% Senior Notes due in 2021, but they will only buy back their 5.375% Senior Notes due in 2021 at a 3% discount to par, likely driven by the low interest rate on those securities to help compensate for the higher rate they will have to pay over the life of the new notes.

My problem with this approach

Clearly, by making this move, management is set not on reducing debt but on extending its maturities so that the probability of a liquidity event taking place, especially if energy prices tank again, is reduced in the future. This, in and of itself, is a great idea and I applaud pushing maturities out whenever possible, but I do have a problem with the ultimate impact this should have on the business near-term.

What I mean by this is that, with the high premium on their 2022 Senior Notes, it's highly likely that a lot of these will be tendered. Due to this having the same interest rate, it may not seem like much of a problem, but the issue is a little more complicated than that. For instance, in order to allocate $750 million toward these notes, management would only be able to redeem about $681.82 million worth of the debt. This means that they are effectively allowing their debt to increase to the tune of $68.18 million, and that must be paid off in the future (2027 if they don't redeem sooner).

In addition to this, the disparity in how much is bought back would mean added interest expense of $5.45 million each year, which will make breakeven cash flow a tad bit harder. Three of the four other notes have a similar impact from a principal perspective, while all four additional issuances will have the same negative side effect of higher interest expense outlays every year.

The other problem that arises is what will happen if Chesapeake's tender offer doesn't bring in the notes they want. While I do think they will get a lot tendered in the form of their 2022 notes, the other premiums aren't that large and it's impossible to say the end result here. Worst case scenario, very little gets tendered and, instead of increasing debt marginally, the company is left with potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in excess cash (and excess debt when it wants to reduce borrowings). Sure, this could very well be allocated toward their capital expenditures, but with a possible increase in interest expense of up to $60 million, that should negatively affect their bottom line.

Takeaway

The way I see it, I understand the rationale behind extending debt maturities, but I do have an issue with the terms. In order to buy back any material amount of debt, management must offer meaningful premiums like they are now, but this has the negative side effect of increasing debt and interest expense, not decreasing like management wants. Now, to be fair, I have mentioned in the past that Chesapeake should be cash flow positive this year if you don't include capital expenditures, so you can think of this as management trading their debt to cover a hole in capex geared toward maintaining and even growing output for any amount of debt that ends up not being allocated toward buying back notes. That said, this leaves me feeling a bit skeptical right now because it runs counter to what management has emphasized earlier this year and could undermine investor confidence at a time when debt doesn't technically need to be extended just yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.