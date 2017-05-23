Iraq Agrees To 9-Month Extension, But It's The Biggest Offender

The more lackluster the price action, the higher the probability of OPEC announcing a bigger than expected production cut.

Iraq has cheated the production cut the most out of all the members.

Welcome to the cheat edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Earlier today, major media outlets reported that Iraq has agreed to Saudi's proposed 9-month extension. Surprise, oil markets didn't care.

Source: Lee Saks

WTI finished the day up $0.46/bbl at $51.13.

If a similar announcement had been made last November, speculators would have driven WTI above $60/bbl, so the dismal price reaction to a pretty much guaranteed 9-month production cut is both intriguing and perplexing.

For the Saudis, the target isn't so much a higher oil price, but more positive investor sentiment. Here's a good look at just how dismal investor sentiment is on the energy sector:

The above chart is XLE versus WTI, and as you can see, investors are just not buying the latest OPEC rhetoric. In fact, our discussion with portfolio managers indicate that not only are the energy stocks "hated", but they are also looking to short more energy names to go long technology names.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) versus technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) is now at a new 5-year low and 13-year lows.

How much worse can sentiment get?

The issue stems from the market's original expectations of the OPEC production cut. At the onset, speculators and investors were too optimistic for storage to reach five-year average within a short-period of time. The initial price move that pushed calendar spreads close to backwardation resulted in offshore storage to be offloaded on onshore storage, which resulted in builds in visible storage. This depressed sentiment.

In addition, OPEC cut exports less than production because of its own refinery maintenance season. Here was a good chart from Bloomberg illustrating the amount of cheating that took place amongst OPEC members:

Source: Bloomberg

Despite Iraq's announcement that it will support the 9-month deal extension, the market is likely discounting Iraq's commitment and projecting much lower compliance from Iraq.

What can OPEC do to shift the sentiment around?

We are actually encouraged by the market's unwillingness to bid up prices higher. This clear market signal might tip the scale for the Saudis and push them to unilaterally deepen the production cut. Although the probability remains low, a deeper than expected production cut could really change sentiment and push the price curve into backwardation, thus further incentivizing storage draws. If the goal is to push storage back to the five-year average in a short amount of time, we think this could be a trump card the Saudis have up their sleeve when the meeting comes around.

